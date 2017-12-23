Fisher’s take on Rams proves why he’s a candidate to get hired again

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2017, 6:40 PM EST
Many of you reacted strongly — and negatively — to the explanation from former Rams coach Jeff Fisher regarding his role in the building of the suddenly strong-to-quote-strong roster in L.A.. Scoff if you will (and you have), but Fisher’s explanation is a prime example of how he can get another head-coaching gig in the NFL.

Ultimately, what the fans or the media think of Fisher doesn’t matter. What matters is whether at least one owner decides to declare, “Hire this man!” And Fisher, who somehow survived for nearly a generation working for the late Bud Adams, knows how to communicate persuasively and effectively with the people who own NFL franchises.

Without naming names (Im Jirsay), some owners may be more susceptible to Fisher’s sales pitch than others. Again, all it takes is one.

Apart from claiming credit for the building of the Rams, Fisher can explain to a prospective employer how he managed to keep the Titans competitive and relevant for so many years. He likewise can tell the owner of a team that feels irrelevant and neglected that his relationship with those in the upper reaches of the league office virtually guarantees that the franchise will have influence, via Fisher’s potential return to the Competition Committee.

None of this guarantees that Fisher will get another head-coaching job, but it would be foolish to assume that he won’t. Fans can huff and puff on social media all they want, but it will be a lot harder to shout down a billionaire from hiring the coach he wants to hire than it was to get Tennessee to bail on Greg Schiano. Especially if the owner comes away from interviewing Jeff Fisher with the belief that the team is hiring Vince Lombardi.

32 responses to "Fisher's take on Rams proves why he's a candidate to get hired again

  2. I have been one of those people railing against Fisher getting another job. And I am right – he does not deserve one. But don’t get me wrong- I have no doubt that one of these old fools is going to give him a shot.

  3. thats Crap!! The ascu,elation of talent os on the GM, who by the way is still there. You are what your record says you are. You are the losing nest coach in NFL history. No one \is going to entrust you to lead their franchise

  5. Spellcheck, is killing my post!****

    Thats crap! The accumulation of talent falls in the lap of the GM, who by the way is still there. You are what your record says you are! You have been one of the historically bad coaches in the NFL. No one is going to entrust you to lead their franchise

  6. Goodell wants Fisher as a head coach. Fisher does Goodell’s bidding on the Competition Committee and follows Goodell’s directives (pick Michael Sam). In return, Goodell touts Fisher as a head coach candidate and bends arms to get him hired. However, a guy who’s had 6 winning seasons in 22, is the losingest coach in NFL history, hasn’t had a playoff win in 14 years, and runs an offense from the 60’s doesn’t deserve a head coaching job. Further, why are his connections to the NFL touted, is it because he’s presumed to get favorable treatment? With Goodell as Commissioner, you’re probably right.

  7. “Ultimately, what the fans or the media think of Fisher doesn’t matter.”

    Well Mike, that’s where you’re wrong. Owners might have the only vote that counts but they still need fans to keep coming through the gates.

    How do you sell a Jeff Fisher to the season ticket holders or the rest of the fan base-and convince them you’re not content with mediocrity?

  8. I don’t disagree with Fisher being as persuasive as a car salesman attempting to reach his year end quota but bottom line is that Jeff Fisher is not good. It is just that simple.

    Let’s hope someone hires Fisher quickly. We will then be spared more of these Jeff Fisher is the greatest head coach / human being in the history of mankind posts. Just think, in only two days we’ll be celebrating the birth the dude who finished runner up to Fisher.
  13. Okay okay, hear me out here; we all agree that Fisher is a bad coach, but there are actual LEVELS of bad – I can actually see him being a ‘sensible’ hire for the Browns, because he could actually bring them up to being a 7-9 or 8-8 team, which for the Browns is WILD success. Then after he turns the Browns around to being solidly mediocre for 3-5 years, MAYBE by then the Browns ownership will finally be competent enough to hire an actual GOOD coach to take them to the next level.

  16. The “one of the crazy owners just might hire…” also applies to any number of guys that have floated around league circles over the past few decades. That doesn’t mean it makes sense or is beyond ridicule. Fisher has a reputation for 2 things from a fan perspective…coaching dirty teams and coaching mediocre ones.

  22. Fisher has proved he is not head coaching material.

    Time to move on.

    Florio is fast becoming the joke of the football journalist profession. He is fast becoming someone who should work for the Washington Post since they don’t require actual talent or intellect to work there.

  26. Wow, first the incessant promotion of a crappy QB. Now he’s moved on to promoting a crappy coach. I suppose next it will be a fine owner for the Panthers.

  27. Florio’s right about being able to BS your way into a job even if you’re not qualified. Without naming names (Tronald Dump) it happens all the time.

  28. Fans can huff and puff on social media all they want, but it will be a lot harder to shout down a billionaire from hiring the coach he wants to hire than it was to get Tennessee to bail on Greg Schiano. Especially if the owner comes away from interviewing Jeff Fisher with the belief that the team is hiring Vince Lombardi.
    Or if the owner gets mesmerized by the “Stache”.

    All it takes is one Magnum PI fan and Fisher is hired.

  29. Fisher can say anything he wants to say but with each win Sean McVay is proving just how big a dumpster fire as a head coach Fisher really is.

  30. “Florio is fast becoming the joke of the football journalist profession. He is fast becoming someone who should work for the Washington Post since they don’t require actual talent or intellect to work there.”

    yeah just be like fox and hire chicks who look good in heels and mini dresses

  31. lol! him pointing out he was a bad coach, connecting with millennials, means he is a good hire for more mediocrity?

    the time has come for people like fisher, marvin lewis, lovie smith, etc, to realize they are older and only really good as coordinators.

    good grief

  32. xavier179 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Any team hiring him is not serious about winning.
    So you’re thinking Bucs, Bears, Colts, Bengals or Browns then? Damn, The Fish had more options than we may have thought…

