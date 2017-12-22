Tre’Davious White still hasn’t received an apology from Rob Gronkowski

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2017, 7:19 AM EST
Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a concussion when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski blindsided him with a cheap shot that resulted in Gronkowski getting a suspension. But while Gronk issued a public apology, he hasn’t issued a private one.

White said today on PFT Live that Gronkowski never apologized to him. White said he doesn’t know if Gronkowski will say anything to him when they face each other on Sunday, but at this point White is ready to move on.

“I’ll just line up and play football,” he said.

White didn’t know what hit him when he was lying face-down on the ground and Gronkowski jumped on top of him, but he wasn’t happy about it when he saw the highlight.

“It was disgusting,” White said. “It was bad to watch. But I’m past it and I’m just looking forward to competing again with him on Sunday.”

White said he was suffering light sensitivity and a headache after the game, but he woke up the next morning feeling fine and hasn’t had any problems since then. He just wants to focus now on the rematch.

Permalink 118 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

118 responses to “Tre’Davious White still hasn’t received an apology from Rob Gronkowski

  3. I feel like if it was just a momentary lapse of rage caused by the frustration of being played physical the whole game he would have manned up and called him. Maybe he will acknowledge White before the game. He should. That kind of attack could have caused permanent damage. If he doesn’t apologize, maybe that was his intent.

  4. A public apology for the cameras is not a real man to man apology. What Gronk did probably deserves it. That is, if he’s the fine upstanding young man and player that Patriot’s nation say he is.

  7. This player certainly has the right to be upset. What Gronk did was entirely unacceptable. Gronk did pay a high price for his actions. Missing a game with no pay fit the crime. He did apologize afterwards. Now, Gronk did not simply attack White for no reason…Right?!?! If you watch the replay, 3 fouls were committed by Mr. White. He held Gronk twice and then pushed Gronk away to intercept the ball. 3 fouls on one play…no flags. Again, Gronk’s response was wrong and he paid the price. Now, let’s hope Mr. White and the referees during the upcoming game closely watch Mr. White’s play to ensure that he doesn’t cheat by holding Gronk again. Right? Mr White needs to not hold Gronk and must play him fairly, as there will clearly be MANY people watching this key matchup on Sunday

  11. Like a little bouquet, or some chocolates? Is that he wants?

    Hey, did the Bills apologize to Brissett for starting a fight during pre-game warm-ups last year? Just curious.

  12. Apologies don’t mean much. Gronk acknowledged his mistake. His play on the field against the Steelers was pay back to his teammates for hurting the team and missing a game. The Bills are trying to do and say the right things but it is clear they don’t believe what they say. They are now lighting a fire under Gronk and Brady.

  14. Gronk should absolutely apologize, but White should apologize for the blatant holding and push off and the refs should apologize for not calling it. Brady deserves an apology as well because it ended in a pick which still stands.

  17. give me a break, a public apology on TV is not the same as being a man & apologizing face to face. It was a scum bag move & goes to show what a loser Gronk really is

  19. Too much apologizing in the NFL and in ‘Merica these days. We’ve seriously become a nation of ______. It’s getting old fast.
    Sorry for rant.

  20. Gronk has no excuses. He is ONE of those guys. It only has to happen once. He is now a dirty and classless Patriot. He won’t man up and make a personal apology. There is no justification for his act.

  21. Stop whining! The is not the NFL I grew up with, Group dances after touchdowns, QBs more concerned with the hat they are wearing at the podium and now they need hand written apologies!
    The NFL used to be a sanctuary for men played by men, Jack Lambert, Lyle Alzado Mean Joe Green and are not walking through the door…sad.

  23. Patriot fans are the biggest whiny hypocrites. They point out every potential infraction and call other teams cheaters yet they not only get caught cheating twice but Patriot players hold grab push off with the best of them.

  24. HE already apologized right after the game..

    hardly. in a technical sense he did, but he used that as a platform to plead his case to the refs…Nothing more than a PR stunt. He absolutely should reach out to him and say something. Especially since that is out of character for him

  25. He’s never going to get one because Gronk is a classless meathead, just like the majority of Pats fans. Look at most of the comments on this thread as proof.

