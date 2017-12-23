Christian Hackenberg is supposedly improving, but will he ever play?

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg is still not playing and the team has no plans to change that even after starter Josh McCown suffered a season-ending injury. So when his teammates rave about his performance on the practice field, it rings a little hollow.

Still, several Jets teammates say Hackenberg looks great in practice, and is notably better now than he was last year as a rookie. The word from the Jets’ facility is that he’s developing.

But if that’s the case, why not give him a chance to play? Hackenberg has still yet to play a down in his NFL career, which is extremely rare for a second-round draft pick at the end of his second season. From 2011 through 2016, the only quarterbacks drafted in the first two rounds who didn’t start a game in their first two seasons were Brock Osweiler, Jimmy Garoppolo and now Hackenberg. Osweiler and Garoppolo were playing behind the two best quarterbacks in recent history. Hackenberg is playing behind Bryce Petty.

At some point, the Jets are going to need to find out what they have in Hackenberg. If he’s truly showing promise on the practice field, it’s odd that they’re not willing to give him a shot. But the Jets say they’re sticking with Petty. Hackenberg appears set to finish his second season having taken exactly zero snaps in the NFL.