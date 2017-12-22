Ravens cite anthem protest as one reason for higher no-shows

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
The Ravens have a realistic shot at the playoffs, and they’re not as painful to watch as they were earlier this season.

But they’re still seeing more no-shows on Sundays than they were anticipating, and they think a one-off protest during the national anthem in England is a big reason why.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens sent out a letter to season-ticket holders, suite owners and sponsors this week signed by team president Dick Cass, which mentioned the issue. Cass acknowledged seeing empty seats in the past when the team struggled.

“The numbers [of no-shows] are higher, and it is noticeable,” Cass wrote. “There are a number of reasons for the no-shows, but surely the one-time protest in London has been a factor.”

During their Sept. 24 trip to London, more than a dozen players took a knee during the playing of the anthem, and because of the time zone difference, it was the first of many that day in response to remarks by President Donald Trump.

The next week, back home in Baltimore, they knelt in prayer before the anthem, and then stood for the song. That was the extent of their involvement this year.

The Ravens were also slow-starting and had one of the worst offenses in the league, but have rebounded to win five of the last seven games.

“We want the Ravens to continue to be a strong, unifying force and source of pride in our community,” Cass wrote. “When the Ravens win, we can bring families and the community together. We’ve done that before, and we can do it again.

“In light of recent events, we are also reminded that winning alone is not always enough to make the Ravens the unifying force we want to be. We don’t take your support for granted, and we know that we must continue to earn your respect and investment in us.”

The Ravens close the season with a pair of home games, and they can clinch a playoff berth with a pair of wins.

42 responses to “Ravens cite anthem protest as one reason for higher no-shows

  1. I’m confused…so because the players are also decent humans and are using their time in the spotlight in a very non-dramatic way in a silent protest…they’re unpatriotic or unfootball-y somehow?

    This isn’t even a ‘this is what we fight for you to be able to do in the military’ type discussion…they’re not even doing a thing. They’re being plenty respectful.

    What’s going through the mind of somebody who likes their team LESS because of this?

  4. Too little, too late. Hindsight is ALWAYS 20/20. Years from now when looking back on the NFL and reminiscing on what caused their decline into failure the name Colin Kaepernick will be at the fore front of many.

    Don’t try and tell me the WWE(WWF) wouldn’t kill to get back to the year 2000 or NASCAR get back to 1995. These large sporting outfits think they’re too big to fail….we shall see.

  5. Or maybe because many can’t afford to go. And why pay for a mediocre product when it’s so much cheaper at home or at a bar. Live football is no longer worth the price of admission. Unless you’re let’s say the Steelers whos games have been worth every penny lately. Love em or hate em they’re the demolition derby of football while the Ravens are a Thanksgiving Parade

  9. Now, even a team president is acknowledging that the protests are hurting the team. Of course, the sjws will claim he is a fool or stupid or some such thing. Of course, the NFL will continue to spin attendance numbers and claim they are affecting nothing.
    The fact is attendance is down, viewership is down; therefore, revenue is down. When a tree starts to fall, no amount of spin will keep it from hitting the ground.

  13. So someone finally admits the obvious. That while not the only factor… it is a factor in diminished attendance… LOL! Good, people should stay away until the arrogant players actually figure out who is buttering their collective bread.

  15. Stay at home! It makes it cheaper for those of us who buy tickets at the last minute. 2 tickets, mid field, 3 rows behind the home bench, $190!! TY to all the lesser than fans who got upset and are ironically protesting players who protested.

  17. The protesters exercised their right to protest. The people that pay for the tickets disagree with what is going on and are exercising their rights. That is what makes America great. The problem is the vote of the almighty dollar always wins out. They may have paid for the tickets but they are not spending on parking, concessions, team gear, and it also effects the businesses around the stadium Everybody has the right to feel the way they do and express themselves but the bottom line is this has been bad for business for the NFL.

  19. Attendance is dying off in all professional sports. Young people aren’t interested or would rather play video games. Many fans have gone soft and would rather watch on TV. Blaming it on the protests is ridiculous.

  20. Its got nothing to do with the fact the ravens played like crap most of the year and Flacco is no longer the guy he was and doesn’t look like he will ever be again, right. Got it.

    The nfl just reached a level of popularity a couple of years ago that could never be sustained. Its got nothing to do with protests. Its got nothing to do with CTE. Its got nothing to do with Thursday Night Football. There is a ceiling to everything and the nfl just found theirs. They are still, and will remain, by a huge margin, the most popular professional sport in the US. Nothing has changed or will change about that.

    There is a reason why the nfl has been pushing games in London and Mexico City for the last few years and it has nothing to do with fish and chips or tacos……..

  21. This is only half the real story. They knelt in London for our anthem but stood for England’s anthem. You reap what you sow.

  22. For many folks, (like me), it’s not about protesting injustice. I grew up in the 60’s and no one enjoys a good protest more than I. My issue is that it is not the right venue. When I spend my hard earned entertainment dollars I don’t do so to have my social consciousness raised. To the players that feel this need to protest, I say go for it! Just do it on your own time. Frankly, the companies that I have worked for insist on keeping the workplace neutral for our customers as well as employees, especially regarding politics and religion. I’m surprised that the NFL allowed this at all.

