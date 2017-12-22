Paxton Lynch questionable, no word on Broncos starting QB yet

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway is in Idaho Friday to watch Wyoming quarterback and potential early first-round pick Josh Allen take on Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl.

Back in Denver, they’re not sure who will be starting at quarterback in Washington this Sunday. The feeling is that Paxton Lynch will get the nod if he gets the green light medically after missing time with the ankle injury he suffered in his only start this season, but coach Vance Joseph didn’t say if it will be Lynch or Brock Osweiler when he spoke to the media on Friday.

Joseph said he thought Lynch was at “90 percent” and said the team would meet on Friday night to discuss the quarterback question.

“We had a good day today,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “[Lynch] practiced all week. We’ll see. But obviously we’re close now.”

Whoever starts at quarterback may be down a couple of wide receivers. Emmanuel Sanders and Cody Latimer are both listed as questionable for a game that will help determine where the Broncos will be picking Allen or someone else in the first round of the draft.