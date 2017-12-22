Rex Burkhead and Alan Branch out for Patriots

AP

The Patriots will be missing a pair of players for Sunday’s game against the Bills, with the hopes they’ll return for the postseason.

Running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch have been ruled out with knee issues.

With a couple of weeks of regular season and the bye week secured, the Patriots have a chance to get them well.

Everyone else on their report is listed as questionable, after participating on a limited basis all week. That includes wide receiver Chris Hogan, who was inactive last week after the same three days of limited work.