Titans put LeShaun Sims on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2017, 11:29 AM EST
Getty Images

Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims won’t play again this season.

Sims injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday and the team placed him on injured reserve Friday. Cornerback Desmontre Hurst was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Sims played 13 games for the Titans this season and primarily served as the third cornerback with Logan Ryan and Adoree' Jackson. He had 36 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Brice McCain stands to see more playing time with Sims out of the picture the rest of the way.

Hurst signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and saw his first regular season action the next year. He played 32 games for Chicago over the last three seasons.

4 responses to “Titans put LeShaun Sims on injured reserve

  1. We r done…mularkey is getting fired because he has failed to adapt….bet on rams and jags moneylines and give your family a wonderful holiday season…merry christmas to you and yours. Your welcome.

  2. The trainwreck gets worse. Leshaun Sims isn’t very good, but it’s one less cornerback. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley are going to go off against the awful Titans’ defense.

  3. Awful? You dont know much about football do you? Simms is an average/above average player. He came in cold against the Texans and shut Hopkins down. McCain on the other hand, he couldnt cover himself in a blanket.

  4. rageviral says:

    December 22, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    What? Do you have reading issues? I didn’t say LeShaun Sims was awful, I said the Titans defense was awful. They got burned repeatedly last week, and they have been bad in many games this year. Absolutely nothing you said is contradictory to what I said. You said he is average/above average (while misspelling his last name), and I just said he isn’t very good. That can mean the same thing… And you’re right – McCain is bad, and that is exactly why I said the Rams are going to go off on the Titans’ defense.

