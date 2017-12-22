John Harbaugh: Reports of our demise were greatly exaggerated

December 22, 2017
When the Ravens started losing players to injuries in the offseason, many people lowered their expectations for what to expect from the team this season and that bar didn’t go up much when players kept going down for the year once the season got underway.

The Ravens played down to those expectations early in the year, going 4-5 and showing little offensive aptitude over the first half of the regular season. Things have gone in a better direction since then, however.

They’ve won four of their last five to push themselves into the thick of the Wild Card race and they’ve put up an average of 31 points a game in the process. That turnaround led coach John Harbaugh to discuss his team’s resiliency this week.

“I do appreciate the character of our team and the resilience of our team and the mental toughness and the focus and the ability to get right at the task at hand and push aside the stuff that is not important and get right at what is important and deal with adversity when it happens, with the different injuries,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “You are right; it is all around the league. Every team deals with it to one degree or another. We dealt with it quite a bit early and then middle of season. Our guys handled it, and they kept fighting through it. The reports of our demise, I guess, were greatly exaggerated.”

The Bills are currently ahead of the Ravens for the final playoff spot because of the strength of victory tiebreaker, but the teams will have four common opponents after the Ravens play the Colts on Sunday. If they win that game, they’ll move ahead of the Bills even if the Bills beat the Patriots and they’d just need a home win over the Bengals in Week 17 to sew up a playoff spot that seemed highly unlikely in the middle of November.

  1. Good for the Ravens. And if/when Jim leaves Michigan for the NFL again I’d LOVE to have John come in an be our coach. He’s the Harbaugh I wanted in the first place. Time will tell…. In the meantime, Go Pats and Go Ravens….

  2. If they make it in it will be hard to get them out. They play the Steelers and Patriots tough. And are fully capable of beating any other AFC team.

    Yes even the mighty Jags. Gotta do it in the playoffs Jags fans. I’m still not putting my money on Bortles in the playoffs. Sorry.

  3. your demise was not exaggereted, it was legitimate. your QB was playing poorly, you had no running game, and you have average WRs. Defense kept the team in games and now that the offense is playing better, the defense is playing even better now that the offense doesn’t go 3 and out so often.

    This was a self inflicted wound. But it is also nice when you play the Bengals and Browns twice, the overrated lions, the QBless Texans, the Rodgerless Packers, and on. Ravens played 3 potential playoff teams (Titans on bubble) on their record, they lost to the Jags 44-7, lost to the Titans and lost to the Steelers twice. Beating average to below average teams shouldn’t be a difficult task but it won’t help you once the playoffs begin.

  6. As a Ravens fan I can say this team has beaten ONE team with a winning record. Detroit. Wins were over:

    Bengals, Browns, Raiders (Without Derek Carr), Dolphins (Without Cutler), Packers (Without Rodgers), Texans (without Watson), Lions, Browns.

    So Four wins against teams with backup QBs, two wins vs the Browns, the Bungles and Detroit. This week they get Indy with a backup.

    Huge Ravens fan, but this team is not that good.

  7. Lack of offensive weapons will probably sink us if we make Playoffs, but we won’t go down easy. We had as many injuries as any team – the only saving grace was that many of ours were early in the season and we had time to adjust the roster. NFL must increase roster size, allow more game day actives and add protected Practice Squad slots (players who can’t be poached by other teams).

  8. It will be interesting to see if Pagano tries some sort of swinging-gate type play, and if Harbaugh runs on the field in protest.

    The entertainment potential of these two guys, on the field at the same time, is unlimited.

  10. Don’t count your chickens yet John. Two more to go. Wonder what happens to Harbaugh if the Ravens were to get shellacked in the first round of the playoffs. Flacco will probably get hot and bail them out, but agree with the other comments that this year has been nothing to brag about outside Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey

  11. The sound of a coach who knows he hasn’t made the playoffs in years and whose leash is getting shorter.

  13. ilovemyravens says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:32 am
    And it doesn’t hurt to have had a cupcake schedule…
    ————-
    With all the injuries around the league in the overall mediocre play, are there any teams we can’t say this about anymore? When there’s only five or six good teams in the entire NFL, it’s tough to say any contender has a difficult schedule

  14. Flacco played the first 8 weeks of the season with back spasms, so it’s easy to see why his play has improved. Let’s see how a healthy Flacco does in the playoffs against some teams with a winning record.

  15. Joe Flecko needs a strong running back to be effective. He has not done much since Ray Rice left and he is doing well because Baltimore picked up Alex Collins from Seattle through waivers. Collins was supposedly the worst RB in Seattle but he has outgained all the RB Seattle has. Strange.

  16. Maybe Suggs can announce his retirement and the NFL will help them cheat their way to the SB like they did after Ray Lewis announced his retirement. Never saw blatant bad officiating like I did during Baltimore’s SB run.

  18. Didn’t Flacco have surgery in the off-season? Maybe he’s actually getting healthy which is why the Ravens are peaking. Although their schedule doesn’t hurt either.

  20. baltimoresnativeson says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:13 am
    If they make it in it will be hard to get them out. They play the Steelers and Patriots tough. And are fully capable of beating any other AFC team.

    Yes even the mighty Jags. Gotta do it in the playoffs Jags fans. I’m still not putting my money on Bortles in the playoffs. Sorry.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That defense travels well. Bortles just has to protect the ball and they will be in any game…a play made here or there is a likely playoff win.

  21. It’s cute how Ravens’ fans think that other teams are scared of them.
    The Ravens are nothing more than a “playoff-gimme” to some other lucky team.

    Their entire playoff run this year will include 9 points.

