Christian Hackenberg is supposedly improving, but will he ever play?

December 23, 2017
Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg is still not playing and the team has no plans to change that even after starter Josh McCown suffered a season-ending injury. So when his teammates rave about his performance on the practice field, it rings a little hollow.

Still, several Jets teammates say Hackenberg looks great in practice, and is notably better now than he was last year as a rookie. The word from the Jets’ facility is that he’s developing.

But if that’s the case, why not give him a chance to play? Hackenberg has still yet to play a down in his NFL career, which is extremely rare for a second-round draft pick at the end of his second season. From 2011 through 2016, the only quarterbacks drafted in the first two rounds who didn’t start a game in their first two seasons were Brock Osweiler, Jimmy Garoppolo and now Hackenberg. Osweiler and Garoppolo were playing behind the two best quarterbacks in recent history. Hackenberg is playing behind Bryce Petty.

At some point, the Jets are going to need to find out what they have in Hackenberg. If he’s truly showing promise on the practice field, it’s odd that they’re not willing to give him a shot. But the Jets say they’re sticking with Petty. Hackenberg appears set to finish his second season having taken exactly zero snaps in the NFL.

  2. If your QB prospect can’t get on the field in his 2nd year, when you are contending for neither the playoffs nor the #1 draft pick and your starting QB is a career backup, then either your prospect is a bust or your roster management is completely incompetent.

  5. intentionallywidenberg says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:39 am

    If your QB prospect can’t get on the field in his 2nd year… then either your prospect is a bust or your roster management is completely incompetent.
    __________________________________________________

    It’s the Jets so rather than an either/or it could well be an ‘and’ situation.
    If Todd Bowles doesn’t survive this he won’t lack for job offers, he’s done a heck of a job getting that overall roster to play hard every week.

  10. As a Bostonian, i obviously do NOT like the Jets or any new york team for that matter. But, I feel bad for Jets fans who wanted a good QB in this guy. My best friend from the Navy is a PA native and PSU fan. Caleb said multiple times, Christian played well against average to below average teams. When Billy O’Brien went to Houston and Franklin came in, Hackenberg regressed. At this point in year 2, its safe to say he wont see the field. If he does, he will be off it rather quickly.

  11. It’s amazing when you consider Hackenberg never played well in college or the pro’s, yet he’s getting a paycheck from an NFL team. People have all kinds of theories about why NFL ratings are down, but it’s obvious that winning isn’t even close to a priority for some teams. I guarantee you there is a Kurt Warner out there somewhere working in a grocery store, while this guy occupies a roster spot. Maybe when the day comes where TV revenue is divided up according to wins and losses, then all the teams will be trying to win. GM’s will only be hired based on their ability to put together a winning roster, and owners will have to take things more seriously.

  13. The curse of the New York Jets. No franchise quarterback in the 50 years since they won with Joe Namath in Super Bowl 3. Hackenberg is a hack and should be driving New York cabs.

  14. I’d take Bowles as the HC of the Giants yesterday. He will be employed in the NFL one way or another until HE decides it’s time to move on.

    Hackenberg was as draftable as Robetro Aguayo. Both would have been off my boards. One can’t hit the broad side of a barn with a throw and the other can’t kick anything past the 50 (and can’t hit the broad side of a barn, either).

    These are late round flyers. They are ‘busts’ because the GM drafted them too high.

    What if you were a 1st round pick and your best trait was software engineering or knitting? Not your fault some moron threw a dart and it hit you.

    I played baseball. There was a time I could not throw a strike after I hurt my arm. Like a full year. Like dangerous. Still got a full ride but never did get the pinpoint control back but it forced me to develop other pitches and strategies. The point is, you have to find it within yourself to get over the ‘yips’ or whatever issue you have at once being successful and now the broad side of a barn deal.

    I just decided one day I was pitcher again. I went and threw a ball into a stickball cutout strike zone and after 15 or so minutes, I was a pitcher again. All in the head. For me, anyway.

  15. Bill Obrien may be in need of a QB, why not trade for this guy. He maybe even out of Houston at the end of the season, I can see him going to the jets to reunite with this guy.

  17. Agree he thrived under Obrien at Penn State.
    I think a change of scenery would help him—–Hackenberg has developed a reputation of a wild thrower and poor accuracy.
    New York is a tough market to play in—-maybe he needs to go someplace where media attention is a little less harsh. Some guys just thrive in markets where they feel a little less in a constant fishbowl.

  18. There have been many QB’s who have benefited from extended time on the bench coming out of college. I suspect Hackenberg may be one of them. Patrick Mahomes no doubt, another.

  20. I would love for this kid to put it together and become a starter for the Jets. It’s encouraging to hear that some players are seeing improvement in him. Penn State fans act like this kid was playing on a national title contender at Penn State and they love bringing up his “amazing” wide receiver corp yet outside of Allen Robinson (who Hackenberg shined with by the way) they haven’t amounted to anything. He also played with one of the worst offensive coordinators in CFB, John Donovan, who either had him throw 30 passes a game, or 6.

  21. Come. On. The guy hasn’t even taken one snap.

    Im a fan of a good team in a different conference, so I have no skin in the game despite having lived in New York and absolutely despising Jets fans, but bro this kid hasn’t even been given a chance?! The organization is absolute garbage and there is zero tangible evidence to disprove that.

    Its all politics because of perceived pressure.

    Let the kid play and than make a decision. But YOU aren’t at practice, the leadership is clearly incompetent, so make the mental connections and at least give the kid a series.

    Obnoxious, if it were a midwest team this wouldn’t even receive the coverage this story provides.

  22. motsuret06 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm
    The curse of the New York Jets. No franchise quarterback in the 50 years since they won with Joe Namath in Super Bowl 3. Hackenberg is a hack and should be driving New York cabs.

    ___________________________________________________________

    His cab drives would still end in interceptions from Uber drivers.

