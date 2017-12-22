Report: Patriots player refused strength staff’s orders, listened to Guerrero instead

More information is coming out about Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s decision to keep Tom Brady‘s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, away from the team — including a report that Guerrero is influencing a lot more Patriots than just Brady.

Guerrero now works with about 20 players on the Patriots and tells them that if his instructions conflict with the instructions of the Patriots’ strength and conditioning staff, then they should listen to Guerrero, according to Boston Sports Journal.

One example of a time that happened: According to the report, a Patriots player was told by the team’s strength coaches that he should be doing squats in the weight room. Guerrero told the player he shouldn’t do squats. The player listened to Guerrero and refused to do the squats that the strength staff was telling him to do.

The report also says that when Belichick talked to Guerrero about trying to get everyone on the same page, Guerrero badmouthed Belichick to the players he works with. That may have been the last straw for Belichick.

Guerrero still visits the Patriots facility, and it appears that’s not going to change as long as Brady is the quarterback. Guerrero has too much influence with the superstar franchise player to be pushed out entirely. But Belichick would like to limit how much access Guerrero has to the other 52 players on the roster.

78 responses to “Report: Patriots player refused strength staff’s orders, listened to Guerrero instead

  1. It’d be kind of awesome if some new age health nut dude breaks up the greatest coach/QB combo ever.

  3. Oh no, the empire is crumbling! How can they possibly win games with all of this going on?

    A lot of crap like this probably happens all the time on most teams.

  4. Players are realizing this dude is the real deal! Comparing martian head manning and the goat at similar points of their career throwing the ball it is night and day! Shoot sign me up as well!

  5. So weird that the Patriots are dealing with their very own Rasputin problem. History says this does not end well.

  7. The article also says that Pats staffers refer to Guerrero as “Yoko Guerrero”. Between this and Kraft forcing Belichick to trade Jimmy G, against his better judgement, i wouldn’t be surprised if BB walks away after this season.

  8. I don’t know much about this Guerrero dude, but I do know bad mouthing Belicheck while working with his players is a really bad idea.

  10. Some of the doping regimen require specific workout routine otherwise you risk injuries. The more of this story that comes out, the more fishy it sounds.

  13. A qb can get away with not lifting much. A lineman or backer not so much. When your job is about lower body strength squats are a must.

  14. So predictable.
    Ever notice that every year at playoff time there is new “storyline” regarding a “rift” or “distraction” or “scandal” or “investigation” or “controversial play” regarding the Patriots? Sometimes it even occurs miraculously just as the team is enroute to the Bowl.

    Guerro, Guano, Geraldo,, whatever must have screwed up and had to pay the price. End of story. Everyone in that locker room knows who is in charge and if you can’t get on the same page with The Man you can look for a different team.

  15. Sounds like Guerrero doesn’t know his place in the pecking order down there and doesn’t respect other opinions on treatments/training. He should be restricted.

  20. Things are really starting to fall apart in Foxboro. Look at how all this turmoil has resulted in (checks standings) the best record in the AFC.

  21. This idiot needs a reality check if he thinks he can badmouth Belichick to his players. I dont care how good he is, his life accomplishments are a joke compared to Bill.

  24. It takes a special kind of fool to spend years around that team, watching how everything is “Bill’s Way or the Highway,” and still think you can openly badmouth him without any repercussions.

  27. Does Jimmy Garroppolo have a quack that he listens to that criticizes the coach? It will be interesting to see Jimmy “Steve Young” G. leading the Niners to success over the next decade, while the post-Brady / post-Belichick Patriots struggle with Kizer, Griffin, Gabbert and whatever re-treads the Pats try at QB.

  28. Coach Belichick made an exception, in regards to Brady and his own trainer, and now it only proves coach right… ALL should be treated the same way. He broke his own rule and now Guerrero and others are taking advantage of it.

    I’m quite certain that coach will be very “forward” with “fixing” the situation, while at the same time understanding that this is only affirmation for the reasons he has these rules. Ask Randy, Chandler Jones or Adalius Thomas about the “being late” rule.. regardless of snowy conditions or whatnot.

    Coach should shut down ALL players contact with Guerrero, except for Brady, tell them he made a mistake in allowing it in the first place and book closed.

  29. walker1191 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:17 am
    They were so vulnerable they almost lost to the Steelers – that would have been embarrassing.
    —————————————————————————–

    They technically lost. The refs are ruining football. What an absolute disgrace that call was. All to protect the beloved Patriots.

