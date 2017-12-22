NFL adds Kick Tac Toe to Pro Bowl skills event

Getty Images

The NFL unveiled a skills competition before last year’s Pro Bowl that saw players catching balls from drones, playing dodgeball and taking part in assorted other activities.

There will be a second edition of the event this year and the league has added an activity for kickers. They will take part in a game of Kick Tac Toe, which will see them take shots at hitting targets hung between the uprights of the goalpost.

“We received tremendous feedback from our fans and players about last year’s Skills Showdown, which became one of our most popular Pro Bowl Week events,” NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O’Reilly said, via the Associated Press. “With new competitions and special surprises this year, we are raising the bar even higher.”

This year’s competition will take place on January 25 in Orlando and the Pro Bowl itself will be played on January 28.