  26. He never had any concussion, bad decision by Gronk.
    Blown way out of proportion by the haters.
    These high speed helmet to helmet hits are WAY more dangerous but we don’t harp on those for weeks.

    Get over it.

  31. sanepatsfan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:24 am
    HE already apologized right after the game..
    ___________________________________
    A public apology is not the same as going to the man face to face. Gronkowski is too embarrassed to speak with White because he knows the cheap shot he gave was unwarranted and wrong. Patriots fans will stand by Gronk no matter what, claiming the hit was warranted over holding… but If that were Brady or Edelman taking a cheap shot to the back of the head they’d be livid. We’d never hear the end of it!

  33. I’m sorry but did aqib talib go apologize? How about the Steelers WR for standing over the Bengals backer after hurting him? Did AJ Green go apologize to Ramsey? How about the Seahawks DLineman that charged the Jags fans? All of this man to man since Gronk apologized after the game through the media.

    I’m not a Bills or Pats fan by any means but I’m finding this to be a joke! White please just shut up already, we all know it was not the wisest thing for Gronk to do and it’s in the past now. The man served his suspension.

  35. I’d like to think Gronk waited so he could apologize face to face, which would be better than a phone call.

  36. The fact that Gronk appealed his suspension implies to me the that he felt he didn’t do anything wrong and didn’t deserve punishment. And during his supposed “apology” he went on and on about how getting held caused him to do it, suggesting his behavior was justified.

    I don’t believe he regrets anything beyond missing his game check.

  38. The desire to make sports into a soap opera (Did player x apologize to player y? Is player z offended by player w’s tweet?) will ultimately push fans away from the game. People don’t care about this stuff and it crowds out the sport itself. It’s not the storyline or the discipline, it’s the sport.

  39. Flash1287 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:19 am
    Did AJ Green apologize for grabbing that DB from behind around the neck and pulling him down ?
    ——————————————-

    The post play cheap shots that Mike Evans put on Marshon Lattimore, and AJ Green put on Jalen Ramsey, received not much more than a few days of air and media time because of the teams they play for, even though Green did not even get suspended (ridiculous).

    Gronkowski’s single transaction of indefensible behavior will never die in the media because he plays for the Greatest NFL Dynasty of All-Time, we all know that to be true.

    To be fair, Evans and Green, like Gronkowski, acknowledged their indefensible behavior afterwards and issued a public apology.

  41. bengalguy71 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

    He’s never going to get one because Gronk is a classless meathead, just like the majority of Pats fans. Look at most of the comments on this thread as proof.
    ——————————————
    I’d say this is pretty hypocritical coming from a guy whose team has Vontaze Burfict and Pacman Jones.

  42. Obviously what gronk did was wrong. But White was hurt from the way he landed. His head hit the ground when he fell. I am sure Gronk will apologize to him when he sees him Sunday. I also look for Gronk to repeat last week’s performance.

  45. I am thinking………
    Perhaps if Buffalo scores the celebration could be a reenactment of the horrendous foul and the social outrage that followed.

    Joke

  47. Definitely not a Patriots fan but what do you really want him to do? Come over with flowers and balloons and give you a back rub. Get over it and make sure Gronk doesn’t catch a ball this weekend!!!

  48. The dude was being a cheap on coverage and basically holding Gronk the whole time. What Gronk did was wrong but White shouldn’t be acting like he was completely innocent. Gronk probably doesn’t care because White’s actions on the play before should have gotten a penalty. Move on. If White wants to play like that then he should expect to take some shots, blatantly illegal or not.

