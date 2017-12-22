Tre’Davious White still hasn’t received an apology from Rob Gronkowski

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a concussion when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski blindsided him with a cheap shot that resulted in Gronkowski getting a suspension. But while Gronk issued a public apology, he hasn’t issued a private one.

White said today on PFT Live that Gronkowski never apologized to him. White said he doesn’t know if Gronkowski will say anything to him when they face each other on Sunday, but at this point White is ready to move on.

“I’ll just line up and play football,” he said.

White didn’t know what hit him when he was lying face-down on the ground and Gronkowski jumped on top of him, but he wasn’t happy about it when he saw the highlight.

“It was disgusting,” White said. “It was bad to watch. But I’m past it and I’m just looking forward to competing again with him on Sunday.”

White said he was suffering light sensitivity and a headache after the game, but he woke up the next morning feeling fine and hasn’t had any problems since then. He just wants to focus now on the rematch.