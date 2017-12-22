Wade Phillips: Aaron Donald should be NFL MVP

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2017, 5:17 AM EST
Getty Images

In a season with a wide-open MVP race, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shouldn’t be overlooked.

That’s the word from Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who was asked if Donald deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award and replied that Donald deserves more than that.

“I was thinking more like most valuable player in the league,” Phillips said.

The MVP award is voted on by 50 media members chosen by the Associated Press. The award usually goes to a quarterback, and when it doesn’t it goes to a running back. The last player other than a quarterback or running back to win the AP MVP award was Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

For his part, Donald is declining to campaign for the award.

“The important thing is right now we’re winning — and that’s what I’m happy with. As long as we’re winning, I’m fine,” Donald said.

The Rams are winning, and Donald is a huge part of it.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Wade Phillips: Aaron Donald should be NFL MVP

  2. Donald is a great player and deserves to be MVP, but with the seasons that guys like Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Cam Newton, and Le’Veon Bell have had, there’s no way he wins the MVP Award. And Aaron Rodgers was having a great season too before he got hurt.
    Really, if you look at what Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers mean to their teams, they should always be in the running. Without either of them, their teams would be lucky to win 5 games all year.

  3. Excellent response by Aaron Donald to his Coach’s comments.

    Surprised that his Coach did not just blow off talks of individual awards on a team that finally, after years in the Jeff Fisher wilderness, has much bigger fish to potentially catch this late in the season and in the post-season.

  7. “Donald is a great player and deserves to be MVP, but with the seasons that guys like Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Cam Newton, and Le’Veon Bell have had, there’s no way he wins the MVP Award. And Aaron Rodgers was having a great season too before he got hurt”

    Wilson….

    Guess you missed what Donald did to him last week. Didn’t see a whole lot of MVP play there…

  9. Gurley is on pace for 2100 total yards and 20 TD and his Rams are on pace to triple their win total compared to last year.
    Brady had very good stats early this year but his higher than normal INT rate combined with his late season mediocre play is becoming a concern for New England. Brady relies on dump offs to RBs and can’t manage to connect with any WR. The Patriots offensive success of late is based on Gronkowski’s game day availability. Can Brady be MVP if Gronkowski is proving to be the most indispensable Patriot? Can a QB who can’t complete passes to WRs be considered the best player in the NFL?
    In truth, no QB has set themselves apart in 2017 though Wentz was well on his way.
    Antonio Brown is having a hell of a year but Gurley’s stats are better and the Rams have leaned on their double threat (and only threat) heavily. Being “The Man” on surging team having a storybook season……that screams “value added” …aka…MVP

  10. .
    Donald is not even MVP of his own team. If he goes down, the Rams still have a shot. If Goff goes down, the Rams are done.
    .

  11. If you are a defensive lineman, you need to put up record numbers to even get consideration, and frankly, he is not even close.

    The year LT won it, he had 20.5 sacks; Donaldson has 11 so far. Back then, I can not find stats for tackles, but Donaldson is no Lawrence Taylor.

    No shot at MVP, and he is not even in the discussion beyond his coach’s hyperbole.

  12. ipdaily69 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Brady had very good stats early this year but his higher than normal INT rate combined with his late season mediocre play is becoming a concern for New England.

    Can a QB who can’t complete passes to WRs be considered the best player in the NFL?
    ————————————————————————————————————————-
    Brady’s interception rate is actually about average for his career this season – last year was an unsustainable aberration with only 2.

    And are you suggesting that throwing it to the guys who are open, scoring points and winning games isn’t enough? You need to evenly distribute the ball to everyone on the offense to be the best player in the NFL? That’s an odd take.

    I think the MVP is the Brady, or Russell Wilson, but since the Seahawks are down this year he won’t win it.

  13. Brady had very good stats early this year but his higher than normal INT rate combined with his late season mediocre play is becoming a concern for New England. Brady relies on dump offs to RBs and can’t manage to connect with any WR. The Patriots offensive success of late is based on Gronkowski’s game day availability. Can Brady be MVP if Gronkowski is proving to be the most indispensable Patriot? Can a QB who can’t complete passes to WRs be considered the best player in the NFL?
    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    Let’s pump the breaks here. The final drive of the Steelers game is all you needed to see to show how valuable Brady still is. Yes, Gronk is a beast, but they have also won without him this year and most of last. He is the 2nd most indispensable player (behind Brady) because he is the best TE of all-time and also because he is one of the last people standing. The WR play is poor because Brady is missing nearly all his starters (Edelman, Hogan, Mitchell). He does have Cooks, with who he connects big with at least once a game, but that is it. Amendola is a serviceable back-up and comes through in the clutch. Who else? Kenny Britt, who was signed last week? Dorsett, who is mainly a bust? He relies on what he has left – Gronk and reliable running backs.