  31. It’s a sad commentary on our education system when supposedly college educated athletes defer to quackery over trained professionals in their field. “But look at Brady!” is not scientific evidence. It’s anecdotal. Brady may have been just as great without Guerrero and perhaps even better. We don’t know, and that’s the point. We know science works and we know why. Snake oil salesmen might or might not work sometimes but they’re rarely worth the price you pay.

  32. Just like everyone else today. All I see are guys walking around with chicken legs in my gym. Squats are the best mass/strength exercise you can do. I would get that toast and avocado wanna be trainer outta there.

  34. red says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:26 am

    They technically lost. The refs are ruining football. What an absolute disgrace that call was. All to protect the beloved Patriots.—————————————————————————–

    They technically won. Well at least that’s what the scoreboard and standings say. Oh, and the rule book, that too.

  35. red says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:26 am

    walker1191 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    They were so vulnerable they almost lost to the Steelers – that would have been embarrassing.
    —————————————————————————–

    They technically lost.
    ———————————————————————————————–
    No, technically they won, in your imaginary world they lost. See the difference?

  37. Everyone knows Brady’s conditioning includes stretching and limits weightlifting. Not surprising that Guerrro would advocate that approach and the team would advocate traditional weightlifting. That could cause a conflict and Belichick would resolve it quickly. I highly doubt Guerrero “badmouthed” Belichick. It is a loaded verb that promotes controversy where none likely exists.

  38. Is there a “locker room leaker” in their midst? I say let Brady do his thing,but agree with BB on the rest. They are trying to win a SB. They don’t need this distraction.

  40. So players listen to some mail order doc rather than the greatest NFL coach ever? I’m surprised the dude wasn’t found floating in the Boston harbor.

  42. So what punishment did the players get? If BB really wanted to show who’s boss, he would also discipline those players for not obeying the training staff’s directions.

  44. That’s a team move Tom? You as the team leader should have told him to mind your own business with the other players. You could not see how disrespectful that is to your strength coach? Well I never got class and Tom Brady in one sentence.

  45. BB did what was best for the team, and what any good coach should do, he limited his access. There is nothing stopping the players from walking the 100 yards to TB 12 offices for more work with him.

    This team, nor any NFL team, cannot have two coaching/training philosophies, then to have Guerrero criticize BB all that happened was necessary.. anything less than what BB did would have led to anarchy and chaos.. BB did the right thing for the NEP.

  46. red says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:26 am
    walker1191 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:17 am
    They were so vulnerable they almost lost to the Steelers – that would have been embarrassing.
    —————————————————————————–

    They technically lost.

    It was incomplete.Romo admitted it after he went out on the limb about it being un-overturnable then straight up said he was wrong. As is anyone who still clings to notion that a ball can be touching the ground while spinning partially in one hand and still be complete.

  47. Report: {insert name of Patriots player] benched for Sunday’s game and told to do squats on the sideline during all four quarters.

  50. As much as I can honestly say his methods in some cases appear to have some merits, when you factor in cancer cure and Supreme Greens, concussion prevention by Neuro Safe, performing physical therapy without a license getting censured by the FTC why would you badmouth the best coach in NFL history? He is beginning to believe his own BS.

  51. and? bb tool care of the undermining like i said

    why is this still a story?

    no one is above the team, as i have said for years

    one more reason why bb is the best ever

  52. Having been a strength athlete for a couple of decades, all I can say is that 99 times out of 100, anyone who recommends avoiding squats (barring some sort of injury or major dysfunction) is a blithering idiot. Without more specific information, I have to side with Belichick.

    As an outside consultant, his job is to work WITH the coaches, not undermine them. If he feels they are doing something wrong for a particular player, he needs to have a conversation with them to explain why he feels changes need to be made and have some compelling reasons to support that.

  53. 345snarkavenue says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:57 am
    Sounds like Belichick handled it properly then.

    295 11 Rate This

    —————-

    exactly..and this is somehow still a story 2 weeks later?

    this just proves what i have always said..goodell is a cheater with some owners. they are telling the media partners to pump this story to try
    to diatract the team but it will only backfire and the team will hunker down even more knowing what goodell is doing.

    there is no real story here other than the old news that this internal re-org was executed 2 weeks ago

  54. I think Pat fans should humble themselves and do some reflection this holiday season. You have had a historical run. How about just being ‘thankful’ and making sure all your loved ones really soak up this years possible Super Bowl run. It’s not going to go on forever, and appears it’s in the final stage. Instead of filling up chat boards with chest beating responses, try smiling and enjoying the tail end of this domination.

