Pete Carroll: Seahawks have made changes to cognitive evaluation procedure

Posted by Charean Williams on December 22, 2017, 7:01 PM EST
The Seahawks have made changes in the wake of a $100,000 fine for violating the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Pete Carroll did not go into detail about what the team altered in its cognitive evaluation procedure.

“We accepted it,” Carroll said Friday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I think something positive came out of it because there’s been some changes that have been created to help what caused the issue last time. We never had any intention of trying to avoid that at all. It’s just the way that things came down. I see why the league did what they did. The best thing about this is it shouldn’t happen like that again, and we’ve made some changes to help us. So in the long run, it’s a good thing.”

In a November 9 game, referee Walt Anderson ordered Russell Wilson to the sideline after Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby hit the Seattle quarterback in the jaw. Wilson sat on the training table in the blue medical tent for what amounted to seconds before getting up, grabbing his helmet and returning to the game. He finished Seattle’s 22-16 victory.

Wilson questioned the reason for the discipline after the NFL and NFLPA jointly announced the fine Thursday.

19 responses

