Trent Williams heads to injured reserve

Getty Images

Trent Williams said this week that he didn’t expect to play again unless there was an emergency situation in the final two weeks of the season.

If the Redskins do run into such a predicament at left tackle, they’ll have to break a different pane of glass to address it. Coach Jay Gruden said on Friday that Williams will go on injured reserve as a result of the knee injury that’s bothered him for most of the year and will require surgery to repair.

Williams said he expects his recovery timeline to be around six months, so it makes sense to get the surgery out of the way as soon as possible in order to get ready for next season.

Linebackers Zack Brown and Ryan Anderson have been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Broncos along with running back LeShun Daniels. Running back Samaje Perine is listed as questionable after hurting his groin in Thursday’s practice and he didn’t do much during Friday’s session.