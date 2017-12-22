Week 16 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 16 kicks off on Saturday with a pair of games and closes on Monday with two more. In between are 12 Sunday games and the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Buccaneers at Panthers

DE Robert Ayers (shoulder) and WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) won’t play for the Buccaneers this weekend. CB Ryan Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful while TE Cameron Brate (hip, knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), DT Gerald McCoy (biceps) and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Panthers G Trai Turner (concussion) will miss another game. DE Mario Addison (hip), WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), G Tyler Larsen (foot), WR Russell Shepard (shoulder) and LB Shaq Thompson (foot) drew questionable tags.

Browns at Bears

The Browns listed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Matt Hazel (hamstring) and CB Jamar Taylor (foot) as questionable for Sunday’s game.

G Josh Sitton (ankle) is doubtful to play as the Bears try to avoid being the first team to lose to the Browns this year. T Tom Compton (concussion), S Chris Prosinski (concussion) and TE Adam Shaheen (chest) are all listed as questionable.

Lions at Bengals

The Lions may get T Rick Wagner (ankle) back after listing him as questionable, but they appear set to still be down two starters on the offensive line. C Travis Swanson (concussion) is out and G T.J. Lang (foot) is doubtful to play. DT Rodney Coe (illness) and T Brian Mihalik (illness) join Wagner in the questionable category.

T Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) is out for the Bengals and S George Iloka (shoulder) is considered questionable.

Dolphins at Chiefs

The Dolphins don’t expect to have QB Matt Moore (foot) or RB Damien Williams (shoulder) after listing them as doubtful. DE Andre Branch (knee), DE Terrence Fede (knee), S T.J. McDonald (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (ankle), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle) and S Michael Thomas (knee) are all listed as questionable for Miami.

LB Justin Houston (illness) is questionable for the Chiefs and makes up their entire injury report.

Bills at Patriots

WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (knee), G John Miller (ankle), TE Nick O'Leary (back) and DT Kyle Williams (groin) are all listed as questionable for the Bills. WR Andre Holmes (neck) was ruled out on Friday.

The Patriots ruled out DT Alan Branch (knee) and RB Rex Burkhead (knee). RB Brandon Bolden (groin), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), S Brandon King (hamstring), DE Eric Lee (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and RB James White (ankle) make up the group of questionable players for New England.

Falcons at Saints

Falcons WR Julio Jones (ankle/thumb) is good to go after a quiet practice week, which leaves G Andy Levitre (triceps) as the only player with an injury designation. Levitre is questionable to play.

The Saints have a brief injury report as well, although none of the players on theirs have a chance of playing. TE Garrett Griffin (foot), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) have all been ruled out.

Chargers at Jets

The Chargers defense won’t have DT Corey Liuget (knee) or LB Denzel Perryman (hamstring) this weekend. T Joe Barksdale (hip), RB Austin Ekeler (hand) and T Russell Okung (groin) drew questionable tags.

G Brian Winters (abdomen) has been ruled out for the Jets. RB Matt Forte (knee), C Wesley Johnson (hip) and RB Elijah McGuire (illness) are listed as questionable.

Rams at Titans

LB Matt Longacre (back) is out for the Rams, but everyone else on the 53-man roster is expected to play.

CB Logan Ryan (ankle) is questionable for the Titans, who also expect to have everyone else on the active roster available on Sunday.

Broncos at Redskins

The Broncos have intimated that Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback if he’s healthy, but it’s unclear if that will be the case after Lynch was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Wide receivers Cody Latimer (thigh) and Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

A season filled with injuries continues for the Redskins this week. LB Ryan Anderson (knee), LB Zach Brown (achilles, toe, hamstring) and RB LeShun Daniels (hand) have been ruled out while WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), CB Kendall Fuller (foot), WR Maurice Harris (back), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (illness, ankle) and RB Samaje Perine (groin) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at 49ers

The Jaguars ruled out wide receivers Marqise Lee (ankle) and Larry Pinkard (concussion), so it would be nice if they get Allen Hurns (ankle) back after five games on the sideline. LB Lerentee McCray (neck) is also listed as questionable.

There are two players on the 49ers injury report this week. CB Greg Mabin (calf) is doubtful to play and TE Garrett Celek (knee, rib) is listed as questionable.

Giants at Cardinals

Giants LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) and WR Tavarres King (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday’s trip to Arizona. S Nat Berhe (hamstring), S Landon Collins (ankle) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) make up the team’s contingent of questionable players.

LB Josh Bynes (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (ankle) and G Earl Watford (ankle) won’t play for the Cardinals. S Antoine Bethea (knee), WR John Brown (toe), LB Karlos Dansby (knee), LB Gabe Martin (hamstring), DT Olsen Pierre (illness), WR Chad Williams (illness) and RB Kerwynn Williams (quadricep, ribs) are all listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Cowboys

LB D.J. Alexander (concussion) is out for the Seahawks and DT Nazair Jones (ankle) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. S Bradley McDougald (knee) and TE Nick Vannett (shoulder) are considered questionable.

DE David Irving (concussion) remains out for the Cowboys, who will wait to make determinations about DT Richard Ash (shoulder), WR Brice Butler (foot), T La'el Collins (back), DE Benson Mayowa (back), CB Orlando Scandrick (back) and T Tyron Smith (back, knee) after listing them as questionable.