Hue Jackson wasn’t inspired to run Isaiah Crowell more last week

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell said this week that he was upset about the way he was used in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and coach Hue Jackson said on Friday that the two men have had a conversation about Crowell’s feelings.

Crowell got two carries — one was wiped out by a defensive penalty — after a 59-yard run in the second quarter of the game, leaving him feeling like he can help the team “more than I’ve been given the opportunity to do.” Jackson agreed that the team could do more to keep Crowell involved while explaining why he wasn’t used more last week.

“Just because you run for 59 yards don’t mean that … all 5 of us could have run through that hole. Being inspired to run is breaking tackles,” Jackson said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Jackson said that there wasn’t inspiration to keep using Crowell because they ran the same play that led to the 59-yard gain again and lost two yards. Neither of Crowell’s carries after his big gain over the left side went for losses, although Duke Johnson did lose four on a run to the left side in the second half.

Both Crowell and Johnson have been fairly effective this season, especially in comparison to the Browns’ passing game. Some games don’t allow you to stick to the run, but it would probably be a good idea in Cleveland when that’s not the case.