Raiders sign offensive lineman off Browns practice squad

The Browns don’t have a win this year, but they apparently have players other people want.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are signing offensive lineman Ian Silberman off the Browns practice squad.

Silberman was in camp with the Raiders this offseason, but was released in final cuts. He spent most of the year with the Colts (three weeks on the active roster), and was signed by the Browns a week and a half ago.

A former sixth-round pick of the 49ers, he also spent time with the Patriots.