Fisher’s take on Rams proves why he’s a candidate to get hired again

Getty Images

Many of you reacted strongly — and negatively — to the explanation from former Rams coach Jeff Fisher regarding his role in the building of the suddenly strong-to-quote-strong roster in L.A.. Scoff if you will (and you have), but Fisher’s explanation is a prime example of how he can get another head-coaching gig in the NFL.

Ultimately, what the fans or the media think of Fisher doesn’t matter. What matters is whether at least one owner decides to declare, “Hire this man!” And Fisher, who somehow survived for nearly a generation working for the late Bud Adams, knows how to communicate persuasively and effectively with the people who own NFL franchises.

Without naming names (Im Jirsay), some owners may be more susceptible to Fisher’s sales pitch than others. Again, all it takes is one.

Apart from claiming credit for the building of the Rams, Fisher can explain to a prospective employer how he managed to keep the Titans competitive and relevant for so many years. He likewise can tell the owner of a team that feels irrelevant and neglected that his relationship with those in the upper reaches of the league office virtually guarantees that the franchise will have influence, via Fisher’s potential return to the Competition Committee.

None of this guarantees that Fisher will get another head-coaching job, but it would be foolish to assume that he won’t. Fans can huff and puff on social media all they want, but it will be a lot harder to shout down a billionaire from hiring the coach he wants to hire than it was to get Tennessee to bail on Greg Schiano. Especially if the owner comes away from interviewing Jeff Fisher with the belief that the team is hiring Vince Lombardi.