Eagles won’t change player-management plan for Monday if Vikings lose

The Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed if the Vikings lose to the Packers on Saturday tonight. If the Vikings win, the Eagles will still be playing for something on Monday night when they host the Raiders.

Either way, the Eagles won’t change their plans for Christmas night.

That’s the word straight from Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who was asked by reporters if there’s a dual plan for whether the Vikings lose or the Vikings win. And it was literally the word. As in one word.

“No,” Pederson said.

The approach could be problematic, if the Vikings lose and if the Eagles are subjecting starters to potential injury for nothing. It’s one thing to play them if the No. 1 seed is undecided; it’s another to play them in a postseason-preseason game, or two.

Of course, the other side of the coin is that quarterback Nick Foles will benefit from the extra game reps. So it’s a risk-reward proposition; risk getting Foles and other starters injured, and possibly reward the organization with an offense that will be better suited to compensate for a suddenly leaky defense in January.

26 responses to “Eagles won’t change player-management plan for Monday if Vikings lose

  2. The plan will change depending on what they are playing for, but it serves no purpose to announce it in advance.
    You want the players preparing/practicing as if they will play the whole game…besides, the Pack can’t beat the Vikings without Rogers.

  4. He said if the Vikings lose. Yeah, I guess it is possible.

    I guess I could be a jockey, too.

  5. raiders can move onto a top ten pick, instead of a mid teen pick by losing- so in essence by losing they are winning….on the other hand those team that are winning could be losing healthy players.

  7. If the Eagles have home field wrapped up before Monday, they’ll probably play the starters for a couple of series on Monday night and then pull them. If the Vikings beat the Packers then all bets are off for Monday night. The Eagles will try their hardest to win that game against the Raiders. If they have a big halftime lead, maybe they start resting the starters in the 2nd half.

  10. I cant believe there are people willing to waste bandwidth even discussing the possiblity
    of the Vikings losing to the Packers tonight.
    Trap games are only trap games if the favorite takes games for granted, or if the “trapper” team has some sort of hidden advantage that emerges. Neither will happen here.
    I think the Packers pulled every rabbit they had out of their hat to beat the 0-12 Browns in an overime thriller on the road a couple of weeks ago.
    Last home game, the perenially offense-heavy Packers failed to score ANY POINTS AT ALL against an opponent the Vikings beat handily earlier this season.

  11. I wouldnt rest starters even if Wentz was healthy. Thats way to much layoff. From week 15 to the Divisional round is a full 4 weeks. No way can u have that much layoff and expect to come out and match the intensity of a team that just won a playoff game the week prior. Heck resting guys in week 17 is still 3 weeks. I think 1 weekend without playing is the most a team should rest.

  13. Yea. Rest for 3 weeks straight. And then when one thing goes wrong in the divisional round the same people will say “well, you cant do that you get rusty.”

  14. Doesn’t really matter anyway. With wentz out the eagles are one and done. The Vikings probably get the #1 seed anyways

  15. I absolutely hate the idea of resting starters. Injuries are simply a part of the game. I’ll take my chances with keeping my starters sharp and “maybe” getting an injury. You play to win the games. All of them. And, Philly is playing with a backup QB and a newly found season of winning. Maybe, just maybe, if you’re up by a nice chunk, some of those starters can sit the last half of the fourth quarter. I play the starters next week, even if home field is wrapped up. Or, you will see a couple weeks off and a rusty team in their playoff game.

  17. Vikings won’t get the #1 seed. Eagles would have to lose both because they hold the tie breaker over minnesota. Plus, vikings had the 1 seed and choked it away with a loss to the panthers. It was clearly too much pressure for them. Then again, carolina IS the better team so maybe I shouldn’t say they choked.

  18. bird2urmother says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm
    Vikings won’t get the #1 seed. Eagles would have to lose both because they hold the tie breaker over minnesota. Plus, vikings had the 1 seed and choked it away with a loss to the panthers. It was clearly too much pressure for them. Then again, carolina IS the better team so maybe I shouldn’t say they choked.
    /////////////////
    The Vikings have won 9 of their last 10 games, all with their 3rd choice at QB, and a starting RB on IR. The Eagles simply have a better record. So far, they’ve earned the #1 seed. Not a huge deal. My money says the Eagles are one and done and the Vikings still play at home in the NFCCG. That’s not an insult to Philly. Their QB just went down, and Philly is just learning how to win this year anyway. Next year Philly will win a playoff game. Not this year.

  19. Its way too soon to rest players 2 weeks before a bye. This team has already shown they get rusty after rest or a bye. I wouldnt even rest players for Dallas the defense and Foles need the work. As a birds fan we may be 1 and done as it is we have been backpedaling into wins finish strong with momentum and confidence going in. Worrying about injury has always been foolish. Guys get hurt 1st snap or last snap. Rest them 2nd half of Dallas if they are playing for nothing and give Sudfeld some live snaps.

  20. When did the Vikes learn how to win? Last year they started out 5-0 and ended up with the 14th pick which was part of the Bradford deal (ha ha). I would still take Foles over Keenum. I think the Vikes are one and done.

  21. Conormacleod, you vikings fans like to talk about how they’re playing with the 3rd string qb. Be real about it. We all know there is no drop off from Bradford to keenum. Bradford is slightly above average. It’s not like the eagles losing their mvp candidate qb. And by the way, eagles lost all pro LT jason peters, all pro return man Darren sproles, above average starting lb hicks, and CB darby missed 7 or 8 games. Cox has missed games. Lane johnson has missed games. Your team isnt the only team to have injuries. And yeah, your vikings have a long history of showing the league how to win lol.

  22. famundacheese says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    When did the Vikes learn how to win? Last year they started out 5-0 and ended up with the 14th pick which was part of the Bradford deal (ha ha). I would still take Foles over Keenum. I think the Vikes are one and done.
    ____________

    The Vikings skid after the 5-0 start had nothing to do with the O-line getting knocked-down to 3rd teamers, right?

    If it weren’t for the O-line injuries last season, the Vikings would have had the North 3 years in a row now. That’s something you better get familiar with.

  23. Listen to the Viking fans whine about injuries. If and buts…like your the only team that has had injuries set them back. Gimme a break.

  24. all with their 3rd choice at QB,
    ——
    So sick of reading this! Do you really think the rest of us are dumb enough to buy that line? Your qb is being talked about for mvp. He’s better than your “starting” QB ever was….yet you’re still leaning on that crutch. Typical Viking fan….

