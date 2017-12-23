Jeff Fisher: Rams are showing I left them in pretty good shape

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2017, 9:38 AM EST
Amid talk that Jeff Fisher wants to coach again, Fisher is making a case that he deserves another chance.

Fisher said on Nashville’s 104.5 FM that the players Sean McVay has coached to a 10-4 record this year are the same players Fisher coached last year, when he was fired before the end of a 4-12 season.

“They’re basically — I don’t want to say my players — but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape, and Sean, as he has shown in a short period of time, is an outstanding young coach, and he’s got the offense going, which was needed,” Fisher said.

Fisher was fired after the 165th loss of his coaching career, which tied an NFL record. But Fisher pointed out that he also has 173 wins, which puts him 13 wins away from being in the Top 10 of all time.

“My perspective is different because I went through it and I know exactly what I went through,” Fisher said. “I get a kick out of people [saying], ‘Oh, you just tied Dan Reeves for most losses in the history of the National Football League.’ Well, I’m a few wins away from being in the top 10. So, where do you want to emphasize? What’s your point? Two different franchises, five different cities, six different stadiums. Not an easy thing to do. The Chargers moved from San Diego to Orange County and started 0-4 [this season]. Relocation is huge. And I’m not making excuses.”

Fisher may say he left a good thing behind for the next coach in Los Angeles, but you could just as easily look at the Rams’ success this year as evidence that Fisher should have been able to succeed last year. Fisher just has to hope there’s one NFL owner who believes that he deserves more credit for the Rams’ success.

100 responses to “Jeff Fisher: Rams are showing I left them in pretty good shape

  1. Yea but its too bad he doesn’t know how to coach a QB. Goff, Keenum and Foles. Thats all needed to be said if you can’t run a offense or coach a QB then you shouldn’t be a head coach in the NFL today.

  3. Rams are showing the talent you failed to work with for so long.. They are happy you are no longer their coach I’m sure..

  9. Except the fact McVay needed to get a pro bowl Lt in whitworth along with acquiring 3 nfl caliber wrs to put together an actual nfl offense ! woods , Watkins , Kupp Have been phenomenal. Jeff Fischer =8-8 plus dirty play

  11. No Jeff, the new coach is showing that coaching does matter, you say your players then why is he getting them to perform?
    You have always been an overrated coach and this proves it.

  14. In all likelyhood the Rams would’ve had a good record with Fisher this year and next. The Rams are about to sell PSLs. Other teams such as the 49ers, Vikings, Falcons and others in the past have had teams spike at the appropriate time.

  17. We believe you Jeff, we believe you. You got McVay’s boys all coached up last year, and no matter who was at the helm this year, they’d be at the top of the NFC West. Yep.

  19. Fischer is partially right. With the rams having primarily the same roster, this is good evidence that fisher should NEVER (emphasis here) get another head coaching job.

  21. What you’ve proven is that you’re the worst football coach in modern times. You ruined Vince Young’s career, and you were well on your way to ruining Jared Goff’s career too. Thank God for Eric Dickerson, or Goff might be on the streets by now.

  22. You are like an amateur that couldn’t handle a sports car. Then when some gets in and knows how to drive, we see just what that car can do with someone who knows what they are doing.

  25. The TV show revealed that Fisher is stuck in a 1990’s coaching mentality and unable to adapt to the realities of coaching in the NFL of 2017.

    That was his failure.

    His current failure is his inability to recognize this and move forward. What a shame he is stuck with the dinosaurs.

  29. Ok, this guy needed to go but let’s be fair too. He took over a pathetic roster. He built a top flight defense and special teams. He drafted Goff and Gurley. His undoing was he couldn’t get a decent OC. He had Mike Martz and Norv Turner sitting in SD waiting for a job, what does he do, he promotes his TE coach Rob Boras to OC, that was his BIG mistake. He was hired to help move the team, he had been through a relocation and was an LA guy. I wish him the best.

