Dysfunction continues to consume the Browns

Getty Images

The same-day decision to fire Sashi Brown and hire John Dorsey sparked a sense that the Browns are finally moving in the right direction. Everything that has happened since there hasn’t.

Apart from comments from Dorsey that undercut the notion that Jackson is safe, there’s a concern that Jackson has lost the team.

As one source explains it, it came to a head with Jackson’s comments about running back Isaiah Crowell‘s 59-yard run in the team’s most recent loss. Jackson credited the gaping nature of the hole for the gain, and he said that inspired running comes from breaking tackles.

Crowell has been inspired to “like” various tweets taking up for him in this back and forth with Jackson (and taking shots at Jackson), contributing to the perception that players are done with Hue. There are also rumblings about friction between defensive players and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and his son, Blake, the team’s linebackers coach.

Losing tends to contribute to the frustration that leads to dysfunction. The question becomes whether the Browns can pull it together for 60 minutes on Sunday, in order to score their first win in exactly 365 days.

Regardless of how it turns out, there’s a lingering sense that G.M. John Dorsey will lobby ownership for the ability to hire his own coach. The mounting losses and the internal strife won’t hurt Dorsey’s cause.