Joe Haden exits injury report in advance of Monday’s game

It took longer than originally expected, by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is back.

Haden has exited the injury report, nearly six weeks after suffered a cracked fibula against the Colts.

He fully participated in practice all week, and he has no availability label on the final report of the week.

Out, as expected, is receiver Antonio Brown, who suffered a partially torn calf muscle against New England. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is questionable with a shoulder injury. He wasn’t on Thursday’s report, didn’t practice Friday, and fully participated on Saturday.

The Steelers would benefit greatly from Haden’s presence against the Patriots, if/when they get together again in the playoffs.

  2. The Steelers would benefit by having a different coach if/when they face the Super Bowl champions and the refs again.

    There I fixed your stupid attempt at trolling. Tomlins record is one of the best for a coaches first 11 years. You might want to check the facts before looking extremely obtuse.

  4. I LOVE the fans that simply cite Tomlins record as the only evidence he’s a good coach…. Makes me smile…

    They fail to acknowledge he has a franchise QB, the best WR and RB in the league, top 5 offensive line and continues to underperform year after year. (((What would BB do with this talent… I can’t even imagine.)))

    Tomlin was hired as a defensive guru (DB coach) and that has been the weakest part of our team for a very long time.

    His teams are always undisciplined. The miss a ton of tackles, miss assignments, take too many Personal Fouls, play down to their competition, make young QB’s look great.

    His clock management and in game adjustments are laughable. His one liners and rah rah catch phrase bull crap has wore this Steelers fan out.

    Stop TELLING me what your going to do…… SHOW ME.

    I hope we are healthy and firing on all cylinders come playoff time.. Our athletes/players are going to have to win this. If it’s left up to Tomlin we will be going home early again…. (I can see his big eyes, blank stare, and lack of response already)

