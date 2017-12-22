Mike McCarthy in rare spot of looking at Packers future

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2017, 9:01 AM EST
Getty Images

Football coaches are conditioned to consider nothing but what is immediately before them, which is why they talk about one-game-at-a-time, and the-most-important-game-is-the-next-one and such stuff.

But for Packers coach Mike McCarthy, the reality that they’re not going to the playoffs has forced him into the unusual position of talking about the future with two games to go.

And though the Packers have been as consistently successful as any non-New England team in the league, he knows some things are going to have to change in 2018.

I think you have to make sure you look at everything,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “And be direct and honest and keep the emotion out of it. I think having two weeks to think about it will take the emotion out of it. We have to get better through the adversity that we’ve been through this year. We have to be honest about the patterns of negativity and positivity.

“What comes from that, how do you learn from that, how do you improve? To win championships, you have to go through adverse moments. We’ve had plenty this year. Not hitting our goal, not playing to the standard of the Green Bay Packers, is definitely an adverse situation we need to learn from.”

Of course, not having Aaron Rodgers suffer a broken collarbone midway through the season would be a good start. But the Packers have plenty of issues that Rodgers has papered over in the past, because he’s good enough to overcome a flawed roster, and make people ignore flaws.

The Packers have steadfastly avoided free agency, though this year’s Martellus Bennett experiment may not convince them to go that route more often. And they’ve consistently been let down by their defense, which again calls into question defensive coordinator Dom Capers’ role in it all. But there are plenty of other problems with the team as currently built, which they can start thinking about now.

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “Mike McCarthy in rare spot of looking at Packers future

  2. Nine steps forward, one step back. Repeat. It’s worked for twenty-five years. I’ll take our chances next year.

  3. The national audience tonight will be shown the unique “sell-out under any condition” support this team gets from dedicated fans. That includes McCarthy.

  4. nine steps forward? epic playoff chokes year after year after year are a step forward? well us haters look forward to them. but this year we are sad. :o(

  5. With all the talk of “Fire Dom Capers” I don’t recall even one player stepping up and saying what a great coach he is, or how great it is to be playing in his system. I think his time is up. Let the other pieces fall as they choose.

  6. Green Bay is entering the beginning of the end of their run as a powerhouse team. Other areas of this team have been neglected while they have been riding the shoulders of 2 HOF quarterbacks and relying on that to get them in the tournament.

    TT has whiffed on many draft picks, he bargain basement shops in FA, if he goes there at all. Their best defensive player is in his mid 30s and fading fast due to age and injuries. There is no quality depth. They have let their best O lineman go continuously instead of paying them.

    Dom Capers is much like Norv Turner, the NFL has passed him by. His defense is atrocious.

    I for one hoe nothing really changes in GB. As long as AR can stay healthy, they will be competitive, but they are no longer the dominant force they once were in the regular season.( only to crumble in epic fashion in the tournament)

    You can take your chances next year like the sheep they want you to be, or you can be a realist and be upset that the mindset is status quo.

    Minnesota is not going away, the Lions are much better and the Bears will improve with Trubisky. The line of thinking of status quo will drive this team right into the basement of the division.

  7. stellarperformance says:

    Nine steps forward, one step back. Repeat. It’s worked for twenty-five years. I’ll take our chances next year.
    ###

    It’s only been 8 steps this time.

    The time before that it was 1 step.

    The time before that it was 4 steps.

    And you really don’t want to look past 25 years, do you?

  8. epic playoff chokes year after year after year are a step forward?
    ——–
    So any year that doesn’t end in a SB is a playoff choke? Gimme a break. Outside of the pats we’ve had the longest sustained run of success of any team in the league. I’ll take that any day.

