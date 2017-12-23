Le’Veon Bell closing in on 8,000 scrimmage yards, faster than any player ever

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is likely to top 8,000 career yards from scrimmage this season, and if he does, he’ll have done it faster than any player in NFL history.

Bell is currently at 7,899 scrimmage yards in 61 career games. If he totals at least 101 yards in this week’s game against the Texans, he’ll have 8,000 in 62 games, faster than any other player. In fact, even if Bell falls short of 101 this week but gets to 8,000 next week against the Browns, he’ll be at 8,000 yards in 63 games, which would still be the fastest in history.

Currently, the distinction of being the fastest player to 8,000 scrimmage yards goes to Eric Dickerson, who did it in his first 64 career games. LaDainian Tomlinson and Edgerrin James each did it in their first 65 games. Jim Brown did it in 67 games and Marcus Allen in 68 games.

For this season, Bell is leading the league with 1,849 yards from scrimmage.