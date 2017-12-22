Panthers without Trai Turner, but otherwise mostly healthy

The Panthers will be without starting right guard Trai Turner again this week, but are otherwise healthy heading down the stretch.

The team has listed Turner as out again because of a concussion, but five other players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Defensive end Mario Addison, wide receivers Devin Funchess and Russell Shepard, center Tyler Larsen and linebacker Shaq Thompson are on the questionable list, but according to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, coach Ron Rivera indicated all of them ought to play.

Having Thompson back from a foot injury this week is significant, since Thomas Davis is suspended for his hit on Davante Adams last week.