  10. I just cant stand the negativity myself. The problem is with the defense and the defensive scheme. One can only look at the Seattle playoff fiasco and the Arizona OT game that could have meant either a NFC championship game or a Superbowl appearance. In the NFL that is a very hard thing to do. Out of 8 years that is very hard to do but the inconsistency on defense the lack of a real playmaker on defense since the loss of Woodson. The fact that TT has let too many good guys go who are making real contributions to other NFL teams is disconcerting. Just because a player wants his dues and is unwilling to give the Packers a Home team discount shouldnt mean that you dont resign him. And sometimes guys lose their drive and while I believe consistency is good ( unlike the Vikings and the Browns and Dallas) who regularly turn over their staff I believe the time is now to revisit the whole defensive staff and scheme. We need more passion and more meanness on the defense.

  11. gtodriver says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:44 am
    And you really don’t want to look past 25 years, do you?
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    I was there throughout the seventies and eighties. Sell outs. Every week. No regrets whatsoever. We had fun. It will be the same Saturday night. Including the era before the 70’s and 80’s, and since Favre arrived, then Rodgers, do you think, as a fan, the Vikings have provided you as many fond memories and successes as the Packers have provided me? Not by a long shot…….even if you include the 70’s and 80’s. I’m good right now, if they never win another SuperBowl.

  12. HOF QB play for 25 years in GB. McCarthy is a big reason why the Packers have not been to more than 1 SB since Rodgers became the starter

  13. joker65 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:11 am
    HOF QB play for 25 years in GB. McCarthy is a big reason why the Packers have not been to more than 1 SB since Rodgers became the starter
    //////////////////////////////////////

    In the SuperBowl era (1966) The Vikings have had more snaps under-center by HOF QB’s and more snaps under-center by Pro-Bowl selected QB’s than the Packers. What’s their excuse?

  14. The Packers are making the same mistake with Rodgers, the Colts did with Manning. Let great QB hide deep roster flaws. I think Rodgers may have to go to another team to win another ring. Broncos maybe?

  16. stellarperformance says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:27 am
    joker65 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:11 am
    HOF QB play for 25 years in GB. McCarthy is a big reason why the Packers have not been to more than 1 SB since Rodgers became the starter
    //////////////////////////////////////
    In the SuperBowl era (1966) The Vikings have had more snaps under-center by HOF QB’s and more snaps under-center by Pro-Bowl selected QB’s than the Packers. What’s their excuse?

    ————–

    They certainly had their chance. 4 lost Super Bowls.

  17. I’m a Vikings fan, commenting on a packa thread. So let’s get that out of the way right away.

    Pack needs to do 2 things day after last game. Fire Ted, and Dom. I’m not a mccheeseburger fan, but, he’s smart enough to realize and understand, his career as hc of GB relies on #12. But if he wants to stay til Rodgers retires, he better do something to give him some help.

    GB has had some talent on the defensive side of the ball. Hyde just made the pro bowl for the bills. A failure by Ted to keep him around, and failure by Dom to utilize his talents.

    You can’t count on #12 to win 19 games for you every year. You need special teams, and defense to pull a few of them out. If GB dumps Ted and Dom, and gets themselves a little more of a supporting cast around Rodgers, and a defensive coordinator that has a better scheme, and utilizes his players talents and skillsets better, GB will be right back there fighting for the top spot in the north.

    Look at us over on this side of the river. We don’t have a Rodgers or Brady. But we have an offense that’s playing good, and a top notch defense, along with a pretty good special teams. Spielman has had some very good drafts. And Zim puts the guys in position to make plays, and utilizes their talents.

    Personally, I’d like to see the NFC north the toughest division in all of the NFL. Basically any other team has an NFC north opponent on their schedule, and they know before they hop on the plane, that they have no chance. That’s how I want this division. And I’m not giving my opinion because we are on top this year. It’s because winning in December thru February, you need all 3 aspects to do it.

  18. stellarperformance says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The national audience tonight will be shown the unique “sell-out under any condition” support this team gets from dedicated fans. That includes McCarthy.

    ______________________________

    You have been “sold out” for months. The question is how many will show up, and how many have sold their tickets at a loss or given them away because they do not want to sit in below-zero temperatures to watch a game that is largely meaningless for the Packers.

  19. I’m sure Saturday nights game will be a sell out. But lots of Vikings fans will be in attendance. Season ticket holders are selling off their tickets like crazy. You can brag about your sell out but don’t confuse it with undying loyalty.

