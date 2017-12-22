Washington promotes Dare Ogunbowale to take Trent Williams’ roster spot

Getty Images

Washington, in need of a healthy running back for Sunday’s game, promoted Dare Ogunbowale to the active roster Friday. He takes the roster spot cleared when the team moved left tackle Trent Williams to injured reserve with a knee injury.

Washington is running out of running backs.

Samaje Perine tweaked his groin in Thursday’s practice, and Washington lists him as questionable. The team already ruled out LeShun Daniels, who fractured his hand in practice Thursday.

Ogunbowale becomes the eighth running back on Washington’s 53-player roster this season.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game. Washington signed him to its practice squad December 12.

In 49 career games at Wisconsin, Ogunbowale rushed for 1,518 yards and 13 touchdowns.