  49. I’ll say this again and it’s not a great stretch of the imagination. Gronk does not play that way if you go by his history in the league. Who can say they saw Gronk do that a lot or at any other time? Please come forward and give a decent guy a break. I have no doubt Gronk was slightly concussed maybe worse but the Patriots sure weren’t going to raise their hand and say “Hey ref you better get Gronk checked out, we don’t want him out there if he’s hurt, so maybe he’ll catch the next TD pass???. That’s what it was plain and simple the guy takes punishment like few others. In one catch down field he was hit simultaneously on either side and when he got up he looked like he didn’t know where he was, he went back to the huddle and put his hand on some other player’s back, trying to figure out what Brady was saying. The next play he did not get the ball because Brady took one look and knew. Please were all football guys here, do you want Gronk to send White some flowers and take his sister to the prom? Come on Gronk’s not that kind of player and the time off will probably will cost him millions because it was part of his contract to make so many catches. Keep in mind when Gronk catches the ball the defenders take him down anyone they can, sometime 3 always at least 2 and they’re holding him all the time so sorry Mr. White Gronk knew it wasn’t cool about what he did but hey, he was in a daze. Concussions cause some seriously problems going on or not in your brain. He’s not Vontaze and you’ll never see him do it again.

  51. mrhoban says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Dirty play like that warrants a personal phone call… If you wanna be a man about it anyway.
    ____________________________________________________

    Real men apologize face to face

  53. Oh my god, it was the worst hit ever in the history of the NFL! He should be banned for life! He should at least have sent some flowers and a nice card.

  54. reddzen says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Rob Gronkowski is classless.
    __________________________________________

    And you would recognize it, if there’s one thing that sock puppet drawer knows it’s classless.

  55. If I’m Gronk, you find him at pre-game warmups, apologize and shake the guy’s hand, and say “you boys do what you do today, I’m not trying to punk out, but I owed you a face to face apology as a man”, and then you keep your head on a swivel for 60 minutes and watch your knees. I love Gronk, I don’t think this was consciously malicious, the kid has the IQ of a turnip. But he made a bed that he has to lay in now, that’s the code of the game. I wouldn’t even suit him up if I’m Belichick, but we know that’s not how Bill does business.

  60. “I need public apoligies, personnal apologies, a handshake before the next game, a call from his mother and a big hug”

    Why using it as extra motivation for the big game when you can ask for apologies?
    Soft…

  61. Yeah, he acted like a child having a tantrum. Dirty player on a dirty team. Lost the last remaining respect I had on that play. Never seen anything like that before after the whistle.

  62. I see a lot of Pats fans on here going with the angle of soft vs. tough as an excuse for a non apology? Heh?….Ok…go ahead and stand by that chump.

  71. Well he didnt come over to his house or meet him for a beer, but he did apologize. Most comments ridiculed that apology as fake as they would if he had gone to meet him in person so really whats the point? I even agree with that. In the end its Gronk’s actions going forward that will tell, not when, where, how often he said something.

  73. Why is he still talking about this? Gronk apologized after the game. Didn’t even miss 1 game, so he wasn’t hurt. What a freaking cry baby.

  75. He apologized on national television. White went through the concussion protocol and he passed. Time to move on ,Buffalo. Come out onto the field Sunday and blow the Pat’s doors off if you want payback…and good luck doing it. GO PATS!!!

  77. steelcurtainn says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:28 am
    Unacceptable….one game suspension was a joke. I hope this guy gets whats coming to him.

    Gronk was suspended a game and lost a lot of money because of his stupid reaction to all of the holding…But coming from a Steeler fan hoping a player gets injured now seems to be the norm…
    I’m just hoping for some good games this weekend, and hopefully every teams stars are able to play and do well.

    Happy Holidays everyone.

  80. ruffbufffire says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:09 am
    Gronk always pushes off DBs.

    _____

    Just trying to get free of the guys who are holding his jersey because they can’t cover him…

  81. One thing the sport of football does not need us everybody firing this up into some sort of grudge match. That includes the press trying to stir the controversy pot. We want this to be about two teams playing football, not about exchanging wrongs. Anyone getting fired up for a deliberate injury to be committed in this game has no business saying they are offended or opposed to what Gronk did. If that stuff is wrong then its wrong, period. It doesnt matter who does it or why.

  82. What gronk did was terrible but I doesn’t need to apologize he served his time. And it sure sounds like this guy is ready to move on.

  84. Vikes79 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:33 am
    Yeah, he acted like a child having a tantrum. Dirty player on a dirty team. Lost the last remaining respect I had on that play. Never seen anything like that before after the whistle.

    ———————————
    Patriots haters that say they are losing respect for the team are like the constant commenters that keep saying they are boycotting.