  20. mnwildfan78 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:13 am
    I’m sure Saturday nights game will be a sell out. But lots of Vikings fans will be in attendance. Season ticket holders are selling off their tickets like crazy. You can brag about your sell out but don’t confuse it with undying loyalty.
    //////////////////////////////

    Why is it so important to Viking fans to split hairs on this subject? The Packers have a lot of sell-outs, devoted fans, and a crazy wait list. Why is that such a threat?

  22. With the exception of RB, GB’s needs are exactly what they were last year – CB, Edge LB, athletic TE and depth on both lines. Granted he had very bad luck with injuries, but this is still an indictment of Thompson. He needs to move on from injury-prone people and do much better in April if he’s still here.

  23. Why is it so important to Viking fans to split hairs on this subject? The Packers have a lot of sell-outs, devoted fans, and a crazy wait list. Why is that such a threat?
    //////////////////////////////

    Its not a threat. I’m just tired of Packer fans bragging about undying loyalty to matter what. There will be SKOL chants at Lambeau Field on Saturday night because these “fans” sold their tickets. It’s awesome you have the sell outs and the crazy long wait list. But your fan base is a spoiled one. I look forward to what happens if you don’t get a 3rd HoF QB in a row.

  24. One of the greatest strengths of the Packers organization is also their biggest flaw: loyalty. McCarthy has stood by Capers, even though he should have been fired after his defense was woefully unprepared to defend the read option against Kaepernick in 2012. Thompson has stood by McCarthy even though McCarthy has cost Green Bay multiple SuperBowl appearances with his conservative nature despite having possibly the greatest QB to ever play. Murphy has stood by Thompson even though Thompson has refused to go get guys in free agency to help push GB over the top. Green Bay needs to clean house. As a Vikings fan I really hope they don’t.

    Can you imagine if Rodgers had one of these young offensive gurus with him instead of Mike “I’ll call a pass and Rodgers will hopefully make something happen” McCarthy. Can you imagine Rodgers having Shanahan or McVay calling plays? Jeepers…

  26. I do think the bloom has come off T’T’s rose a bit, as this season has demonstrated the dangers of lack of depth, particularly at QB. Never understood why TT was so averse to free agency.

    And come on, cheesers are as loyal fans as they come – even to ridiculous extremes. I really couldn’t blame them for avoiding holiday traffic and sub zero weather the day before Xmas to watch a non-playoff team QB’d by that Huntley guy.

  27. jerrykill4pres says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:10 am
    I’m a Vikings fan, commenting on a packa thread. So let’s get that out of the way right away.

    Pack needs to do 2 things day after last game. Fire Ted, and Dom. I’m not a mccheeseburger fan, but, he’s smart enough to realize and understand, his career as hc of GB relies on #12. But if he wants to stay til Rodgers retires, he better do something to give him some help.

    GB has had some talent on the defensive side of the ball. Hyde just made the pro bowl for the bills. A failure by Ted to keep him around, and failure by Dom to utilize his talents.

    You can’t count on #12 to win 19 games for you every year. You need special teams, and defense to pull a few of them out. If GB dumps Ted and Dom, and gets themselves a little more of a supporting cast around Rodgers, and a defensive coordinator that has a better scheme, and utilizes his players talents and skillsets better, GB will be right back there fighting for the top spot in the north.

    Look at us over on this side of the river. We don’t have a Rodgers or Brady. But we have an offense that’s playing good, and a top notch defense, along with a pretty good special teams. Spielman has had some very good drafts. And Zim puts the guys in position to make plays, and utilizes their talents.

    Personally, I’d like to see the NFC north the toughest division in all of the NFL. Basically any other team has an NFC north opponent on their schedule, and they know before they hop on the plane, that they have no chance. That’s how I want this division. And I’m not giving my opinion because we are on top this year. It’s because winning in December thru February, you need all 3 aspects to do it.
    ________________________________________________________________

    I appreciate your candor, humble and intelligent comment. Good luck in the playoffs. Hopefully we can sneak one from you guys Saturday night.

    World Peace is possible?

