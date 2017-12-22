John Elway, Broncos scouting Josh Allen at Potato Bowl

The Broncos have drafted a quarterback in three consecutive drafts. They took Trevor Siemian in the seventh round in 2015, Paxton Lynch in the first round in 2016 and Chad Kelly in the seventh round in 2017. However, Denver remains in search of Peyton Manning’s permanent replacement.

The Broncos currently have the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and they already are scouting quarterback prospects.

Denver General Manager John Elway and top deputy Matt Russell are in Boise for the Potato Bowl, watching Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Allen ranks as one of the top quarterback prospects, assuming he leaves school early.

Allen, who said he wouldn’t play in the bowl game unless he was 100 percent, completed 8 of 13 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Wyoming has a 27-7 lead over Central Michigan at intermission.

25 responses to “John Elway, Broncos scouting Josh Allen at Potato Bowl

  3. Oh boy! Hey Elway, just trade Von Miller to Cleveland for the #1 pick and go with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold. Stop gambling with QB picks, it hasn’t worked out very well so far.

  4. I think JOHN an PEYTON should hook up to scout these QB’S.After all they
    both are record holder hall of famers . An there scouting staff still can’t produce a good draftable QB. If 2 can agree on 1 ” THATS THE GUY I’D TAKE “

  10. Broncos are a QB and 2 offensive lineman away from being Super Bowl contenders again. I’ll remind people Elway put together 2 completely different Super Bowl teams only 2 years apart.

    The 2013 Super Bowl team had the greatest offense of all time and two years later the Broncos had arguably the best defense of all time and won SB50.

    There hasn’t been a better team in the league over the last 6 years that has hit on free agency as much as the Broncos have. Their pro personnel is on point.

    Elway drafted stars like Von Miller, Bradley Roby, Shane Ray, Danny Trevathan, Malik Jackson, Matt Paradis, Kayvon Webster, Justin Simmons, Cody Latimer(ST star). They also signed undrafted free agent stars like CJ Anderson, Chris Harris Jr., and Shaq Barrett.

    Sure the Broncos have missed on a few drafts but not enough to cause worry after the success they’ve had winning and in free agency. Elway has done a fantastic job and the team is still setup to win now.

  11. The Broncos have plenty of tape on Josh Allen. A lot of front office personnel just want to get out of the office for a couple days. Denver isn’t going to draft a QB. Paxton Lynch is an absolute stud. Brock Osweiler is a good QB, and Trevor Siemian is good too. Kelly isn’t bad either. There could also be other players the Broncos are more interested in, but they’re not going to broadcast it.

  12. daddeeo says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Elway needs to get out of the way of his scouts!
    ________________________________________________________________________

    You’re half right. It’s known here in Denver Elway has been allowing coaches a little too much say in the drafting process and it has lead to some misses. He needs to rely more on his scouts than coaches and draft with his gut.

  13. teflondyme says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Broncos are a QB and 2 offensive lineman away from being Super Bowl contenders again.
    —————————————————————————————————
    They are 5-9, they have holes all over the roster, their coach is a complete bust and they stand to lose some key pieces in free agency.

  17. mrbiggstuff says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Why does Elway get a pass for his awful personnel moves?

    ———————

    Not a Broncos fan, but let me help:

    1) landing peyton
    2) defense performing elite during most of his term
    3) 2 super bowl appearances in 5 yrs
    4) 1 super bowl win in 5 yrs

    A bunch of teams/fans would gladly take that.

    It feels like there are too many people that undervalue a super bowl win.
    They should talk to Browns, Vikings, Eagles, or Lions fans to get
    a little perspective.

  21. Idk about elway. I do know hes been part of all 3 sb wins. As a plyer he won 2 and under his watch theyve won 1 and lost another. So i think maybe hes ok acquiring players. Now making coaching hires im not sure. I read somebody on here said “lynch is a beast and brock is a good qb” and i scratch my head. I will admit that i dont see alot of denver games so i speak too much on paxton but i live in houston area and see damn near every texans game. So how ANYONE can say brock is a good qb confuses the heck outta me cuz he wasnt last year….but nor was case keenum.So the way i see it, in my VERY humble opinion, is like this…. Elways done pretty good as far as players go. However,again imVho, GM Elways made 2 critical mistakes and neither has to do with players. 1. He hired Vance Joseph to be head coach. 2. He allowed THE REAL mvp of SB50 to walk away…and thats Wade Phillips. Wade had that defense on point but he let him leave. THATS where Elways messed up not in player procurement.

  23. The thing about drafting and putting together a great defense is that they don’t last long in the NFL. You need a core of 5-6 young players playing on rookie deals to make it in the salary cap era. After the first contract, you need to make sure that you keep the right ones. As the Broncos have started to pay this group, it has created holes on their roster. Of course, their biggest hole is at quarterback. If they had cap room, they would be the perfect landing spot for Cousins. They don’t and they will have a talent gap at that position in 2018.

  25. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm
    Oh boy! Hey Elway, just trade Von Miller to Cleveland for the #1 pick and go with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold. Stop gambling with QB picks, it hasn’t worked out very well so far.
    =======================
    miller is a mid level one trick pony – worth a 3rd, maybe a 2nd – not near a first!