  16. Amazing how eager some are to keep Brady away from this award. He had a poor game at Miami but otherwise has been excellent. He’s getting hit more this year, lost his best wide out, but still leads the league in yards and is near the top in every stat. And of course he single handedly won games when the D was horrible. Top seed again. All at age 40. For years ‘stat’ guys like Manning and Ryan have edged Brady for this award. But Brady is the league MVP of each of the last two decades (the 2000s and the 2010s). Time for his dehors individual year MVP.

  17. ipdaily69 says:

    December 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Antonio Brown is having a hell of a year but Gurley’s stats are better and the Rams have leaned on their double threat (and only threat) heavily. 

    _____________

    The only threat? That’s where you lose credibility to your argument. The Rams have a rookie receiver in Cooper Kupp that will finish close to having a 1,000 yard season. Robert Woods would had likely finished the season with 1,000 yards if he didn’t miss 2 games this season he’ll likely finish with around 920 yards. Then while he doesn’t have the big production Sammy Watkins is constantly drawing double teams and have 7 touchdowns on the season.

  18. Here are the states from last Sunday in Pittsburgh when Brady “could not throw to his WRs”:

    Brady 22-35-1, 298 yards, 1 TD:

    WRs: 8-13, 94 yards, 1 TD
    TEs: 10-15, 178 yards
    RB’s: 4-7, 26 yards

    In the 4th quarter Brady hit Cooks for about 50 yards, but Cooks had stepped out of bounds first whiping out the play or these numbers would look a lot different.

    In other words, don’t believe the BS spewed by the media about any of this stuff.

  19. ipdaily69 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:03 am
    Gurley is on pace for 2100 total yards and 20 TD and his Rams are on pace to triple their win total compared to last year.
    Brady had very good stats early this year but his higher than normal INT rate combined with his late season mediocre play is becoming a concern for New England. Brady relies on dump offs to RBs and can’t manage to connect with any WR. The Patriots offensive success of late is based on Gronkowski’s game day availability. Can Brady be MVP if Gronkowski is proving to be the most indispensable Patriot? Can a QB who can’t complete passes to WRs be considered the best player in the NFL?
    In truth, no QB has set themselves apart in 2017 though Wentz was well on his way.
    Antonio Brown is having a hell of a year but Gurley’s stats are better and the Rams have leaned on their double threat (and only threat) heavily. Being “The Man” on surging team having a storybook season……that screams “value added” …aka…MVP

    ————

    Brady doesn’t need it.

  20. I’ve felt for a long time that there should be a QB award and an MVP. That way you can award the best QB and recognize players who bring game changing value to the team. I just have a hard time believing that a Gurely or Von Miller wouldn’t have a major impact on the Pats or Packers.

    As well as the Packers have done in Rodgers absence had they had a Gurely they may still be in the playoffs. That’s MVP material.

  21. Todd Gurley – 15 rushes for 37 yards 1TD
    Aaron Donald – 1 solo 1 assisted tackles

    These are the stats for both of these supposed MVPs against the Vikings this year.

    I’m a Vikings fan, and putting my purple hat to one side, I would say that the player who has meant more to his team – and who hasn’t broken his collarbone – is Cam Newton.

    Obviously I’d favour a Viking for the award, but looking at other teams, I don’t see anyone else worthy of the award.

  23. Donald is a beast, but there’s just no chance. He would have to be record-breaking. The MVP race is down to Brady, Brees, and Gurley. I think it is Brady’s to lose at this point

  25. If JJ Watt didn’t win it in 2014, I don’t think Donald has a shot.
    JJ Watt 2014
    20.5 Sacks, 4 FF, 10 PD, 5 FR, 1 INT, 1 INT TD, 1 FRTD, 3 REC, 3 REC TD. Absolutely ridiculous.
    Aaron Donald 2017
    11 Sacks, 4 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD. Still a great season, but MVP I’m afraid not.

  26. How about everyone just get a participation trophy like little kids? No doubt, Aaron Donald is a beast, but there are other guys more worthy, including Todd Gurley.

  27. As great as he is, the Rams have a chance without him. There are several other teams who wouldn’t stand a chance if they lost their best players. It’s hard for me to think of him as a legitimate MVP candidate. His stats are great, but he’s not challenging any records or anything.

  28. AD not even the MVP of the Rams, lets see how Shankapotamus does replacing Legatron in the playoffs.
    GZ or Hecker are the Rams MVP.

  29. whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says:

    December 22, 2017 at 8:13 am

    If you are a defensive lineman, you need to put up record numbers to even get consideration, and frankly, he is not even close.

    The year LT won it, he had 20.5 sacks; Donaldson has 11 so far. Back then, I can not find stats for tackles, but Donaldson is no Lawrence Taylor.

    No shot at MVP, and he is not even in the discussion beyond his coach’s hyperbole.

    Taylor was a stand-up LB/DE against single protection and occasionally double teamed. Donald is an interior lineman who is constantly double and occasionally triple teamed. Taylor is one of the greatest to ever play his position and Donald might end up being the same at his position. Try a better comparison next time.

  32. It’s high time they stopped giving the award to just offensive players. JJ Watt should have won the award a couple years ago. Just like the Heisman where the award almost always goes to a running back or QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!