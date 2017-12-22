Panthers expect Week 17 meeting with Falcons to be flexed into prime time

Getty Images

All 16 NFL games in Week 17 match up division rivals, and the NFL always hopes that at least one of those games will be for the division title, so that a division championship game can be flexed into prime time. This year, the Panthers think that’s going to be their game against the Falcons.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said today that his impression is that the game with the Falcons will be flexed into prime time in Week 17.

If the Panthers and Falcons both win this week, then their game next week will be for the NFC South title. The loser of the game would still make the playoffs as a wild card.

There’s also a chance that the Panthers and Falcons could be battling for a wild card spot against each other in Week 17, although that will be dependent on some other games.

The only other game that could be for a division title in Week 17 is Jaguars-Titans. That will happen only if the Jaguars lose this week and the Titans win.

The worst-case scenario from the NFL’s perspective would be the Jaguars clinching the AFC South on Sunday and the entire NFC playoff field being set in Week 16. That would leave few compelling matchups in Week 17.