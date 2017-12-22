Report: Patriots player refused strength staff’s orders, listened to Guerrero instead

Getty Images

More information is coming out about Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s decision to keep Tom Brady‘s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, away from the team — including a report that Guerrero is influencing a lot more Patriots than just Brady.

Guerrero now works with about 20 players on the Patriots and tells them that if his instructions conflict with the instructions of the Patriots’ strength and conditioning staff, then they should listen to Guerrero, according to Boston Sports Journal.

One example of a time that happened: According to the report, a Patriots player was told by the team’s strength coaches that he should be doing squats in the weight room. Guerrero told the player he shouldn’t do squats. The player listened to Guerrero and refused to do the squats that the strength staff was telling him to do.

The report also says that when Belichick talked to Guerrero about trying to get everyone on the same page, Guerrero badmouthed Belichick to the players he works with. That may have been the last straw for Belichick.

Guerrero still visits the Patriots facility, and it appears that’s not going to change as long as Brady is the quarterback. Guerrero has too much influence with the superstar franchise player to be pushed out entirely. But Belichick would like to limit how much access Guerrero has to the other 52 players on the roster.