Todd Bowles not talking job security

In his nearly three years as the head coach of the Jets, Todd Bowles has not been one for expansive answers during his press conferences.

That’s the case when the topic is players on his team or opposing teams and he showed on Thursday that’s also the case when the topic is himself. Bowles said no when he was asked whether it’s hard not to think about his job security with two games left in the season and gave a straightforward answer when asked why it isn’t difficult.

“That stuff takes care of itself,” Bowles said.

The Jets went 10-6 under Bowles in 2015 and they’ve won 10 games since the start of last season. There are plenty of cases where that would make for an uncertain future, but expectations were very low heading into 2017 and the team’s been competitive enough to reflect well on the job Bowles has done getting them ready to play.

The word from ownership all year has been that Bowles would be judged on the team’s overall progress rather than just their record. That would also seem to bode well for Bowles’ return for a fourth season.