Jerry Jones: 20-25 carries coming for Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday

Zeke is back, and he’s going to earn his money.

Owner Jerry Jones said during his weekly Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that running back Ezekiel Elliott will get 20-25 carries during his first action after a six-game suspension.

He’s young,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I think we can use him as much as we want to.”

They need to, if they hope to make it to the playoffs. And if they get to the playoffs, the Cowboys could be very dangerous, given that Zeke is healthy and rested and sporting more tread on the tires that the men against whom he’ll be competing.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also is in a better place, given that he spent six straight games trying to move the ball without Elliott there. Now that he’s back, and apparently in much better shape, the Cowboys offense could get the kick in the pants it needs.

They’ll need the kick against Seattle on Sunday, since the loser of the game between a pair of 8-8 teams will be out of the playoffs.

33 responses to “Jerry Jones: 20-25 carries coming for Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday

  9. So the good idea here is to tell the the whole world and the bloody Seattle Seahawks to just put seven in the box for three quarters?

  12. As if Seattle was expecting something different than that… Also, Dallas plans to play with 11 players on the field… So, get ready for that, too.

  13. Seattle already knows Zeke and the Cowboys offensive line are coming at them. The only real question is if Seattle can stop them, which they couldn’t do against Gurley and the Rams.

  14. LoCoSu@%s says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Why dont you send them your playsheet with all the calls and audibles, Jerry?

    **************************************
    WOW…overreact much? If anything, this is not news…..do you really think they were going to sit Zeke on the bench and give him 10-15 carries? Guess what…..Dak will probably throw the ball 20-30 times too!! Man, I hope I didnt give Seattle too much info!!!!

  18. Jerruh is the only owner I know who tells everybody who listens the game plan..things that make you go hmmm

  19. puffnstuff5005 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Jerry might as well make himself the head coach.

    *****************************
    Why, because he stated the obvious? Do you think the Seahawks were not able to put a gameplan together until Jerry’s comments? Had he said….”We are gonna run Zeke on 10 of the 1st 15 plays”……then you might have a point.

    Every Dallas Cowboys fan would not only expect…but actually be pissed if Zeke didnt carry the ball at least 25 times.

  20. In other news, Matthew Stafford is going to have 40+ pass attemps, and McCoy is going to have 25 carries…. You numbskulls act like this is some huge secret that’s giving away the gameplan. Any starting running back in the league is going to get 20-25 carries.

  21. Side note: Zeke’s “Feed Me” move is akin to Johnny Manziel’s “Show Me them Money”. Both idiotic representations from a couple of ego-driven clowns. Only difference is one actually has talent.

  22. Hawks fans is the “gameplan” really a mystery to you? Did you think the plan was to come out and throw the ball 40 times?

  23. Jordan Verley says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:52 pm
    Jerruh is the only owner I know who tells everybody who listens the game plan..things that make you go hmmm

    *******************************************
    No, what makes me go “hmmmmm” is wondering why people like you consider this some sort of secret inside information. So, lets play this out logically for you and those who think this is some sort of giveaway on Jerry’s part:

    Jerry said Elliott will get 20-25 carries on Sunday. Elliott’s per game average for carries is 23.9! Not sure if you know this….but 23.9 falls between 20 and 25! So, exactly what did Jerry give away?

  25. Jerrah forget to use his carrot top sock puppet for this tidbit.

    There is a reason the cowboys have been a mediocre to bad franchise for the past 20 years and its been the same one all of that time.

  26. Yet again this is a small but significant indication of what is wrong with the Cowboys. The game situation should dictate the play calling not the owners wishes.

    In a game where any little advantage can be big Jerry continues to put obstacles in front of his team that need not be there!

    Come on Jerry get with the program.

  27. What makes you go hmmm is the fact that no owner in no other sport talks as much as that guy..thats what makes you go hmmm

  30. 20 years ago…..from a consulting firm. ‘Jerry, you have 2 options. (A) you can step back, hire proven football people, and let your popular team win 2-3 more Super Bowls. (B) you stay the face of your franchise, do the press conferences weekly, and treat this team like it’s your toy and play with it daily…….but you won’t win a thing. What do you want to do Jerry?’ Jerruh…….’ ahhhhhahahahaha B Baby!!! How bout my Cowboys!!’

  31. While 20-25 carriers is right in Zeke’s wheelhouse, lets not forget that he hasn’t played in 6 weeks. Staying in shape is one thing. Taking a beating in a game is different.

  33. The winner of this game will just be getting the lousier draft pick. Neither of them are making the playoffs. I hope Zeke gets 50 touches.

