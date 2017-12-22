One man in custody after incident at Lambeau Field

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2017, 4:24 PM EST
The Packers and Vikings play at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, but there was a different kind of action at the stadium on Friday.

Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press Gazette reports that a man is in police custody after an incident that took place in the parking lot and loading dock early in the afternoon. A man drove his car into another car, which became wedged underneath a minivan, and then tried to drive into the stadium’s loading dock.

The car then drove into the loading dock, where it hit a booth and came to a stop.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the man was taken into custody six minutes after a call to 911 and said he is a former food service contractor who tried to ram a former co-worker with the car. Bomb squad and hazardous materials teams are searching the car and no injuries have been reported.

  9. vikesnyc says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:46 pm
    Now Green Bay fans, THIS is an illegal hit!!!!!!

    Lolol. Ok, I can take a troll joke if its good. And this one wins today’s internet.

  10. I’d be a little upset if that mad caterer got past the booth & onto the field.
    Because the only vehicle pulling cookies midfield will be the Vikings bus.

  11. Bunch of crazies over in GB. Dang. He’s probably mad that the Vikings are coming to town to destroy the packers.
    I hope the packers play with some class on Saturday night, but I’m guessing they’ll take come cheap shots. Please know that the BARR hit was LEGAL!!
    Get over it, it was like 10 weeks ago!! SKOL!!!!!!!!

  12. Long winter in Packerland and I *really* feel bad for them (and if you believe that, I’ve got 100# of sharp cheddar to sell ya!)LOL

  15. You know, if he wanted to get in to see the game he could have just bought them outside the stadium and at a very cheap price. That’s a legal way to do it vs. this method.

  17. Cannot wait for the glorious juxtaposition brigade (fans of a team named after Vikings who are too cowardly to post under their real name) to get their 15 minute break from their McJob to boast about how they FINALLY have a team who can beat the Packers and then play the poor victim card for Anthony Barr. For the record, Barr’s hit was legal, but the juxtaposition brigade has to create false drama so they can claim to be persecuted victims.

  18. Sheesh the lengths Vikings fans will go to in order to see Super Bowl trophies.
    Now that’s a good one! Not as clever as the Viking trolls calling our QB Erin, but good.

  19. “Sheesh the lengths Vikings fans will go to in order to see Super Bowl trophies.”

    Now THIS IS topical humor.

  21. padraighansen says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:48 pm
    The Vikings have won 3 of the last 4. Odds point to 4 out of the last 5 after tomorrow. But sure, we FINALLY have a team that can beat you, repeatedly.

  22. skolvikes says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    That’s awesome. Hey, while you’re at it, can you show all of us your Super Bowl trophies? Just one would be sufficient, ya know.

