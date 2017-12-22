Jadeveon Clowney turns trash into treasure for kids in need

Jadeveon Clowney on Twitter

Jadeveon Clowney‘s trash talk got him a truckload of trash cans, which he has now turned into a treasure for kids in need.

Clowney said after his Texans lost to the Jaguars on Sunday that Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles is “trash.” Jaguars fans understandably weren’t pleased with that, and they began a campaign to send trash cans to Clowney at the Texans’ NRG Stadium.

Now Clowney is turning that into a positive: He announced today that he purchased enough toys to fill those trash cans, had all the cans full of toys loaded into a truck, and delivered them to Houston’s Mission of Yaweh homeless shelter.

“Thank you Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children,” Clowney wrote on Twitter.

After an unfortunate choice of words, this is a great gesture from Clowney, which will ensure a Merry Christmas for some kids.