  31. Sean McVay = Chip Kelly 2.0

    Just another flash in the pan that will be exposed by the rest of the league in a year or two. Jeff Fisher will be vindicated.

  32. If dragging a team from the basement to mediocre is your goal, Fisher can be your guy. Cleveland needs to bring him in on a three year deal that only extends if he gets to 9-7.

  35. Jeff Fisher did a good job. Not too many head coaches survive a franchise relocation.

    Fisher just needs another good Offensive Coordinator like he had with Mike Heimerdinger, or a franchise notQB like Air McNair. Which all defensive minded coaches need.

    Offensive minded Head Coaches need an exception D coordinator, and Defensive minded Head Coaches need a franchise QB or an OC who can put a precise offense together to compliment their defense.

  41. Based in the Rams record this year, he might not want to put that statement on his cover letter.

  49. This is why Jeff Fischer will never coach again in the NFL.

    He takes credit when he should defer to the GM, and he refuses to take responsibility for his terrible coaching.

    the rams were stacked under fischer…he’s just a terrible coach. he belongs in the NFL Office in some corporate job

  53. Mr. Fisher, you just tied Dan Reeves for most losses in the history of the National Football League.

    The point? You know how to lose a lot.

  54. So, as Jeff Fisher says, they are basically the same players. So if they were 4-12 under Fisher and 10-4 under McVay what’s the difference? The coach. He himself basically admitted HE had players good enough for McVay to be 10-4 this year. In other words, they were 4-12 because he did a lousy job coaching their players. If that’s your argument to get another head coaching job I’m not sure it’s going to work.

  57. luckyforus says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I truly wonder what the Patriots record would be this year if Fisher was the coach instead of BB.
    ———————————

    Somewhere between 6-10 and 8-8.

  58. Not a Rams fan so I don’t care either way but there seems to be a lot of hate for this guy here. Even if you agree that he may not be a great coach or at least a great offense/QB coach, you at least have to give his regime some credit for the payers that were assembled under him. The fact that he may not have been able to get the best out of them coaching wise doesn’t change that.

  60. All the people knocking Jeff Fisher and praising the new head coach keep in mind that it is still Jeff Fisher’s team. They still have his mentality and are reflecting his personality.

    Wait until 2-3 years when Fisher’s influence flees that team and they fully take on the new Head Coach personality before you pass judgement.

    I remember when Harbaugh took over the 49ers. The 49ers were an absolute beast, no off field problems, and very disciplined. That’s because Mike Singletary’s influence was still all over that team. As the years passed the 49ers became a sloppy undisciplined team with a myriad of off the field problems as the Singletary influence fled the team and fully started reflecting Harbaugh’s personality.

    The Rams have a resurgence because of the new offensive system, but like a great man once said..”Coaches who can diagram plays on a chalk board are a dime a dozen. The ones who win[consistently] get inside their players and motivate”.. Time will reveal who’s the better head coach out of Fisher and his predecessor.Just give it time.

    I’m a big fan of Wade Phillips though. One of the best teachers in the game. Listen to him break down the 3-4 defense for 30 minuets you’re bound to walk away feeling like a master. If I were looking for D Coordinator first place I would look is on Wade Phillips staff…but I digress.

    Rams fans(the few of you out there) Respect Fisher. Like the Great Mark Jackson said..”you can’t rave about the butterfly, without appreciating the caterpillar.”

  61. Fisher couldn’t get over .500 with the same group of players McVay is winning with now.

    Jeff, what point are you trying to make exactly?

    Blaming it on relocation and playing in different stadiums when you haven’t had a winning season since 2008 or won a playoff game in 14 years.

