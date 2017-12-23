Jack Del Rio has a 50-50 shot of not returning

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Yes, we have fun from time to time with reports that amount to something potentially happening, “unless it doesn’t.” But, sometimes, something actually does represent an actual 50-50 proposition.

And that’s precisely what’s going on with Raiders coach Jack Del Rio. Per a league source, it’s currently a coin flip for Del Rio.

Yes, Del Rio signed an extension after the team made it to the playoffs in 2016. Without knowing how much of the deal is fully guaranteed, however, it’s impossible to know what it would cost to make a change.

The real question is what would it cost to not make a change? The Raiders will spend at least one more year in Oakland, and they’ll need to create enough excitement to get people to keep showing up. (Another year with Oakland native Marshawn Lynch may not be enough.) Beyond that, what buzz will this team take to wherever it will be in 2019 or to Las Vegas, whenever they get there?

Regardless of what happens with Del Rio, it’s believed to be a near certainty that offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be gone. Del Rio’s fate ultimately could turn on what he does in a pair of late-season games that, even with wins, may not be enough to get the team back to the playoffs.

35 responses to “Jack Del Rio has a 50-50 shot of not returning

  1. Per a league source, it’s currently a coin flip for Del Rio.
    ===========================================

    What source? I mean you guys always complain about being called fake news. Give us a name.

  3. Anyone who reads the analytics sites knows that the Raiders were due to regress this year as their margin of victory was consistently slim last year. Same as Carolina the year before. You’d think owners would so some of this research before awarding jobs and extensions.

  7. Please, keep him. Although no self respecting head coach would ever take the job. I guess it really doesn’t matter.

  10. A 50-50 shot of not returning can best be expressed with a shrug of the shoulders and a “heck if I know”.

  11. Only 32 NFL Head Coaching Jobs in the whole entire world. If you’re lucky or fortunate enough to get one you better hire the right coaches and coordinators.

    If I were head coach of that team I would have hired Norv Turner as OC and Wade Phillips as DC(I mean he knows, and gameplanned against AFC West Opponents for the past few years) last off season – Coordinators That have won Super Bowls…no way I’m trusting two first time Coordinators like Jack Del Rio did.

    I don’t understand these coaches….

  15. 49ersfury says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:59 pm
    Only 32 NFL Head Coaching Jobs in the whole entire world. If you’re lucky or fortunate enough to get one you better hire the right coaches and coordinators.

    If I were head coach of that team I would have hired Norv Turner as OC and Wade Phillips as DC(I mean he knows, and gameplanned against AFC West Opponents for the past few years) last off season – Coordinators That have won Super Bowls…no way I’m trusting two first time Coordinators like Jack Del Rio did.

    I don’t understand these coaches…

    Guys who are insecure in their position do this. Phillips and Turner probably know a lot more about winning football games than Del Rio, which probably scares him too much to hire them, or others of that pedigree.

  16. Del Rio made some pretty ballsy calls last year with games on the line that turned out well for the Raiders. I don’t really see him as the problem at this point. Basically the Raiders record represents their talent on hand.

    Players like Amari Cooper appear now to have been overrated. Derek Carr has shown to be a very good quarterback when given plenty of time. This year he hasn’t had that and it’s showed. Which makes Carr over paid. Same with the offensive line. Which puts the Raiders situation more on the GM Reggie McKenzie than it does on Del Rio. And I do like some of the things McKenzie has done, tried to do here.

    So they might at well leave everything status quo until we see what happens next year.

  17. Michael E says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:10 pm
    Per a league source, it’s currently a coin flip for Del Rio.
    ===========================================

    What source? I mean you guys always complain about being called fake news. Give us a name.

    ================
    Its saying there are two possibilities. Hes gone or hes not gone. So its not fake news, they are right that it will be one of those two things.

  19. Don’t worry fader-nation. Lloyd Christmas and Reggie have things under control: Just like last year, and the year before, and the year before, and maybe the year before that one… Miss Billy Musgrave much?

  20. Some unnamed source you have.

    February 10, 2017

    Head coach Jack Del Rio has signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Oakland Raiders, the team announced.

    “The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio’s original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

    Del Rio led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in 14 years with a 12-4 record on the season. The Raiders suffered a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

    Del Rio is 19–13 in his two seasons as head coach of the Raiders.

  21. Mckensi ,dowling need to go now keep del rio . Reggie made to many changes to a team that went 12 -4. He also sucks balls at drafting high picks all are losers except mack and carr who fell into his lap or public opinion forced the pic. He has a flare for drafting people who cannot stay or even be healthy they are light weights or worse sick bay cowboys. Trades are also not spectacular with Cook maybe being the best yet.

    Cooper the jury is out on his ability to be consistent. Lynch helped destroy the team chemistry with his gangsta attitude.Overall I think reggie is not a very good GM and we need a wade phillips as DC and now we need a real OC. DelRio should stay at HC the others need to go

  24. O I almost forgot. Reggie caved in to Penn and his hold out should have found another player. After all these years we still need a LB in the middle and a real corner

  25. Nothing like a hot rumor to keep the masses interested. Has to be coming from Mark himself. Does he think he can get Gruden? Or are we getting another Dennis Allen. To fire Del Rio now would be shear stupidity. The guy was in consideration for coach of the year after last season.

  26. 49ersfury says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Only 32 NFL Head Coaching Jobs in the whole entire world. If you’re lucky or fortunate enough to get one you better hire the right coaches and coordinators.

    If I were head coach of that team I would have hired Norv Turner as OC and Wade Phillips as DC…no way I’m trusting two first time Coordinators like Jack Del Rio did.

    I don’t understand these coaches…
    _____________________________________________________

    Really? Are you sure you don’t understand? Maybe if you gave it a little more thought it would occur to you. Del Rio knows having Turner or Phillips for his coordinators would make it very easy for Davis to replace him.

  27. This would be a mistake if true. Del rio has changed the culture and turned a lame duck franchise into a winner. He deserves another year to get it right. Were Mistakes made? Yes. Musgrave should have stayed. KNJ should have gone last off-season. Raiders let a lot of their depth walk Holmes, t Jones, Howard, traywick, bates, Hayden, Williams Riley jr and this was a different ball club because of that.

  28. slick and nhpats cannot make it through the day without posting about the Raiders.

    Everyday.

    365.

    Obsess much?

    Silver and Black dancing in your kitchen.

    I love it.

  31. Should have never signed Marshawn Lynch. He brought Seattle’s immaturity to the Raiders locker room.

  32. Nobody cares. They are moving to Vegas and the Niners have always owned the Bay even the last three years when they
    were horrible. More people interested in Jimmy G at 4-10 than Raider going for playoffs. FACT!

