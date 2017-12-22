Mike McCarthy in rare spot of looking at Packers future

Getty Images

Football coaches are conditioned to consider nothing but what is immediately before them, which is why they talk about one-game-at-a-time, and the-most-important-game-is-the-next-one and such stuff.

But for Packers coach Mike McCarthy, the reality that they’re not going to the playoffs has forced him into the unusual position of talking about the future with two games to go.

And though the Packers have been as consistently successful as any non-New England team in the league, he knows some things are going to have to change in 2018.

“I think you have to make sure you look at everything,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “And be direct and honest and keep the emotion out of it. I think having two weeks to think about it will take the emotion out of it. We have to get better through the adversity that we’ve been through this year. We have to be honest about the patterns of negativity and positivity.

“What comes from that, how do you learn from that, how do you improve? To win championships, you have to go through adverse moments. We’ve had plenty this year. Not hitting our goal, not playing to the standard of the Green Bay Packers, is definitely an adverse situation we need to learn from.”

Of course, not having Aaron Rodgers suffer a broken collarbone midway through the season would be a good start. But the Packers have plenty of issues that Rodgers has papered over in the past, because he’s good enough to overcome a flawed roster, and make people ignore flaws.

The Packers have steadfastly avoided free agency, though this year’s Martellus Bennett experiment may not convince them to go that route more often. And they’ve consistently been let down by their defense, which again calls into question defensive coordinator Dom Capers’ role in it all. But there are plenty of other problems with the team as currently built, which they can start thinking about now.