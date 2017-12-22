Tom Brady won’t take the bait on Alex Guerrero questions

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
Amid numerous reports regarding the decision of the Patriots to restrict the access of trainer Alex Guerrero, the body coach of quarterback Tom Brady and the co-founder of the TB12 method, Brady faced a series of questions on Friday regarding the situation.

Brady seemed to confirm the Guerrero has had his access limited in one breath, but then to spar with reporters in the next.

Asked to explain the impact of not having Guerrero on the sideline, Brady said, “I don’t think about it. I’ve got enough things to think about, so I’m going to go try and win an important game and do what I always do.”

Brady then was asked to explain how he reacted when Belichick explained that Guerrero’s access would be restricted, and Brady bristled, a bit.

“I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Brady said. “How do you know what he said?”

So is the report of restricted access false?

“I’m not saying anything,” Brady said. “I mean, how do you say that he said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”

So did Belichick tell Brady that Guerrero’s access was being limited?

“Well, I have a lot of conversations with him,” Brady said. “Those are private between he and I, and I don’t think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I’ve never talked about it. He’s never talked about it.

Eventually the reporters tried it another way, asking whether the talk about Guerrero’s situation has affected Brady’s relationship with Belichick.

“No, I just try to show up and do the right thing and try to win football games,” Brady said. “I let my play do the talking. I try to go out there and I prepare hard every week and I put everything into it. That’s where my focus is. It’s not much beyond that.”

It sure feels like it is. The status quo has changed dramatically, if the multiple reports are true. And neither Belichick nor Brady have said anything to paint the reports as not true.

Brady steadfastly has said he wants to finish his career with the Patriots, and it’s widely believed that Brady would leave only if the Patriots want him to. But if Brady’s close friend becomes sufficiently disgruntled about how he has been treated to consistently try to poison Brady’s mind — and if some other team out there would be willing to embrace Guerrero and his methods if it means a season or three with Brady, well, things could get interesting in 2018 or 2019.

30 responses to “Tom Brady won’t take the bait on Alex Guerrero questions

  1. “But if Brady’s close friend becomes sufficiently disgruntled about how he has been treated to consistently try to poison Brady’s mind — and if some other team out there would be willing to embrace Guerrero and his methods if it means a season or three with Brady, well, things could get interesting in 2018 or 2019”

    Lol, yeah – I’m sure Brady would walk from his dynasty in NE because his Guru got “disgruntled”.

  3. Between this and the whole “will the bills retaliate” meme we seem to be inching closer to full WWE penetration.

    But lately I’m wondering, if and when NE falls to mediocrity, will the comments from the usual suspects be worse than they are now?

  9. this forced repetition of what is pretty much a non-story, other than an internal re-org of the training staff, is downright creepy.

    it is also a thing that has been forced to be pushed by the cheating owners/goodell to attempt to distract the pats as they try to lock down the 1 seed.

    note how this is old news but it got pushed hard after the “controversial” win by the pats in pitt.

    i am halfway surprised goodell didn’t barge into al riveron’s review room, knock him over the head with a crowbar and tell corrente to uphold the jesse james td.

    lmao

    night night, troll owners/fans and media losers who all have no integrity

  10. Guerrero is a bit of a snake oil salesman no question about it

    Beluchick does not need the issues he causes

  13. alphadux2u says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:26 pm
    No worries, BB has a young stud at QB he’s been grooming the last 3 1/2 years in Jimmy Garoppolo. Oh wait….

    You’re trying too hard.

  14. This is all ridiculous. Most likely Belichick made it clear from the beginning that Guerrero’s access was at BB’s pleasure. Whatever prompted the change, that was also discussed up front with Brady and Guerrero. No lingering issues, no problem.

  15. WHY wasn’t he asked why he associatiates with someone with that guy’s past? That should’ve been asked. I’d love to hear his answer about the snake oil salesmen he employs

  16. The real question that should be asked of both Bill and Tom is why do they allow a man with Guerrero’s past to be allowed anywhere near them or the team? This guy tried to sell people on miracle drugs that cured/prevented deadly diseases/cancer!! How do they not get asked about that?

  17. alphadux2u says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    No worries, BB has a young stud at QB he’s been grooming the last 3 1/2 years in Jimmy Garoppolo. Oh wait….
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    Prior to the Garappolo trade all the Pats haters told us that Jimmy was a system QB and would fell elsewhere.

    Now that he’s gone the same idiots think he’s better than Brady.

    It’s hard to keep up.

  18. Bill Bixby says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    WHY wasn’t he asked why he associatiates with someone with that guy’s past? That should’ve been asked. I’d love to hear his answer about the snake oil salesmen he employs
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    He’s been asked that exact question many times through the years, including on local radio. His answer was that all he knew was what Guerrero had done for him and they worked well together, and whatever happened in the past involving others was irrelevant.

  20. As a long time Patriot opposer, it pains me to say that when Brady leaves for Buffalo next year, Bill will find anyone to play and suceed at QB. Brady is a system QB, always has been. Bill is the real deal.

  22. Hey if things go to pot with Tommy and BB all you jokers are forgetting that Jimmy G is still a free agent in 2018.

    If we got ring 6 this year it would not surprise me in the slightest to see Bill trade Brady and sign Jimmy.

    Belechik is driven to see if he can win the big one without Brady anyway.

    As a Pats fan I’d be happy with either outcome.

  23. PS – all part of the master plan.

    Trade Jimmy G, get him some in season starting reps and some wins and team leadership on the field instead of the bench, and then ditch Brady and grab Jimmy back.

  24. alphadux2u says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:26 pm
    No worries, BB has a young stud at QB he’s been grooming the last 3 1/2 years in Jimmy Garoppolo. Oh wait….
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    We dont even know for sure that Jimmy G is a stud yet, he has played against and beaten some of the NFL’s worst teams the last 3 games in the Bears & Texans (who’s pass defense is beyond bad) and an imploding Titans teams, yet despite going against some of the worst defenses in the league he has just 3TDs to 2INTs….. I think he is waaaayyyyyyy over hyped right now, wait until he faces the Jaguars Elite defense this weekend and then come back and tell me how special he is. No QB Bill B has EVER TRADED has worked out long term, Matt Cassel looked like Joe Montana his first few games in KC too.

  26. nfella says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Lol, yeah – I’m sure Brady would walk from his dynasty in NE because his Guru got “disgruntled”.
    ———————-
    Perhaps even more absurd is the idea a team would give free rein to a quack body coach to lure a 40-something QB for his last years, while disrupting team chemistry and throwing the whole team into chaos for the future. Then again, teams were willing to bend over backwards for Favre and some other guys at the end.

  27. Pats just traded away the next NFL’s franchise QB and another serviceable starter at the position. To imagine some media intrigue that has Brady somewhere else in the next 2-3 years is delusional.

  28. Normally this lawyerly sleuthing and giant leaps of conjecture based solely on subject avoidance by people who understandably dislike and distrust the media annoys me – but this Brady buddy is a charlatan and the Patriots victim mentality is preposterous considering their past cheating.

  30. wib22 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:45 pm
    Of course not, Bill will just hold contempt for everyone else again and tape some signals!

    Except they don’t use signals anymore. Guess you haven’t been watching but thanks for playing.

