Here’s a simple fix to the catch rule problem

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2017, 10:46 PM EST
Getty Images

Bigger and brighter minds than mine (it’s a low bar) may indeed solve, once and for all, the catch rule after the current season. But allow me to suggest a hiding-in-plain-sight solution that would solve both the catch-rule problem and the related (at least as it relates to the catch rule) replay-standard problem.

As previously explained, the league office isn’t properly applying the replay standard to the question of whether a catch occurred. Part of the problem, as former NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino explained when he had the job, is that the third part of the three-part formulation of what is and isn’t a catch has a subjective element. In other words, it’s partially a judgment call.

So why not make the third part of the formula not subject to replay review? The first two aspects —  (1) securing control of the ball in the player’s hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground and (2) touching the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands — are inherently objective. So those aspects can be reviewed. The last aspect, similar to other judgment calls (e.g., pass interference), should simply not be reviewable.

It’s a thought that occurred to me while thinking out loud during Friday’s PFT PM podcast. The full discussion, along with other topics of the day, a full Week 16 preview, and answers to a crapload of questions, can be heard by clicking the appropriate button below.

If you like the idea, let me know below. If you don’t, well, who asked ya?

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Here’s a simple fix to the catch rule problem

  2. Refs should not be allowed to see the replays in super slow motion. Maybe slowed by 50%, or maybe only in real time. Allowing the refs to see plays at a thousand frames per second or slower makes the review process “super human” in it’s application. Anything slower than half speed should not be allowed.

  3. The simple fix is hands on the ball plus both feet on the ground equals catch. The league resists this because they don’t want a lot of ‘cheap and easy’ fumbles, but I honestly don’t see enough of these plays to fear that there’s suddenly going to be a dozen fumbles per game if we simply eliminated the ‘football move’ component of the rule.

  4. I’d love to see this change implemented, so that next year when the Patriots score a TD in Pittsburgh on a play that would have been over-turned this year the Steelers can complain again and insist the rule be changed back.

  5. Who cares if the ball moves? I hate what they’re doing with this. We all know what a catch is, if it moves a little so what. If you come down with the ball and it doesn’t clearly leave your hands then it’s a catch.

  6. Here’s a simple solution: use common sense. James had a TD. So did Zach Miller. So did Calvin Johnson. And Dez Bryant. And Bert Emmanuel. Why is it any other player on the field crosses the plain of the end zone the play is over and points on the board? Except receivers. I love the NFL but they are ruining the game with their bad calls and bad rules.

  9. I don’t think making something non reviewable will solve any problems. You’ll just have more people upset, like with the non reviewable pass interference you mentioned. Also I don’t think you explained what this 3rd “subjective” part the the catch equation. Are you referring to the antiquated “has the player made a football move” part of the formula? Maybe I’m missing something

  14. “So why not make the third part of the formula not subject to replay review? ”

    Because that opens the door for too much influence in the hands of the refs (they already have enough) and the potential for game rigging or the ability for the NFL to control game flow to keep games close in an otherwise blow out (they already do, see vikes vs lions on thanksgiving)

    No part of the catch rule should be “subjective” or “interpreted”. It needs to be a catch in both game action and slow motion.

  15. Everyone, following the Steelers catch/no catch issue knew it would be overruled as a “no catch.” Now you want to make it more subjective? Good luck.

  17. I like the idea of simplifying the rule, but if it is indeed a catch by securing the catch and landing inbounds, does that mean the ground can indeed cause a fumble if the ball pops out after?

  22. This whole topic of conversation exists because everybody watched the 2 best teams in the AFC play to the wire with one team making a great comeback touchdown only to be completely reversed by a referee.

    I’m no Steelers fan, as but a football fan, the reversal of that call is a complete embarrassment for the NFL. If even the casual fan cannot make a correct visual judgement call on a play as simple as that, something has become corrupt with the rules.

  23. The Supreme Court has a way of dealing w hate speech – you know it when you see it.

    99% of football fans see a catch and generally know it’s a catch when they see it. Slowing down a replay to 1/100th of a second to see if the ball wiggles is insanity.

    Make the refs watch the replay at full speed and if it seems like a catch, it’s a catch. We know it when we see it.

  24. Two feet down… Complete

    Ball touches the ground at any time… Incomplete

    Ball comes loose after two feet down… fumble

    It was pretty simple why did we ever change?

  25. It never should have been changed from the 60s, 70s and 80s……2 feet down….ball crosses the goal line plain,running or catching….THATS IT! ….the ground has nothing to do with it! btw…this ALL started about 13 years ago when Calvin Johnson made a Great catch in the back of the end zone to win the game vs the Bears. It WAS A CATCH but the stupid refs got it wrong and a ridiculous rule was BORN.

  29. If an untouched receiver dives vertically to snare a pass just a foot off the ground, and then loses control when he hits the turf – is it an incompletion, a fumble, or is it that the ground can’t cause a fumble under your proposal?

