Packers promote Reggie Gilbert, place Demetri Goodson on IR

The Packers promoted linebacker Reggie Gilbert from the practice squad. He takes the roster spot of cornerback Demetri Goodson, whom Green Bay placed on injured reserve.

Goodson never played after coming off the physically unable to perform list on December 6. He underwent reconstructive surgery on his knee after a gruesome injury in a November 20, 2016, game against Washington and appeared on his way back when the Packers activated him.

But Goodson injured his hamstring, which kept him inactive for the two games he was eligible to play.

Gilbert originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. He spent the entire 2016 season and the first 15 weeks of this season on the Packers’ practice squad.