Sterling Shepard fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Getty Images

The Giants tried their best to rally for a win against the Eagles last Sunday, but their final chance to score a game-winning touchdown flamed out when Eli Manning‘s pass to tight end Evan Engram sailed out of the end zone.

Engram thought he was held on the play and wide receiver Sterling Shepard shared that belief. He took off his helmet in order to let an official know that in up close and personal fashion and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as a result.

PFT has confirmed that Shepard was also fined $12,154 by the league this week.

Shepard apologized after the game, saying, via the New York Post, that he regretted “reacting the way that I did” while noting that his emotions got the best of him after one of the toughest of the team’s 12 losses this season.