  85. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:48 am
    Football players are the biggest snowflakes going
    ———————————————————–
    HAHAHAHA I bet you won’t say that to their face

  86. walker1191 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Like a little bouquet, or some chocolates? Is that he wants?

    Hey, did the Bills apologize to Brissett for starting a fight during pre-game warm-ups last year? Just curious.

    ——————————————

    They should have apologized for what they did to Brissett DURING the game!! Man, you guys are lucky you accidentally found the best QB of all time in a late draft pick. Father time is already knocking.

  89. Tell Tre’Davious to read about former Patriots WR Darryl Stingley sometime. In 1978, during a pre-season game, Stingley took a helmet hit from Raiders DB Jack Tatum, which flattened Stingley. Stingley suffered a compressed spinal chord and two fractured cervical vertebrae. The result was Stingley was a quadriplegic for the rest of his life. He died in 2007.
    Tatum never reached out to Stingley in any way, and Stingley resented him for that. Finally, when Tatum was writing his autobiography called “Final Confessions Of An NFL Assassin”, he contacted Stingley. HBO did a story on them on the 25th anniversary of that hit and both men were scheduled to appear. But when Stingley heard the title of Tatum’s book, he was angered again and refused to appear.
    In 1992, Stingley said he had forgiven Tatum “a long time ago”, but reiterated that Tatum had many opportunities to reach out to him but never really did.
    Tatum’s hit was legal at the time, and he wasn’t flagged for his hit. Stingley always said he did not consider the hit to be dirty, too. But Tatum was a jerk for not reaching out to Stingley and loved his reputation as an “NFL assassin” for the rest of his life. He died in 2010.
    Hopefully, Gronk will come to his senses and offer Tre’Davious an apology.

  90. Gronk apologized and served his time. If this guy wants a face to face, he may get one on Sunday. He may not. In any case, he didn’t miss any time. GET OVER IT.

  91. Man up, quit whining, and play football cupcake.

    Yeah, how many apologies did we hear back in the 70’s where they played real football?

    These celebrations, dancing on the sidelines, dabbing….all that nonsense. Dude needs a real hit from Jack Lambert in his hey day. He’ll get no apology.

  93. dagroovydude116 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:26 am
    walker1191 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Like a little bouquet, or some chocolates? Is that he wants?

    Hey, did the Bills apologize to Brissett for starting a fight during pre-game warm-ups last year? Just curious.

    ——————————————

    They should have apologized for what they did to Brissett DURING the game!! Man, you guys are lucky you accidentally found the best QB of all time in a late draft pick. Father time is already knocking.

    It wasnt really an accident. BB thought he saw something and did pass on other players, and got ridiculed for it, because he thought his luck was going to run out on teams passing on Brady. He was trying to guage whether others else had noticed what he had, but also he didnt want to use earlier pucks if others hadnt. I doubt he was saing ‘thats the best if all time’ when he was deciding that, but he did feel he was looking at a franchise guy. But others had not noticed so at the time BB’s critics were loudly ridiculing him fir wasting even a late pick on a guy that had tested out so poorly. (Slow, weak arm, not overly Athletic, all kinds of things)

  95. This guy is starting to sound like a scorned lover. Gronk was 100% wrong and what he did was indefensible, but I’m sick of the obsession. You’d think the media wants a retaliation.

  96. luckyforus says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:15 am
    Patriot fans are the biggest whiny hypocrites. They point out every potential infraction and call other teams cheaters yet they not only get caught cheating twice but Patriot players hold grab push off with the best of them.
    ======================
    And yet the majority of them agreed that Gronk went too far.

    #WouldntKnowHypocriteIfItHitYouInTheHead

  97. Abengalguy71 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:17 am
    He’s never going to get one because Gronk is a classless meathead, just like the majority of Pats fans. Look at most of the comments on this thread as proof.
    ///////
    A Bengals fan calling out another franchise/fan base for being classless! Thanks for the holiday gift of laughter!

  98. steelcurtainn says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Unacceptable….one game suspension was a joke. I hope this guy gets whats coming to him.
    ———————-

    Well, if the Steelers didn’t give it to him, no one will.