    IMO, TT gets a lot of criticism (a lot rightfully so) but he’s still one of the best GM’s in the league. Not keeping Hyde and Casey Hayward were big blunders no doubt. I appreciate the methodical way he runs the team. Yes Rodgers, but without TT we don’t have the 8 year playoff streak.

    McCarthy is a great coach (way too damn conservative at times) and shouldn’t be shown the door. IF he was, he would be scooped up before he had a chance to polish off the remaining cheese curds in his fridge.

    Capers, a great football mind that unfortunately is an old dog without any new tricks. 2010 run doesn’t happen without him however it’s a week away from being 2018. The consistently average to below average defensive squad he’s lead needs to be shaken up. If he’s not removed of his duties this off season then anything less than a SB Championship in 2018 will call for everyone to get the boot. Top down.

    That said, though I don’t see, nor want to see, either TT or McCarthy getting the boot. Sometimes shaking things up is what needs to be done. The entire league has a whole lot of tape on McCarthy’s offense and Capers Defense for that matter. Should TT and or McCarthy get their pink slip this off-season I wouldn’t be upset.

  29. “the unique “sell-out under any condition” support this team gets from dedicated fans.”

    Not a whole lot of Packer jerseys being worn around the Milwaukee area lately, from what I’ve seen. UW gear seems to have been packed away as suddenly as they sprung forth (right around the time Aaron Rodgers got hurt, “coincidentally”).

    And that’s fine. Success breeds interest. Just stop pretending that yours is the one fanbase immune from it.

  30. mnwildfan78 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:44 am
    Its not a threat. I’m just tired of Packer fans bragging about undying loyalty to matter what. There will be SKOL chants at Lambeau Field on Saturday night because these “fans” sold their tickets. It’s awesome you have the sell outs and the crazy long wait list. But your fan base is a spoiled one. I look forward to what happens if you don’t get a 3rd HoF QB in a row.
    ///////////////////////////////////////////

    We know the undying fan support won’t last forever. It won’t in any sport, or for any team. The young fans are part-time fans, more interested in video games than the real thing, and have a tremendous number of entertainment options from which to choose. Even many of the fans between 25-40 would rather watch on TV. That’s a sign of the times and a challenge to all professional sports. It’s not indicative of the Packers waning, which every year you hope is the case.

    The Vikings have had more HOF QB’s under-center and more Pro-Bowl selected QB’s under-center since the inception of the SuperBowl than the Packers. I’ll bet you didn’t know that.

    But the unbridled and unparalleled fan support from the day Lambeau opened until now, is unmatched. We paid out of pocket for a large part of that beautiful stadium. We were there week in and week out throughout the 70’s and 80’s. You guys want to tear us down for it, for some odd reason.

    You won’t find another fan base like this one. You’ll see again Saturday night. It’s a thing of beauty. The collective atmosphere will be appreciative and will convey support for next year, rain or shine.

    No matter what.

  31. stellarperformance says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The national audience tonight will be shown the unique “sell-out under any condition” support this team gets from dedicated fans.
    _________

    The game is tomorrow night, super-fan.

  32. Colonel Quibble says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm
    “the unique “sell-out under any condition” support this team gets from dedicated fans.”

    Not a whole lot of Packer jerseys being worn around the Milwaukee area lately, from what I’ve seen. UW gear seems to have been packed away as suddenly as they sprung forth (right around the time Aaron Rodgers got hurt, “coincidentally”).

    And that’s fine. Success breeds interest. Just stop pretending that yours is the one fanbase immune from it.
    ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    Milwaukee is a baseball town. The Packers are popular there but so are the Bears, especially in Racine and Kenosha. Milwaukee has always favored Marquette over UW, no surprises there. If Packer attendance begins to wane it’s because of the same thing happening everywhere, not just Green Bay. So what? It’s still better than sitting through a game at that god-awful US Bank Stadium, watching drunks trying to high-five themselves with their stolen Icelandic chant/cheer.

  33. Never ceases to surprise me at how many pack fans believe that firing Capers is a cure for all the defensive ills on this team. The problem is talent and depth, not your coordinator.

