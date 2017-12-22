Saints bringing Sterling Moore back, again

Getty Images

The Saints clearly like having Sterling Moore around. Either that or he just won’t go away.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are signing the veteran cornerback for his third stint with the team this season.

He opened the year on the active roster, was injured in Week Two, then was inactive for a month before they cut him. They brought him back in November and he played three games, but was waived on Dec. 14. Now with safety Kenny Vaccaro headed to IR, they’ll have a spot for him again.

The 27-year-old Moore signed with the Saints last season and played 13 games, starting 12 of them.