Josh Allen declares for NFL Draft after Wyoming’s bowl win

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen made it official, announcing his intention to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wyoming’s football Twitter account wished Allen good luck in a tweet.

Allen completed 11 of 19 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 37-14 bowl victory over Central Michigan on Friday. He finished the season 152-for-270 for 1,812 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, missing the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

For his two-year career as a starter, Allen threw 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Although his stats don’t look that impressive, Allen is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in this year’s draft.

Broncos General Manager John Elway was among the scouts watching Allen in the Potato Bowl in Boise.