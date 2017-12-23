Injuries pile up as Vikings take 10-0 lead into halftime over Packers

AP

A Kai Forbath 49-yard field goal and Stefon Diggs 4-yard touchdown reception have the Minnesota Vikings on top 10-0 at halftime over the Green Bay Packers.

However, the number of injuries sustained in the first half was significant for both teams.

Packers right tackle Jason Spriggs (left knee) and Vikings left guard Nick Easton (right ankle) were both ruled out due to injuries sustained in the first quarter. Spriggs was injured on the first snap of the game.

Packers tight end Richard Rogers (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) were also sidelined and listed as questionable to return. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson also headed to the sidelines late in the half with a possible left arm injury.

Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Harrison Smith intercepted Brett Hundley to keep the Packers off the board late in the second quarter. The interception led to an odd scenario on Minnesota’s final possession of the half.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thelein was stopped short of a first down. However, the chain gang moved the chains as if a first down had been obtained. This led the Vikings to believe a third-and-1 down was a first-and-10 situation. Keenum threw incomplete on the third down and the Vikings were incensed when told it was actually fourth down instead. This led to a punt just before halftime that left long snapper Kevin McDermott with an injured shoulder as well.