    Look at the personnel. A handful of good players, a couple more living off their reputation and the rest are league-average or below. Daniels is a good player that can disappear. Clark is good and could develop into a very good player. But there’s nobody on that defense that’s a difference maker.

    TT has struggled to find good defensive talent in the draft. When he has, he’s frequently allowed those players to walk when they were due to be rewarded with a nice contract.

    Is Capers on the level of the elite defensive minds in this game (Belichick, Zimmer, Phillips)? No, absolutely not. But he’s a solid defensive mind with a ton of experience and an old dog that DOES learn new tricks. His version of the 3-4 has continued to evolve on a yearly basis to get as much as he can out of the talent he’s provided.

    The problem was, is and likely always will be the your GM’s below average ability to evaluate defensive players and his philosophies regarding roster construction. So scream for Dom to be fired if it makes you feel better, but unless he’s replaced by an elite defensive mind, the results will be the same.

  34. @gtodriver

    Coming from a guy who only wants to talk about Rodgers record from the past 2 seasons!

    We could also back to the 60’s when the Packers were by far the best team in football. The Packers are a historical franchise unlike your team.

    It wouldn’t hurt my feelings is Capers joined you in the unemployment line.

  35. vikesfan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:11 am
    You have been “sold out” for months. The question is how many will show up, and how many have sold their tickets at a loss or given them away because they do not want to sit in below-zero temperatures to watch a game that is largely meaningless for the Packers.
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    It will be packed, as always. There are fans living within the city limits of Green Bay that have never attended a game. They jump at situations like this. A season ticket holder that lives in Des Moines that won’t see Rodgers, it’s a bitter cold game, the Packers are out of it, it’s Christmas-time, may not go and might sell their tickets. So what? They’ll be snapped up by some guy living in Ishpeming, MI that has never gone and can take his grandson as a Christmas present. It never ends.

    It’ll be rockin’, win or lose, and if you assume it will be a Viking blow-out, you’re a rookie idiot in such matters.

  36. stellarperformance says:

    December 22, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    vikesfan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:11 am
    You have been “sold out” for months. The question is how many will show up, and how many have sold their tickets at a loss or given them away because they do not want to sit in below-zero temperatures to watch a game that is largely meaningless for the Packers.
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    It will be packed, as always. There are fans living within the city limits of Green Bay that have never attended a game. They jump at situations like this. A season ticket holder that lives in Des Moines that won’t see Rodgers, it’s a bitter cold game, the Packers are out of it, it’s Christmas-time, may not go and might sell their tickets. So what? They’ll be snapped up by some guy living in Ishpeming, MI that has never gone and can take his grandson as a Christmas present. It never ends.

    It’ll be rockin’, win or lose, and if you assume it will be a Viking blow-out, you’re a rookie idiot in such matters.
    ===========================================

    That game is going to have about 40-50% Vikings fans at it. please let me know how you feel sitting in the stands( yeah right) when the SKOL chant starts up in your stadium…..how humiliating is that going to be for you?

    I see you have another dead horse you are beating with the rookie comment. Did you give up on your old one of choking because the packers choked again?( your rules)

    I don’t know what makes you think that Gb stands a chance other than outright homerism.
    Rodgers and Adams out. Perry and Clay most likely out. Vikings playing for #1 seed- so no let down there….

    I suppose you are the reason there are police surrounding lambeau right now huh? You packers fans sure know how to handle losing seasons…

  37. Having a lot of Viking fans at a game where tickets are very available is part of the price you pay for a poor season. I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard Packer fans cheering overwhelmingly at the old dome in Minneapolis. Why do you think it was called Lambeau West?

    I’ve been sparing you the tiresome refrain of postseason choking rules, rules Viking fans made just for the Packers: “Any postseason appearance by the Packers requires the Packers to win the SuperBowl, or it’s a choke.” Those are your rules. You guys made them up, just for the Packers, because you were jealous of the Packers making it to the postseason so often. That’s the only way you could fight it. And since you brought it up……….the shoe is on the other foot. Wear it well. Don’t choke!

