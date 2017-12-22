One man in custody after incident at Lambeau Field

Getty Images

The Packers and Vikings play at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, but there was a different kind of action at the stadium on Friday.

Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press Gazette reports that a man is in police custody after an incident that took place in the parking lot and loading dock early in the afternoon. A man drove his car into another car, which became wedged underneath a minivan, and then tried to drive into the stadium’s loading dock.

The car then drove into the loading dock, where it hit a booth and came to a stop.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the man was taken into custody six minutes after a call to 911 and said he is a former food service contractor who tried to ram a former co-worker with the car. Bomb squad and hazardous materials teams are searching the car and no injuries have been reported.