Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at 82

Getty Images

Lengendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg died Thursday in La Jolla, Calif. at age 82, according to Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Enberg was a fixture in sports broadcast from 1957 to 2016 when he retired from his final job as play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padrews. He began his career in 1957 as play-by-play voice of University of Indiana football and men’s basketball and became one of the most recognizable voices in broadcasting.

He lent his voice to events all across the sporting landscape during his career. Enberg called games in the NFL, MLB and NBA as well as college football and basketball games. He also worked multiple Olympic Games, PGA Tour events, the Masters, Wimbledon, the French Open, the Kentucky Derby, the Breeders’ Cup for various networks. Enberg also served as the dedicated play-by-play voice for Indiana (1957-1961), UCLA men’s basketball (1966-1977), the Los Angeles Rams (1966-1977), the California Angels (1969-1978, 1985) and the Padres (2010-2016).

Enberg called NFL games for NBC from 1977-1998, including eight Super Bowls. He won the Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 for his “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

He also called NFL games for CBS and Westwood One radio before heading back to baseball in 2010.