Stephen Jones, Mike Tomlin appear on same side of catch rule

Posted by Charean Williams on December 22, 2017, 4:19 PM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones nodded his head in agreement when he heard Mike Tomlin say the catch rule “needs to be revisited.” Jones and Tomlin both are on the league’s 11-member rule-making Competition Committee.

Jones has pushed for a revision of the catch rule since Dez Bryant‘s fourth-down completion against the Packers in the 2014 playoffs was overturned by replay, a play duplicated by Steelers tight end Jesse James in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“I’m for the 99 people in a bar out of a hundred think it’s a catch, then I tend to come down like that,” Jones said on DFW’s 105.3 The Fan. “I understand mechanics, but I think I got me another vote on the committee with coach Tomlin.”

While Bill Belichick and Eli Manning have defended the rule as written, they appear in the minority. Most would like the rule rewritten following the basic 100-people-in-a-bar philosophy, which Jones referenced.

10 responses to “Stephen Jones, Mike Tomlin appear on same side of catch rule

  1. Another day, another person from Steelers/Cowboys crying about something. Hey Jones, while you’re chatting up Tomlin maybe the pair of you can come up with a new rule for those that trip players from the sideline.

  6. I’ve been watching football for about 50 years. For about the first 45 years or so, a catch was a catch. If the receiver caught the ball, controlled it for a second, took a step or two, or broke the plane of the end zone, it was a catch. Now they have to roll around on the ground for 15 minutes before it’s a catch. Who’s bright idea was that? Let the XFL or some other minor league team add crazy things like that to their rules. Maybe they can make the receiver, catch the ball, dribble it between their legs like a basketball, then do ten jumping jacks before it’s a catch. Great idea.

  7. Well, Tomlin is on the Competition Committee. You gotta love the irony of all this. He was one of several head coaches on the committee, that included GMs and Owners, who tweaked the wording and interpretation of the rule following the Dez Bryant catch. Now that his Steelers have been “wronged” by the rule (in their fans and players words) that his committee sanctioned, I guess he can lead the charge to change it. What makes it even moronic is that now that everybody understands the rule (it is pretty simple), they are going to go in an screw around with it again and we’ll be dealing with another 3or 4 of these next season with fans and players who will be ignorant of the new rules him and his commute develop. Brilliant.

  8. floriosbaldspot says:

    Another day, another person from Steelers/Cowboys crying about something.
    ============================================================

    Everybody “cries” about the stupid catch rule.

  10. I wonder what Tomlin has been doing on the competition committee all these years. Probably playing video games or working on new TD celebrations.

