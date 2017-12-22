Kelvin Benjamin, Kyle Williams questionable for Bills

AP

The Bills haven’t ruled any players out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but a few key players aren’t sure to be in the lineup.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks and missed practice on Wednesday before returning to work for the final two days. That has him trending in the right direction for Sunday, but coach Sean McDermott said that the team’s holding off on a final decision.

“He’s doing OK. He’s going to work through it,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “He’ll be limited [in practice] and questionable for the game like a number of other guys at this point. He had a pretty good day [Thursday] so we’ll see.”

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a groin injury that’s been a bother for the last few weeks. He hasn’t missed any games, though, and was back on the field Friday before joining Benjamin with a questionable tag.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines left last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with a knee injury and has been limited in practice. He’s also listed as questionable to make his 11th start of the year.