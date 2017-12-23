Jeremy Maclin among Ravens’ inactives

Getty Images

The Ravens will play without receiver Jeremy Maclin against the Colts. They listed him among their inactives Saturday.

Maclin was doubtful after he injured his knee in last week’s game. Chris Moore will start in his place, and Breshad Perriman is active.

Perriman was a healthy scratch for three games this season. In the 10 games he has played, Perriman has only eight catches for 63 yards.

The Ravens’ other inactives are offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, offensive lineman Maurquice Shakir, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, defensive end Chris Wormley, linebacker Tim Williams and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

The Colts already had ruled four players out with tackle Denzelle Good (knee), receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), tight end Jason Vander Laan (concussion) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) all injured.

Indianapolis’ other inactives are safety Clayton Geathers, guard Mark Glowinski and tackle Caraun Reid.