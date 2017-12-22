Ravens cite anthem protest as one reason for higher no-shows

Getty Images

The Ravens have a realistic shot at the playoffs, and they’re not as painful to watch as they were earlier this season.

But they’re still seeing more no-shows on Sundays than they were anticipating, and they think a one-off protest during the national anthem in England is a big reason why.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens sent out a letter to season-ticket holders, suite owners and sponsors this week signed by team president Dick Cass, which mentioned the issue. Cass acknowledged seeing empty seats in the past when the team struggled.

“The numbers [of no-shows] are higher, and it is noticeable,” Cass wrote. “There are a number of reasons for the no-shows, but surely the one-time protest in London has been a factor.”

During their Sept. 24 trip to London, more than a dozen players took a knee during the playing of the anthem, and because of the time zone difference, it was the first of many that day in response to remarks by President Donald Trump.

The next week, back home in Baltimore, they knelt in prayer before the anthem, and then stood for the song. That was the extent of their involvement this year.

The Ravens were also slow-starting and had one of the worst offenses in the league, but have rebounded to win five of the last seven games.

“We want the Ravens to continue to be a strong, unifying force and source of pride in our community,” Cass wrote. “When the Ravens win, we can bring families and the community together. We’ve done that before, and we can do it again.

“In light of recent events, we are also reminded that winning alone is not always enough to make the Ravens the unifying force we want to be. We don’t take your support for granted, and we know that we must continue to earn your respect and investment in us.”

The Ravens close the season with a pair of home games, and they can clinch a playoff berth with a pair of wins.