Still no word from Jets on Muhammad Wilkerson’s status for Sunday

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles made the decision to leave defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson at home for last Sunday’s game against the Saints and said early this week that the team would discuss Wilkerson’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

If they’ve made a decision, they’re keeping it to themselves. Bowles didn’t give a hint about the plans on Friday, which likely means it is going to be a matter of watching for the inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Wilkerson’s benching reportedly came after the latest in a long line of late arrivals to team meetings and that issue is part of the reason why the Jets are expected to cut Wilkerson once the year is out. Wilkerson’s contract is guaranteed for injury, so keeping him on the bench would be prudent if the Jets do plan to part ways given Wilkerson’s $16 million-plus salary for next season.

The Jets are expected to have defensive end Leonard Williams, who cleared the concussion protocol, but right guard Brian Winters has been ruled out.