Stephen Jones, Mike Tomlin appear on same side of catch rule

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones nodded his head in agreement when he heard Mike Tomlin say the catch rule “needs to be revisited.” Jones and Tomlin both are on the league’s 11-member rule-making Competition Committee.

Jones has pushed for a revision of the catch rule since Dez Bryant‘s fourth-down completion against the Packers in the 2014 playoffs was overturned by replay, a play duplicated by Steelers tight end Jesse James in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“I’m for the 99 people in a bar out of a hundred think it’s a catch, then I tend to come down like that,” Jones said on DFW’s 105.3 The Fan. “I understand mechanics, but I think I got me another vote on the committee with coach Tomlin.”

While Bill Belichick and Eli Manning have defended the rule as written, they appear in the minority. Most would like the rule rewritten following the basic 100-people-in-a-bar philosophy, which Jones referenced.