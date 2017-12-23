Jaguars promote Jaelen Strong to 53-player roster

Getty Images

The Jaguars promoted receiver Jaelen Strong to the active roster Saturday. The team waived/injured receiver Larry Pinkard in a corresponding move.

Pinkard has a concussion.

Strong spent seven games on the Jaguars’ roster but was inactive for all seven games. He was on the team’s practice squad the past five weeks.

Strong, a third-round pick of the Texans in 2015, appeared in 19 games during three seasons in Houston. He has 28 career catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans cut Strong on Sept. 18 after he served a one-game suspension related to an arrest in February 2016.

The Jaguars also announced the practice squad signing of linebacker Deon King.