  30. Instead of of making it subjective with all kinds of replay available you want to make it subjective in real time with only one quick glance. What could go wrong…

  32. This is just IMHO but it seems to me that it’s a simple enough rule. When attempting to make a catch, if you are making said catch while going to the ground, then you must secure the catch all the way through. It shouldn’t matter how many times you make a football move with your hands. It shouldn’t even matter if it looks to the whole word that you are controlling the ball. If you are going to the ground in the commission of a catch, YOU NEED TO SECURE THE CATCH ALL THE WAY THROUGH the act of going to the ground and if the ball comes out then it is not a catch.
    If you are on your knees with the ball and reach over the goal line, touchdown, but if you are still in the commission of going to the ground then you need to control the ball all the way through the ground. Simple, if you made the catch and do not need to go to the ground then don’t, but if you do go to the ground then you need to control the ball all the way through.
    Where you are on the field should not matter because if the rule changes just because of the end zone then you will open another can of worms because then how to you rule when a receiver is diving over the goal line in an attempt to catch the ball he grabs the ball mid-air while going over the goal line and is in control of the ball. TOUCHDOWN! but when he finally comes down, the ball hits the ground and bounces away from the receiver. Anyplace else on the field and it’s incomplete and that is why the goal line does not affect the rule.
    Now, if after making the catch you are lying on the ground completely stopped an in control of the ball, or if you controlled the ball through the ground and are getting up when the ball comes loose, then that should be a catch because you did make it through the ground with control.

  33. Easy fix would be to just catch the ball and dont fall to the ground. If you do fall to the maintain possesion all the way through and get up with both feet and then throw the ball to ref without spinning it/gently letting it drop after each play.

  36. It’s pretty simple if your going to the ground you have to maintain possession throughout and in the case of the Pittsburgh game the player didn’t do that. The rule has been this way for a while so stop crying and move on.

  37. Ill say what I said in the other thread.

    Love the rule or hate it, is the only rule I have seen consistently applied by the officials. What is illegal contact, pass interference (both offensive and defensive), what is holding changes from game to game, play to play.

    The reality is, while it is cliche to say “nobody knows what a catch is”, in fact it is the opposite that is true. It is in fact not hard at ll to understand. It’s just people dont like it. Anyone who has been watching the NFL the last few years knew the play at Pitt would be overturned. It was text book.

    Like it or hate it, the rule is actually the only thing I see the officials rule with any consistency. The moment you take away the 3rd part of the process (or make it non-reviewable) that consistency goes out the window. And then what is a catch on some plays will be considered not a catch on others. Atleast as it stands now, what is a catch, is a catch, for all teams.

  38. Just get rid of the subjective element.

    In regard to pass interference, add review as it is too easy to influence the outcome of a game by refs through such subjective calls.

  39. The subjective is surviving the ground, or in other words ball under control with body/ground contact according to rules. What is “under control” I can tell you what it’s not. It’s a ball that has one end touching the ground while spinning while touching one hand of a receiver.

    That’s not subjective, that’s a pretty easy one unless you are a fan or have money on the game. If the ball had not bee so obviously moving, a full 90 degrees of rotation while the other end is touching the ground.

    So please. let’s stop trying to fix what ain’t broken. If you don’t, you’ll certainly live to regret it when it costs you a game.

  40. Doesn’t happen often but I agree with Florio. That would solve it for me. The problem is you have that subjective piece twice almost. On the field and in the replay booth. And no two people see things the same way so refs and replay are deciding too many critical games.

    In this case you don’t need to get more complicated that this solution to eliminate a problem that is tainting the game.

  42. You wanted all scoring plays reviewed, you got that. He didn’t catch the ball. Now you only want part of the play reviewed. Listen to yourself really.

  44. Florio..A good idea. I could live with it. Here’s mine. Why not make both running and receiving plays to require completion. A player reaching for the pylon must retain possession until the end of the play. A player jumping over the pile at the goal line…reaching the ball over….must retain possession until the end of the play.

    However, I do like the rule that awards the ball to the defense if the offense fumbles out of the endzone out of bounds. Has to be a rule out there for the defense.

  45. Seems logical so therefor the NFL and it’s team of lawyers won’t do it. Just remove instant replay entirely. Before it was used there were a handful of games each year with bad calls. Since it was implemented there a handful of mistakes in each game. Make replay go away period. Put the officials back in charge calling the games in real time.

  46. The solution is to not let replay officials use slow motion when they review a play. The game is played at full speed and should be judged at full speed and if a call on the field is not deemed clearly wrong reviewing it at full speed it should stand. These frame by frame reviews are stealing the soul of the game.

  47. Pretty much the only people complaining about the rule is the fans and media. The players know you have to have to control to the ground. I don’t see an issue.

  48. Seems to me a lot of these controversial calls could be avoided by coaching players to tuck and secure the ball after catching it. They’re getting ahead of themselves and trying to make a secondary move before completeting the catch to establish possession.

  50. The rule itself needs to change back to the old rule. Possession, two feet down, step or football move whatever you want to call it.

    The same rule that applies to a runner when he crosses the plane should apply to a receiver when he catches a ball in the end zone. He has possession of the ball in the end zone, by definition the ball has crossed the plane, touchdown.

    This convoluted rule they have now needs to go.

  53. Here’s the real question. Football has been around over 100 years and we’re debating what a catch is? What did they do back in the 1920’s? Whatever it was, bring it back. There, problem solved.

  54. What ever happened to that “the ground cannot cause a fumble” mumbo jumbo? Seems to me if a guy has control of the ball going down and then the ball “moves” when he hits the ground guess what…the ground caused a fumble. Just asking…

  55. Won’t change anything . Someone will call a catch and a fumble on the field and the other team will claim it wasn’t a catch and it won’t be reviewable.

  57. As a pats fan I feel like we stole one from the Steelers… Unofficially but officially…

    If a receiver controls the ball and breaks the plain it should be a touchdown regardless of what happens when the ball hits the turf.

    A qb can quick snap the ball and hold it over the plain by pile jumping then get the ball knocked out and it’s a touchdown…
    That’s kinda the same thing in my opinion.

  58. Believe the Bert Emmanuel catch/non-catch against Tampa Bay is what started this whole mess…Mike’s proposal is simply reverting back to prior to that when everyone knew what a catch was, not the mess we have today in the NFL…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!