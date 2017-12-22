Josh Allen declares for NFL Draft after Wyoming’s bowl win

Posted by Charean Williams on December 22, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen made it official, announcing his intention to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wyoming’s football Twitter account wished Allen good luck in a tweet.

Allen completed 11 of 19 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 37-14 bowl victory over Central Michigan on Friday. He finished the season 152-for-270 for 1,812 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, missing the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

For his two-year career as a starter, Allen threw 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Although his stats don’t look that impressive, Allen is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in this year’s draft.

Broncos General Manager John Elway was among the scouts watching Allen in the Potato Bowl in Boise.

13 responses to “Josh Allen declares for NFL Draft after Wyoming’s bowl win

  2. Too many people are gushing about this kid and I just don’t see it.

    He was a great college football story but he parallels Christian Hackenberg, all the natural talent in the world but just doesn’t have the accuracy which isn’t something you can coach out of someone.

    He plays in a very weak divison of college football too, guys like Flacco, Garoppolo, and Carson Wentz lit it up in the same kind of division that Allen did.

  3. He has an arm like Dan Marino. He’s more athletic than John Elway. It’s a huge understatement to say this kid has a high ceiling. Take a deep breath. We see guys like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning winning super bowls, and they can hardly walk. I would love to see what every scout and every GM has to say about this kid. I wish there was a way to have all those scouting reports made available to the public four or 5 years from now. If I were an owner looking for a GM, I’d totally be interested.

  6. Flacco did light it up in a weak college division. All he’s done since then is win the most road playoff games in history and a SUPERBOWL MVP.

  7. ryann252013 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:59 pm
  8. Oops… My ACTUAL response… Lol

    —————

    Ummm… “…lit it up in same kind of division.”, really???? I’m not sure my description of “lit up” is the same as yours.

    College Career Stats;

    Josh Allen: 44 TD / 21 INT

    Flacco: 41 TD / 15 INT

    Garoppolo: 34 TD / 27 INT

    Wentz: 45 TD / 14 INT

    I’m not sure where you get “lit up the same kind of division” for any of the guys you listed. First off, Flacco and Garoppolo clearly didn’t “light” anything up. Also, and I’m a Wentz guy, I’ve been lucky enough to have watched the kid play since high school, if living in Bismarck ND can be considered lucky. While he has by far the best numbers, and it has translated to the NFL so far, he and the others you quoted played in NCAA FSC not FBS, which Allen has. Now, the FCS is not a bad level, don’t get me wrong, but the toughest division in FSC (probably the Missouri Valley, division Wentz played in) still doesn’t carry as much talent from top to bottom as the Mountain West FBS conference. But, even Wentz didn’t play any teams at Oregon or Boise States level in his college career. Only the top FCS teams can compete with teams like even Wyoming, with a few beating them, namely NDSU. But, NDSU is clearly FAR from the norm in FSC.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Carson Wentz played in the FCS at North Dakota State as did Joe Flacco at Delaware.
    Garoppolo played in the FBS at Northern Illinois and Wyoming (Josh Allen’s School) is in the FBS too.
    Wyoming is in the Mountain West conference. It is not a power 5 conference but Boise State plays here and is usually ranked very highly. San Diego State also plays here and was a good football team this year. The Mountain West is not a cupcake. This conference also had TCU which is now in the Big 12. Newsflash, Andy Dalton went there!

    Franchise quarterbacks usually don’t come from big named programs. And if you think “good” quarterbacks can’t come from smaller schools, well think again!
    Derek Carr went to Fresno State. Drew Brees went to Purdue. Aaron Rodgers went to Cal. Just to name a few.

  10. Wentz was a back up for 2 years…..also 1AA or whatever they want to call it isnt D1 football. Not the exact same thing there buddy. Dont compare apples and oranges

  11. I know college stats aren’t everything, but that looks like Kaepernick or Tyrod Taylor. Heck this year he only averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and his completion % didn’t break 56%. he regressed this year. With completion % and y/a being a big deal in the NFL that looks pretty bad. He’s a 2 year starter, a JR at the age of a typical college senior. I’d like to see a guy with that profile go to the NFL and add at least 10% to his completion and a yard plus per attempt. How often does that happen? Being tall and “looking the part” only goes so far.

  13. His bowl game was the best I’ve ever seen out of him. I sure wouldn’t trust that much. I saw too much “bleh” for most of his career.

