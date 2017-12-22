John Elway, Broncos scouting Josh Allen at Potato Bowl

Getty Images

The Broncos have drafted a quarterback in three consecutive drafts. They took Trevor Siemian in the seventh round in 2015, Paxton Lynch in the first round in 2016 and Chad Kelly in the seventh round in 2017. However, Denver remains in search of Peyton Manning’s permanent replacement.

The Broncos currently have the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and they already are scouting quarterback prospects.

Denver General Manager John Elway and top deputy Matt Russell are in Boise for the Potato Bowl, watching Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Allen ranks as one of the top quarterback prospects, assuming he leaves school early.

Allen, who said he wouldn’t play in the bowl game unless he was 100 percent, completed 8 of 13 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Wyoming has a 27-7 lead over Central Michigan at intermission.