  23. People need to realize – the teams aren’t saying this as a gut reaction, people are being paid to poll fans and this is the feedback they’re getting.

    With as much money as the NFL makes and the teams individually – they work off data.

    DATA via professional polling firms has pointed to the anthem protests being an issue affecting attendance and viewership.

    I’ve been polled on it twice already (live in NFL city)

  24. The bottom line is the kneeling, even though it wasn’t directed at military, offended a lot Americans who stand up during the pledge of allegiance and the National Anthem to pay respect for those that died for this country.
    When other NFL players followed suit, knowing darn good and well at this point how a large number of fans felt, it then offended the fans.

    The Ravens attendance has ALWAYS been strong, even during years when they had trouble competing.

  25. 1/ missing here is the fact that Ravens fans them stand for the British Anthem ” God Save the Queen” but knell for the Star Spangled Banner which was ….

    2/ written within a cannon shot of M & T Stadium and is source of local pride

    3// major portion of fan base isn’t corporate but working people for whom cost of attendance is a big pocketbook hit ….. and justly see this as a diss

    4/ by respecting a foreign sovereign while protesting the US the thoughtfulness and real issues brought up by Q Boldin 81 have been suffered a self inflicted wound

  27. The players have the right to feel they way they do and to show how the feel. However, I and many previous fans of the NFL draw the line at telling us how we should feel and if we don’t agree with the protests then we are racists. I also, don’t like the constant clowning and celebrating, that has ruined the game for me. So, I no longer watch.

  29. Lol at him using protests as a scapegoat. No offense to anybody, but I’m sure fans who are protesting games because they don’t like the “protest” most likely can’t afford tickets anyway. Don’t think there are too many bright or successful people who are against people fighting for equality and taking a stance against police brutality.

  30. Players have the right to protest, and fans have the right to stay home or do something else on a Sunday afternoon. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

  31. People don’t like celebrating in football? Why would anyone want a sport that’s built on passion and emotions to become emotionless. The argument that somebody is celebrating and putting themselves over the team is non-sensical. Football is a game that is supposed to be fun, kids play it and have the utmost fun, why can’t adults do the same?

  32. I’m curious how many people stand in front of their televisions hand-over-heart, tear-in-eye, as the National Anthem is being played before the game? Maybe I’m in the minority but usually I’m in the kitchen scrambling around trying to get my beer and nacho’s ready. I could give a dam less about anything other than not missing the kickoff. So when I miss the Anthem, doesn’t ruin my day. And if someone wants to kneel while listening to it that wont ruin my day either. So, who care’s who kneels, who stands? Get over it. America is growing soft.

    top 5 reasons football is declining:

    1.) No more Peyton Manning
    2.) People are tired of the Patriots cheating
    3.) Too many commercials
    4.) Horrible officiating
    5.) Rodger Goodell

  33. “Lol at him using protests as a scapegoat. No offense to anybody, but I’m sure fans who are protesting games because they don’t like the “protest” most likely can’t afford tickets anyway. Don’t think there are too many bright or successful people who are against people fighting for equality and taking a stance against police brutality.”

    you’re reading comprehension needs work. The article states season ticket holders (people who can afford these tickets) are not showing up.

    shocker, those who pay for these $100 tickets are folks who respect the police and this nation.

  34. It’s not just Baltimore. Many empty seats at many stadiums. The Steelers game.last weekend looked about 1/4 empty. And they are looking at home field in the playoffs.

  36. floriosbaldspot says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    I’m curious how many people stand in front of their televisions hand-over-heart, tear-in-eye, as the National Anthem is being played before the game?
    ———–
    You do know there’s a difference when you’re live and they have the military carrying the Flag AND the announcer (at the Stadium) ask everybody to stand? Are you the guy that’s been saying this same nonsense over and over? Trolling

  37. “If kneeling during the national anthem is disrespecting the police and the nation then you aren’t the brightest individual in the world my friend.”

    I guess there are thousands just like me who aren’t as bright then?

    please, do tell, how many season tickets do you own?

  38. Of course, there are thousands of people who aren’t that bright, shoot there are millions, it’s a pretty big world. And I have season tickets for both the Mavericks and the Cowboys.

  39. oh well, going to be tough on the players in the next CBA, I think a year without the NFL is on the horizon

  40. I think most people didn’t think the Ravens were going to make the playoffs as the team has been sub par

  42. For the people in Baltimore, when the Ravens knelt for the anthem of the country they were from and stood for God Save the Queen, that was the turning point. Whether you want to admit it or not, their actions were extremely embarrassing to this country when they happened abroad. That may have been the only time but they were representing the US that day and they blew it. Then they went out and got destroyed by Jacksonville. It isn’t the only reason people are not going but it’s a contributing factor and while the league can say that the tickets are already paid for, the concessions, parking fees and souvenir stands along with the local businesses that benefit from the crowd are hurting. It costs way too much, often is a hassle getting to and from games, and in the end is not worth the aggravation. That’s the biggest reason why people are staying away. The anthem protest just leaves a bad taste in your mouth and re-affirms that there are better places to spend that money on each week.

