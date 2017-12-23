Le’Veon Bell closing in on 8,000 scrimmage yards, faster than any player ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2017, 5:48 AM EST
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is likely to top 8,000 career yards from scrimmage this season, and if he does, he’ll have done it faster than any player in NFL history.

Bell is currently at 7,899 scrimmage yards in 61 career games. If he totals at least 101 yards in this week’s game against the Texans, he’ll have 8,000 in 62 games, faster than any other player. In fact, even if Bell falls short of 101 this week but gets to 8,000 next week against the Browns, he’ll be at 8,000 yards in 63 games, which would still be the fastest in history.

Currently, the distinction of being the fastest player to 8,000 scrimmage yards goes to Eric Dickerson, who did it in his first 64 career games. LaDainian Tomlinson and Edgerrin James each did it in their first 65 games. Jim Brown did it in 67 games and Marcus Allen in 68 games.

For this season, Bell is leading the league with 1,849 yards from scrimmage.

  1. Barring injury he will be tagged again next year. There won’t be a long term deal. He costs 12.1m this year and would be about 15.4m next year. His asking price was 15m per year.

    The Steelers know that once Ben retires they most likely will be rebuilding and it doesn’t make sense in tying up over 15m per year in a RB that has a super high number of touches per game, already been suspended (next suspension is for 10 games), has had knee injuries, and would be approaching 30, and career season 10, by the end of the next contract. The team knows that he has also missed about 25% of games due to suspension or injury.

  3. No doubt he’s a stud. I hope he can come to some accommodation that would allow him to stay in Pgh while being paid the most of any running back while not creating a cap crisis.

    My bet is that he’s going to take the money and run. But it will be a shame, he’s not going to get the touches or the yards with another team that he’s gotten with the Steelers.

  4. And this kid has missed a ton of games… that being said i still think James Conner will be the feature back in Pitt for years to come.. Pitt probably tags Bell again next year.. then tries to trade him of let him go.

  5. In Jim Brown’s day it was a 14 game schedule so it took more seasons to get there but still impressed with that level of production. If he takes the money and runs he could well end up a Tomlinson/James type with records but no rings. This season is his best chance IMO but they need to play a perfect game if they get to the AFCCG v NE.

