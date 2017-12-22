Malik Jackson puts Blake Bortles in the top five of all quarterbacks

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, the three-days-per-week cohost of PFT Live, made a stir recently by ranking Jaguars signal-caller Blake Bortles as the 70th best quarterback in the league. His teammate, Malik Jackson, puts Bortles slightly higher.

Jackson, based on recent play, puts Bortles in the top five.

While Bortles is definitely closer to five than 70, he’s not currently one of the best five in the game. But he doesn’t need to be. The defense is great, the running game is potent, and the corps of receivers is young and talented.

That said, Bortles has been great in three straight games since a loss to Arizona in which he connected on only 19 of 33 passes for 160 yards. Since then, Bortles has completed 65 of 91 passes (71.4 percent) for 903 yards, an average of 9.9 yards per attempt. He has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Ultimately, where a quarterback fits in the pecking order doesn’t matter. What matters is whether he gets his fingerprints on the Lombardi Trophy. Based on how Bortles and his teammates are currently playing, he has a better chance than most would admit.