  99. Thretosix says:

    December 22, 2017 at 9:05 am

    White never apologized for holding. Karma.
    —————————————–
    If the Patriots O-Line and DB’s had to apologize every time they held players Hallmark would run out of “I’m sorry” greeting cards!

  100. What Gronk did was a Jack Tatum moment and no he wasn’t sorry and no matter what words are exchanged after the fact nothing will ever change. It’s simple. Don’t poke the bear.

    This wasn’t Gronk’s first. White was lucky. How about the fellow Gronk followed out of bounds in another game and cheap-shotted. Gronk’s proud of his bully persona.

    What’s really funny to me are the snowflake fans whining about it who worship the ground the bullies on their own teams walk on, ie Ray Lewis, Dick Butkus, Conrad Dobler, etc., the guys they wish they could be just like for once in their pathetic lives. And the league caters to it because it sells seats. That is life.

  103. “Stop whining.” “No snowflakes.” ” Get over it.”

    Did white bring this up himself while on pft live, or was he pointedly asked about it. Big difference. The whiners on this site need to look in the mirror.

  106. Man, you guys are lucky you accidentally found the best QB of all time in a late draft pick. Father time is already knocking.
    ————

    Yup. Sometimes lucky is better than good. Doesn’t take away the last 17 years of winning thought.

    And you never know, sometimes luck strikes twice. Montana then Young . Favre then Rodgers.

  107. the 1 game suspension was an absolute farce, they hand out 1 game suspensions to dbs trying to make legitimate tackles and end up going helmet to helmet because the receiver ducks down right before the hit.

    Gronkowski’s hit was an attack on a guy lying face down on the ground. He should have been tossed for the season.

    An as for that crappy apology he issued after the game – he justified his actions by saying he was held all day. Give me a break.

  111. steelcurtainn says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:50 am
    Apologies don’t cut it. The only means is retaliation. Then patriot fans will whine like they claim others are doing.
    ——————————————————-

    Towards the end of each football season, one thing remains the same…

    The tears and bitterness of the fans, players, and other AFC teams, that are simply exhausted by being beaten down, year after year, time and time again by the Patriots.

    I look forward to this part of the year, more for those tears, than for my Christmas presents.

    The crying of the Steelers, and Ravens, and Dolphins, and Jets, and Bills, and Colts and Broncos, and Texans…
    The whining of those fans, and the sad Christmas stories they tell about how the Patriots have wronged them, has become a wonderful part of the tradition of the Patriots winning another Superbowl!
    I would feel cheated without it.
    It would be like a Christmas tree with no lights.

  113. I would also not apologize again, and here is why:
    1. He already apologized.
    2. White was not receptive of an apology, which Gronkowski was not obligated to issue.
    3. The injury was not significant enough for White to miss a single game. I have a sneaky suspicion the displayed by White’s trauma after the hit was a bit for the show.
    I know what Gronkowski did was an inexcusable show of a very poor sportsmanship. However, White did not exactly take a high road by implying to retaliate in the next game, refusing an apology and saying how a one game suspension for Gronkowski was a joke.

  114. One of the Bills will come after Gronk this game….but it will backfire. The refs will be closely watching all of Gronks plays to watch for holding and payback. I’m afraid I see a Bill player getting ejected this week.

  115. Such a non-story / Patriots story. He apologized after the game. People now feel its ok when athletes and actors apologize via Twitter. But since this is a Patriot, an apology through the media is not ok

  116. Can people not see the irony here? Fans scream bloody murder on Gronk’s dirty play or any big hit in the NFL. Yet salivate at the thought of seeing the Bills get a cheap-shot or payback on the Patriots and/or Gronk.

  117. I guess NOW Gronk will have to apologize for hurting his feelings too….. whaaaaaaa whaaaaaa whaaaaa

  118. Wow, it must really suck to be a Bills fan. Talk about making a mountain out of a mole hill. Geesh. Maybe Gronk should send him flowers and chocolates in addition to the PUBLIC apology he offered him TWICE.

    I bet Gronk laid bigger hits on his own brothers in backyard pickup games. Enough already.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!