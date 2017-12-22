Titans put LeShaun Sims on injured reserve

Getty Images

Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims won’t play again this season.

Sims injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday and the team placed him on injured reserve Friday. Cornerback Desmontre Hurst was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Sims played 13 games for the Titans this season and primarily served as the third cornerback with Logan Ryan and Adoree' Jackson. He had 36 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Brice McCain stands to see more playing time with Sims out of the picture the rest of the way.

Hurst signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and saw his first regular season action the next year. He played 32 games for Chicago over the last three seasons.