Wade Phillips: Aaron Donald should be NFL MVP

Getty Images

In a season with a wide-open MVP race, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shouldn’t be overlooked.

That’s the word from Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who was asked if Donald deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award and replied that Donald deserves more than that.

“I was thinking more like most valuable player in the league,” Phillips said.

The MVP award is voted on by 50 media members chosen by the Associated Press. The award usually goes to a quarterback, and when it doesn’t it goes to a running back. The last player other than a quarterback or running back to win the AP MVP award was Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

For his part, Donald is declining to campaign for the award.

“The important thing is right now we’re winning — and that’s what I’m happy with. As long as we’re winning, I’m fine,” Donald said.

The Rams are winning, and Donald is a huge part of it.