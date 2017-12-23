Joe Flacco has strong first half as Ravens take lead

AP

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco turned in a strong first half as his team took a 13-7 lead over the Colts.

Flacco is 16-for-22 for 157 yards, with a touchdown and no interception, and he’s playing good football in a game Baltimore needs to win.

The Colts are getting a good game from their 34-year-old running back Frank Gore, who has 42 yards rushing and also caught a pass and ran to the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

With the 8-6 Ravens guaranteed a playoff spot if they win out, today’s game is a big one. They’re 30 minutes away.