  56. Much. Ado. About. Nothing.
    I realize that the Pats usual march to the AFCCG (the real playoff) is boring as hell barring injuries etc., so the mediots are trying to fill dead air, particularly what’s between their ears. As long as Incognito or one of his fellow stooges doesn’t do anything stupid, the march will continue on, and the gum-flapping will continue unabated and unacknowledged.

  57. Allowing one player to take Chinese medicine and not allowing the rest sets a bad precedent. Even the GOAT should not be treated different than his teammates. Lose the fake doctor!

  58. If this whole story is true, sounds like Belichek did exactly the right thing. If, in fact, some of the players were disregarding the staffs directives, look for some new players in NE next year, those who exercised their “free speech” rights will be freely speaking to another team. Belichek puts up with no bs.

  60. Guerrero is going to wake up one day with a horse’s head in his bed. You don’t mess with Don Belichick.

  61. Why does this man even get an office in the stadium when Kraft and everyone else is aware of this guy’s past?

  62. Kinda brought it on yourself, Bill. No one who doesn’t work for the team, the league, the stadium or the broadcaster/news media has any business being anywhere near the sidelines or your facility. Simple as that.

  63. Guerrero was actually blaming the Patriots trainers for injuries to his “clients”. Can’t blame Belichick for pushing him aside. This must be tough for the Krafts. They cannot afford to pick aside and just let Belichik handle all football operations. There are many who are now saying that Belichick wanted to keep Garoppolo and trade Brady and get rid of Guerrero. This story has a life of its own and only grows as Jimmy G continues to play well. Jimmy G was the chosen one and this is killing Bill.

  64. Back in the 1980’s Forty Niner players were sneaking out of training camp in Rocklin, Ca. to see a chiropractor who was blackballed by team trainers! Joe and Co. won a few rings during that time. I did not hear Eddie D. complain.

  66. Brady continues doing well. However, despite recent assertions on this site, that is not evidence that what Alex is doing is effective. That is questionable, but the guy is unquestionably a quack.

  67. While there may be some kernels of truth to it even if the source wasn’t Greg ‘Credibility Gap’ Bedard I’d still call bs on it based on the “Guerrero badmouthed Belichick” comment. Belichick has shown himself to be open to alternative treatment methods for years. Guerrero might talk the trainers down but only an idiot would badmouth Belichick anywhere NEAR the 508.

  68. red says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:26 am
    walker1191 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:17 am
    They were so vulnerable they almost lost to the Steelers – that would have been embarrassing.
    —————————————————————————–

    They technically lost. The refs are ruining football. What an absolute disgrace that call was. All to protect the beloved Patriots.

    —————-
    They had the higher score at the end of the game. Thats a pretty big technicality.

  71. More and more I am missing the days of just tuning in and watching football. Does anyone really care about this crap? I’m not Pats fan, I just dont care what a team does until they step on the field.

  75. realtheprince says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:26 am
    Ok, so one coach said “do work” and other guy said “dont do” – so i listened to “dont do”

    ————————-
    Ikr? I am not sure these details are correct because that sort of stuff (not listening to the coaches) can get you put off the Patriots real fast. Frankly, a lot of us would be putting our jobs on the line if our boss says to so something and you instead listen to an outside guy that says not to do it. Your boss is certainly not going to let the outside guy hang around the shop but really beyond that the employee that was taking his word over the boss’s has put themselves at risk.

  77. I can read the headline now:

    BELICHICK RESIGNS – GUERRERO TAKES CONTROL OF PATRIOTS

    Time to calm down, take DEEEEP breaths…keep waiting…be patient…something actually newsworthy is BOUND to happen soon.

  78. So we let some nutjob a little access & he decided to take over all health issues for the team?? Nice. I am guessing BB & RK set Tom & his buddy straight and glad that RK backed up his coach. Will it be a problem – nope BB will stop it. Check out this store from the Boston Globe:
    Before he partnered with Brady, Guerrero faced sanctions by federal regulators after falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor and deceptively promoting nutritional supplements, according to government records. In one case, Guerrero offered a “drink that protects your brain from the consequences of sports-related traumatic brain injury” that was endorsed by Brady. Guerrero later stopped selling it.
    he Globe also reported that Guerrero had a long history of financial troubles, bankruptcies, and legal entanglements.

    What’s his relationship now with the Patriots?
    For reasons that he has yet to disclose, Belichick this fall restricted some of Guerrero’s special access to the team. He was banned from boarding Patriots jets, his sideline access was revoked, and the only person he is allowed to treat now in his Gillette Stadium office is Brady. Brady has also refused to discuss the potentially distracting topic.

Leave a Reply

