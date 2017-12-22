Vance Joseph: Paxton Lynch will play when healthy

Getty Images

With just two weeks remaining in the season, time is running out for the Denver Broncos to evaluate what they have at the quarterback position before heading into an uncertain offseason.

Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch has started just three games in two seasons in Denver. Getting a chance to see Lynch get some more playing time under his belt before entering the offseason is a priority for the Broncos over the next two weeks. Head coach Vance Joseph said Lynch will play as soon as he’s able to do so.

“I’ll say this: Our goal is to see him play before the year is out. We’ve got two more games,” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “My concern is: Is he healthy enough to play at a high level? He’s got an ankle injury. He hasn’t practiced in three weeks. He’s a quarterback who can use his legs when he’s in danger. I want to make sure he’s right. … That’s the issue, that’s why we’re taking our time trying to figure out if he can play.”

Lynch completed nine of 14 passes for 41 yards with an interception in his lone start this season against Oakland in Week 12. He hasn’t played since due to the ankle injury Joseph mentioned.

He completed 49 of 83 passes for 497 yards with two touchdown and an interceptions in three totals games played last year.

With Brock Osweiler not under contract next season and Trevor Siemian struggling to make strides forward in his second season as Denver starter, the future of the Broncos’ quarterback position is in question.

Lynch has been limited in practice the last two days for Denver. A shoulder injury forced him to be unavailable for much of the first half of the season as well. It’s left the Broncos with far less information about their former first-round pick than they’d desire through two years of his career.

Any amount of time Lynch can play over the first two weeks will help the Broncos determine just how much of a priority addressing the quarterback problem will need to be in free agency or the draft.