  63. Spin zone: Jeff Fisher planted the seeds for great quarterback play the last two years with Goff Keenum and Foles. All 3 are starting qbs in the league now. Jeff Fisher the qb whisperer. (Sarcasm heavily implied)

  64. Its not the same team at all first off: Whitworth, Watkins, Wood and Kupp are huge additions. The difference is Fisher doesn’t believe in offense and would have limited Goff the same way he wasted the early years of Steve McNairs career. McNair would have been Dak Prescott with a stronger arm right out of the gates with a better offensive coach

  66. If Fischer actually helped build the roster there, then maybe he should work in a front office. I don’t know how much he did to help pick players, so he may not be a fit there. But, we do know that if they were the same players and he didn’t get wins, then he is not a good coach.

  69. WADE PHILLIPS is the biggest difference. And the safe system McVAy scripted passing system along with using Todd Gurley is the differentiator. McVay didn’t win much in DC with the passing king Kirk Cousins did he? Wade Phillips did win a SB.

    But the NFL media is all sensationalism. They seem to think everything comes down to one thing- A QB or A Head Coach, when anybody with half a brain understands that football is the ULTIMATE team sport. And you need it all!!!

  70. bubbasmithguy says:

    They had the same roster and poor little Jeff couldn’t coach them to win.
    ===========================================================

    12 of the 22 current starters were brought in by him.

  71. How many years did Fisher get in LA, St. Louis and Tennessee to demonstrate his coaching acumen? I think the answer is plenty of time, and the result was utterly mediocre.

  72. His 173-165 record proves him to be mediocre at best at best and is nothing to base a claim on that he should ever be allowed near a head coaching position.

  73. 49ersfury says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:45 am

    All the people knocking Jeff Fisher and praising the new head coach keep in mind that it is still Jeff Fisher’s team. They still have his mentality and are reflecting his personality.
    ————————

    BS. Fisher was a quarterback killer and a lousy coach.

  74. You coached 22 years and had 6 years with double digit wins. In your fifth season with the Rams you still had failed to see 8 wins. Ya, it was all you. But if today’s world teaches us anything, it’s not whether it’s true or not, it’s just that your story is out there.

  75. “All the people knocking Jeff Fisher and praising the new head coach keep in mind that it is still Jeff Fisher’s team. They still have his mentality and are reflecting his personality.Wait until 2-3 years when Fisher’s influence flees that team and they fully take on the new Head Coach personality before you pass judgement.”

    Rams were the most penalized team in the league and consistently fielded the least effective offenses and lowest winning percentages under Fisher. Not worried about leaving that behind.

  76. Jeff Fisher is probably the guy that says to his wife “I must have loosened that lid for you. That’s how you got it opened so easily.”

  79. Was Jeff the GM? Because the GMs responsibility to make the team, it is the coaches job to use the talent and get wins. He just made the case against himself…

  83. It does show that you know how to identify talent. But you lack the acumen to coach that talent. He had talent in Tennessee and I believe he should have had more success with the talent he had; which probably doesn’t include Vince Young.

  84. Funny I was thinking about this same subject the other day. Not that I would normally pay much attention to the Rams but I love that series following a team over the year worts and all. Anyway I was thinking when would Fisher make some noise about how this was his team. Oh dear Jeff really is best to keep it shut. I would would also bet we have seen the last of Jeff as a head coach. What ever magic he had has long gone. Looking at his tenure with the Rams I think it’s not just the season we all saw unravel that got him the old heave ho !

  91. So he’s coached long enough to be the losingest coach of all time, but he’s not even in the top 10 in wins. What an indictment.

  94. Can you say narcissist Jeff? Sure.. I thought you could. Kind of reminds you of a president that blames everything bad on the guy before him and then takes credit for everything good that happens after he leaves office.

  99. So he admits his poor coaching of Goff and of the team in general held them back. Fisher’s ego will not let him admit that he did a poor coaching job last year.

  100. “Well, I’m a few wins away from being in the top 10.”

    Actually, 31 wins away from being in the top 10, or 7 more seasons.

    And 10th is Belichick is 10th, so that number is going to be going up.