  38. stellarperformance says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:21 am
    The national audience tonight will be shown the unique “sell-out under any condition” support this team gets from dedicated fans. That includes McCarthy.
    ———————-_
    This coming from someone who routinely brags about 13 world championships, and judges 57 years of Vikings history against it.
    That’s the packer fan standard. Better win a super bowl or your season is meaningless, according to Stella.
    Except of course it only applies to the Vikings. Not to the 8 of 9 years of packer failures.

  39. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    This coming from someone who routinely brags about 13 world championships, and judges 57 years of Vikings history against it.
    That’s the packer fan standard. Better win a super bowl or your season is meaningless, according to Stella.
    Except of course it only applies to the Vikings. Not to the 8 of 9 years of packer failures.
    ////////////////////////////////////

    Hey, don’t put words in my mouth. And don’t transfer and spin the postseason rules Viking fans created exclusively for the Packers. As a Viking fan you have a good chance to experience just how easy it is to win a SuperBowl. You called the Packers chokers each year they didn’t win the SuperBowl. Those are your rules. I didn’t say I like them. I think they’re narrow-minded and short-sighted, but they’re your rules. Live by the sword, die by the sword. You have nothing to worry about………do you?

  40. I’m finally ready for Capers to retire. He was one of the best ever… but the game seems to have passed him by. Nearly every team in the league has been able to exploit his soft zones and the holes that are in them EVERY time.

    Left side (offensively): 0-5 yards off the line of scrimmage… there will be three defenders each within 5 yards of the receiver, but none closer than that. One missed tackle or good block and a healthy gain is had.

    Middle (offensively): 5-15 yards off the line of scrimmage… same as above.

    Right side (offensively): Same as left side 0-5 yards out, but from 10 yards beyond the LOS to forever, it’s “Katie bar the door.” A speedy receiver will get plenty, far too many times.

  41. I think the Packer plan is just perfect – You guys keep relying on a 30+ old QB with 2 broken collar bones and nobody to support him. It will be easier for the Vikes to stay #1 in the NFC North this way for many years to come. DON’T CHANGE A THING……PLEASE!

  42. #1, If Barr doesn’t late hit Rodgers, Green Bay would be 12-2 right now.
    #2, Many of you are right, Capers has to go.
    #3, Thompson is the most OVERRATED GM in the NFL bar none. Yes he hit with Rodgers falling to him in 2005. And he made a nice move up in 09 to grab Matthews. Since then, his overall draft grade compared to the other 31 teams is about a C-. And that doesn’t make up for ignoring trading & free agency.
    #4, Plus the writing was on the wall with Capers defense by 2012 with failures in 2011 & then the embarrassment against Kaepernick. The refusal to be bold & replace Capers 5 years ago is another dock on him and/or MM.

    PS Viking fans: I lived there from 1978-2005. I saw many eras of Viking football. And many of my still best-friends are good GrapeApers.
    However: you have the biggest bandwagon fans I’ve ever seen. I remember near blackouts in 1998, the year they went 15-1, and then gagged vs Atlanta in the NFCCG.

    I saw jealousy build starting in about 1995….they used to kinda like the Packers in the Twin Cities but they grew to resent them in the 90s til now.

    In their bad years, and good years, the Packer games were always their “Super Bowls”.

    This year, they have a chance since they knocked Rodgers out & luckily for them Carson Wentz got hurt too….All the North Stars are aligned…. this is your chance Grape Apes with the Super Bowl up there in the North Pole.

    I’ll be rooting for ANYONE but the GrapeApes. Their fans and Barr don’t deserve to celebrate. Ever!!!

  43. stellarperformance says:
    December 22, 2017 at

    Hey, don’t put words in my mouth.Hey, don’t put words in my mouth. And don’t transfer and spin the postseason rules Viking fans created exclusively for the Packers.
    ——————————–
    You are the spinner and put words in other peoples mouths by packer fan rules.
    You have stated that the Vikings are 57 years of mediocrity. You just stated that over that 9 years have been good and 1 year bad.

    I will take the most playoff appearances and the most NFC north division titles over the packers record.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!