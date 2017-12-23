Jeff Fisher: Rams are showing I left them in pretty good shape

Getty Images

Amid talk that Jeff Fisher wants to coach again, Fisher is making a case that he deserves another chance.

Fisher said on Nashville’s 104.5 FM that the players Sean McVay has coached to a 10-4 record this year are the same players Fisher coached last year, when he was fired before the end of a 4-12 season.

“They’re basically — I don’t want to say my players — but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape, and Sean, as he has shown in a short period of time, is an outstanding young coach, and he’s got the offense going, which was needed,” Fisher said.

Fisher was fired after the 165th loss of his coaching career, which tied an NFL record. But Fisher pointed out that he also has 173 wins, which puts him 13 wins away from being in the Top 10 of all time.

“My perspective is different because I went through it and I know exactly what I went through,” Fisher said. “I get a kick out of people [saying], ‘Oh, you just tied Dan Reeves for most losses in the history of the National Football League.’ Well, I’m a few wins away from being in the top 10. So, where do you want to emphasize? What’s your point? Two different franchises, five different cities, six different stadiums. Not an easy thing to do. The Chargers moved from San Diego to Orange County and started 0-4 [this season]. Relocation is huge. And I’m not making excuses.”

Fisher may say he left a good thing behind for the next coach in Los Angeles, but you could just as easily look at the Rams’ success this year as evidence that Fisher should have been able to succeed last year. Fisher just has to hope there’s one NFL owner who believes that he deserves more credit for the Rams’ success.