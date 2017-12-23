Clay Matthews, Davante Adams inactive for Packers against Vikings

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with the Green Bay Packers out of the playoff chase. Several more prominent Packers are inactive for Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, wide receiver Davante Adams, guard Jahri Evans and cornerback Damarious Randall are all starters sitting out against the Vikings.

Adams was ruled out with a concussion sustained last week against the Carolina Panthers. Perry was doubtful due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Matthews (hamstring), Evans (knee) and Randall (knee) were all questionable. Cornerback Demetri Goodson was also placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock is the only injury-related absence for the Vikings. He’s out due to a foot injury.

Tackle Riley Reiff is back in the lineup after missing a game with an ankle injury. All five starters on Minneosta’s offensive line and healthy and active for the first time since early October with Reiff’s return to the lineup.

Safety Andrew Sendejo is also active despite an ankle injury that had him listed as questionable.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter, wide receiver Stacy Coley, running back Mack Brown, tackle Aviante Collins, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson are also inactive for the Vikings.