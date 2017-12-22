Jerry Jones: 20-25 carries coming for Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday

AP

Zeke is back, and he’s going to earn his money.

Owner Jerry Jones said during his weekly Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that running back Ezekiel Elliott will get 20-25 carries during his first action after a six-game suspension.

“He’s young,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I think we can use him as much as we want to.”

They need to, if they hope to make it to the playoffs. And if they get to the playoffs, the Cowboys could be very dangerous, given that Zeke is healthy and rested and sporting more tread on the tires that the men against whom he’ll be competing.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also is in a better place, given that he spent six straight games trying to move the ball without Elliott there. Now that he’s back, and apparently in much better shape, the Cowboys offense could get the kick in the pants it needs.

They’ll need the kick against Seattle on Sunday, since the loser of the game between a pair of 8-8 teams will be out of the playoffs.