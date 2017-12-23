Injuries pile up as Vikings take 10-0 lead into halftime over Packers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 23, 2017, 10:08 PM EST
AP

A Kai Forbath 49-yard field goal and Stefon Diggs 4-yard touchdown reception have the Minnesota Vikings on top 10-0 at halftime over the Green Bay Packers.

However, the number of injuries sustained in the first half was significant for both teams.

Packers right tackle Jason Spriggs (left knee) and Vikings left guard Nick Easton (right ankle) were both ruled out due to injuries sustained in the first quarter. Spriggs was injured on the first snap of the game.

Packers tight end Richard Rogers (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) were also sidelined and listed as questionable to return. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson also headed to the sidelines late in the half with a possible left arm injury.

Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Harrison Smith intercepted Brett Hundley to keep the Packers off the board late in the second quarter. The interception led to an odd scenario on Minnesota’s final possession of the half.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thelein was stopped short of a first down. However, the chain gang moved the chains as if a first down had been obtained. This led the Vikings to believe a third-and-1 down was a first-and-10 situation. Keenum threw incomplete on the third down and the Vikings were incensed when told it was actually fourth down instead. This led to a punt just before halftime that left long snapper Kevin McDermott with an injured shoulder as well.

45 responses to “Injuries pile up as Vikings take 10-0 lead into halftime over Packers

  3. Vikings only score 10 against Green Bay’s 3rd and 4th stringers. The Packers barely have enough guys to not have guys playing iron man!

  6. Hey, lots of players were getting injured on the yikes’ “state of the art” field as well.

    And who knows…maybe this is karma for Vikings fans calling Packers soft, and hoping Aaron Rodgers hurt his collarbone again.

    I know that I’m not bothered one bit by seeing Vikings players getting injured. Normally I would have been.

    >

  7. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm
    Hey, lots of players were getting injured on the yikes’ “state of the art” field as well.

    And who knows…maybe this is karma for Vikings fans calling Packers soft, and hoping Aaron Rodgers hurt his collarbone again.

    I know that I’m not bothered one bit by seeing Vikings players getting injured. Normally I would have been.

    ————————————–

    You have morals or you don’t, it’s not conditional.

    You clearly have none when push comes to shove. Enjoy being you.

  8. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    I know that I’m not bothered one bit by seeing Vikings players getting injured. Normally I would have been.

    ———————-
    Classy . . .

  10. Saying that I’m not bothered by it? That’s a far cry from “arod in his shoulder” and these Vikings fans that pretend to be Packers fans.

    It’s obvious that you’re not btw…Packers fans are intelligent.

    >

  11. I hate to say this. But GB has had a couple of dropped balls, that if caught, we could be losing right now. This has been a pretty pathetic effort by our offense, and defense hasn’t been it’s normal self so far.

    They better be getting their backsides chewed by Zim! Did they overlook GB maybe just a tad?

  16. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:24 pm
    Saying that I’m not bothered by it? That’s a far cry from “arod in his shoulder” and these Vikings fans that pretend to be Packers fans.

    It’s obvious that you’re not btw…Packers fans are intelligent.

    ****

    intelligent people don’t need to claim they’re intelligent. Therese a sense of humility with it.

  17. Stella told us that all the Packer fans at the game would be having a great time.

    Most of the fan shots show Vikings fans having a great time and the Packers fans looking glum.

  18. theyearofthecat1 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:10 pm
    Considering the Vikings are basically playing a JV team tonight, this has not been an impressive outing for them.

    Definitely wouldn’t hold up in the playoffs against my Lions!

    AGREE ,the Lions would be a better fight. BUT it’s the pack WITHOUT RODGERS , rodgers IS THAT TEAM.
    BUT the Lions an the VIKES play INDOORS , NOT IN -5 AN OUTSIDE

  19. What a wonderfully boring game. It’s football. Injuries happen. No need to whine about either that or what cheesers say about it.

  21. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm
    Hey, lots of players were getting injured on the yikes’ “state of the art” field as well.

    And who knows…maybe this is karma for Vikings fans calling Packers soft, and hoping Aaron Rodgers hurt his collarbone again.

    I know that I’m not bothered one bit by seeing Vikings players getting injured. Normally I would have been.
    *****

    I’m waiting for the karma of packer fans sending Barr death threats then…

  24. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:24 pm
    Saying that I’m not bothered by it? That’s a far cry from “arod in his shoulder” and these Vikings fans that pretend to be Packers fans.

    It’s obvious that you’re not btw…Packers fans are intelligent.
    —————————————
    Full on meltdown. By the look on Ted Thompson’s “duh” face before the game you should have nothing to worry about.

  26. Give my friend toke a break. He or his other aliases have missed out lately making fun of the dead. But we Packers fans don’t mind that kind of thing at all.

  27. wib22 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:48 pm
    Vikings offence with a pathetic effort tonight

    Defense is great

    trust me , it feels better to hit than it doe’s to be hit in this cold of weather , an i live in northern MN

  28. They just showed the paid attendance for tonight’s game.

    Despite the large contingent of Viking fans in attendance, they only sold 78,092 tickets.

    That is over 3,000 short of a sellout!

  32. theyearofthecat1 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:10 pm
    Considering the Vikings are basically playing a JV team tonight, this has not been an impressive outing for them.

    Definitely wouldn’t hold up in the playoffs against my Lions!

    15 48 Rate This
    ————————————–

    1 playoff win since 1958. I’d say every team holds up well vs your Lions in the playoffs.

  33. You can tell both QB’s are not used to playing in this weather. I also think it’s silly to bash either team for this game not being a blowout. Every division that plays each other has close games like this. Very conservative game. A win is a win.

  34. wib22 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:48 pm
    Vikings offence with a pathetic effort tonight

    Defense is great

    AGAIN I SAY .

    it’s better to hit ,than be hit in this cold weather.
    unless you ever played in it , you don’t know THE PAIN

  37. 75 percent of the crowd gone before the game ends.

    Most of those left are the Viking fans.

    I think Stella is already home in Wausau.

  39. Harrison Smith in his post game interview…

    “It felt like a home game.”

    Where we’re the Packer fans?

  41. I don’t care if Minnesota’s offense only threw for 85 yards and ran for 30 as long as there’s a ‘W’ at the end of regulation. That’s all that matters.

  43. Sloppy game for the Vikings and give some credit to the Packers shredded Defense the were a mash unit and still showed up to play. Hudley moved around a lot to extend the plays but he may been off on a few plays and the wr’s had the drops so that didn’t help him any.

    The plays the Vikings were crap you could see a mile away when we were going to run the ball just bad game all around for the Vikings if they fall asleep like that again to anyone else in the future were done!

  45. That pass that Hundley threw that was intercepted is par for the course for Hundley. He is a horrible QB who has no QB skills at all. The two nitwits doing the game for tv last night raved at the play the safety made to intercept the ball, but neither one of them bothered to mention how horrible of a decision it was for Hundley to throw it and how poor of a throw it was. I could have intercepted that ball, and I’m 65 years old.

