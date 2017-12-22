Mitchell Trubisky won’t be “emotional at all” about playing Browns

Getty Images

Yes, Mitchell Trubisky might have liked being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. And yes, he grew up near Cleveland.

But no, that does not mean he wishes he was quarterbacking the Browns, or that this week’s game against them means any more.

“I don’t think it will be emotional at all,” Trubisky said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m an even-keeled player so I’m not going to get too high, not too low. Just another opportunity for me and my team to go out there, do what we do and try to come out with a win. No added pressure. It’s not going to be emotional for me. I just want to go out there, do my job and enjoy playing the game of football.”

It’s not that Trubisky is just a programmed spouter of football cliches, it’s that he might not have been a superfan of the local team as he was growing up in nearby Mentor, Ohio.

In talking to the local reporters in Chicago, he said this week that the Browns didn’t capture his imagination when he was young.

“I mostly rooted for players in the NFL growing up, and I was a big college fan and then really big fan of my high school team Mentor growing up,” Trubisky said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “I would say moderate [interest in the Browns]. Yeah.”

Of course, Trubisky was born in 1994, so as long as he’s been alive, the Browns have won one playoff game. Then they left town and came back and were crappy, which might help explain his muted reaction. Since coming back in 1999, the Browns have had two winning seasons, and have a 88-214 record.

“I think just in northeast Ohio, there’s a big sense of pride, so we root for all of the teams being from there and it’s a big football area so growing up just picking up a football, going outside and playing and dreaming of being in the NFL someday,” Trubisky told Cleveland reporters. “That’s what it was for me and my goal was to get to this point and now that I’m here it’s just to get better every day. But, yeah, it’s a big sense of pride for the area, just rooting for the hometown team and just the love for football and love of the game.”

So while the status of being the top pick might have been nice, he doesn’t sound all broken up about being passed over by his hometown team (not that the Bears are much better at the moment).