Warren Moon denies sexual relationship, drugging assistant; admits sharing hotel room, bed

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon admits to sharing a bed with a female colleague at times but denies any improper relationship with the subject of a civil lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment.

In an interview with KIRO 97.3 FM on Thursday, Moon said he never had a sexual relationship with accuser Wendy Haskell and denied an allegation he once drugged her on a trip to Mexico.

“All of that is totally untrue,” Moon said, “and I have witnesses that would testify to that, that were present or knew the situation. So no truth to that at all.”

Moon was sued earlier this month by his former assistant at Sports 1 Marketing. She claimed that Moon committed sexual battery by grabbing the her crotch during a trip to Seattle and also pulled her bathing suit off after slipping a drug into her drink during a trip to Mexico in October.

She also claimed that Moon forced her to share a hotel room and bed with him while the two were on business trips together. Moon admitted that had occurred but claims it wasn’t as nefarious as it seemed.

“At times we did share rooms together, and at other times we didn’t,” Moon said. “It just depended on the situation of where we were. Sometimes she was with other girlfriends and she stayed with them, or sometimes she just met me on her own.

He said in hindsight it was “probably not the smartest thing to do, to share a room with somebody.

“But again, that’s how our relationship started and we just kind of continued it that same way. And she never complained about it or said she wanted to do anything differently. So I just went along with it whenever it was presented. It wasn’t like it was planned every time to be that way, it just kind of happened sometimes that way.”

Moon requested a leave of absence from his duties as color analyst on Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts. He’s served in the role since the 2004 season.

Moon played 17 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006. He also led the Edmonton Eskimos to five Canadian Football League titles before joining the NFL in 1984.